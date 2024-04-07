LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction
LSG
45%
Chance of Winning
GT
55%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With six wickets, Mayank Yadav was the leading wicket taker for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament.
- With seven wickets, Mohit Sharma is the leading wicket taker for Gujarat Titans in this tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning
Gujarat Titans have failed to find their footing thus far in this campaign and have struggled for consistency. They managed a impressive win against Mumbai Indians in the season opener but since then they have two defeats in the last three games and are currently sixth on the table.
Lucknow Super Kings lost the opening game against Rajasthan Royals but managed to bounce back as they head into this fixture on the back of two wins in two games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat RCB by 28 runs. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the game.
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%
- Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 55%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
As the pitch has been relayed at the venue, the first game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings ended up being a high scoring game. LSG ended up scoring 199 runs and at one stage it looked as if PBKS would manage to chase down the total. With Gujarat Titans also scoring big in the last game we expect this to be a high scoring game.
As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game, with the quality that both sides possess we also expect the boundary count to be high. With GT and LSG more reliant on fours than sixes in the first three games we expect the total fours count to be high as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Gujarat Titans
Most Sixes: Lucknow Super Giants
Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last season, four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. Since then they have registered back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but since then they have two defeats in the last three games and are currently sixth on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Gujarat Titans have dominated this fixture in the past as they have four wins in four games against Lucknow Super Giants. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, GT dominated games on both occasions.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 0
Gujarat Titans: 4
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game in contrasting form as on one hand Gujarat Titans have two wins in four games and have struggled to find consistency this season. On the other hand, after a loss in the opening game, LSG have won back to back games and would be hoping for their first win against GT in IPL. Even though Shubman Gill seems to have found his footing in the last game, the form of Wriddhiman Saha would be a big concern as they head into this game. With Quinton de Kock scoring two fifties in the last two games and having KL Rahul on the other hand, we expect LSG to get a good start and to end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batters
Quinton de Kock to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
We are going to stick with Quinton de Kock once again as he has shown his class in the last two matches which has resulted in back to back wins for Lucknow Super Kings. De Kock has scored two half centuries in the last two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Even though Sai Sudharsan could not capitalise on a solid start in the last game, we are still going to stick with him as he has been superb for Gujarat Titans this year. With 160 runs thus far, he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers
Mayank Yadav to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Mayank Yadav has been one of the surprise package this season as he was introduced in the second game against Punjab Kings and he has been a sensation for Lucknow Super Giants in both games. With six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Mohit Sharma once again even though he did not have a great outing in the last game. Sharma has continued his brilliant form from last season into this campaign and with seven wickets, is the leading wicket taker for GT so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Titans
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 1.84 (PariMatch)
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch