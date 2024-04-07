LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction LSG 45 % Chance of Winning GT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.875 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans in the 21st game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 07 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans have failed to find their footing thus far in this campaign and have struggled for consistency. They managed a impressive win against Mumbai Indians in the season opener but since then they have two defeats in the last three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Lucknow Super Kings lost the opening game against Rajasthan Royals but managed to bounce back as they head into this fixture on the back of two wins in two games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat RCB by 28 runs. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

As the pitch has been relayed at the venue, the first game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings ended up being a high scoring game. LSG ended up scoring 199 runs and at one stage it looked as if PBKS would manage to chase down the total. With Gujarat Titans also scoring big in the last game we expect this to be a high scoring game.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game, with the quality that both sides possess we also expect the boundary count to be high. With GT and LSG more reliant on fours than sixes in the first three games we expect the total fours count to be high as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Gujarat Titans 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Lucknow Super Giants 1.68 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last season, four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Mayank Yadav Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. Since then they have registered back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but since then they have two defeats in the last three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have dominated this fixture in the past as they have four wins in four games against Lucknow Super Giants. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, GT dominated games on both occasions.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 0

Gujarat Titans: 4

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game in contrasting form as on one hand Gujarat Titans have two wins in four games and have struggled to find consistency this season. On the other hand, after a loss in the opening game, LSG have won back to back games and would be hoping for their first win against GT in IPL. Even though Shubman Gill seems to have found his footing in the last game, the form of Wriddhiman Saha would be a big concern as they head into this game. With Quinton de Kock scoring two fifties in the last two games and having KL Rahul on the other hand, we expect LSG to get a good start and to end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.875 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

We are going to stick with Quinton de Kock once again as he has shown his class in the last two matches which has resulted in back to back wins for Lucknow Super Kings. De Kock has scored two half centuries in the last two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Even though Sai Sudharsan could not capitalise on a solid start in the last game, we are still going to stick with him as he has been superb for Gujarat Titans this year. With 160 runs thus far, he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Mayank Yadav to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Mayank Yadav has been one of the surprise package this season as he was introduced in the second game against Punjab Kings and he has been a sensation for Lucknow Super Giants in both games. With six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Mohit Sharma once again even though he did not have a great outing in the last game. Sharma has continued his brilliant form from last season into this campaign and with seven wickets, is the leading wicket taker for GT so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.