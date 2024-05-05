LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction LSG 43 % Chance of Winning KKR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.783 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Super Giants take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 54th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on May 05 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders heads into this game after an impressive game in the last outing against Mumbai Indians. KKR lost early wickets in the game but managed to post 169 runs on the scoreboard and eventually won the game by 24 runs. With seven wins in ten games, KKR are currently second on the table.

Even though Lucknow Super Giants may not have been one of the most explosive teams this season, they have been pretty consistent throughout the season and with 12 points thus far, they are currently third on the table. LSG have won three of the last four matches. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 43%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 57%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At the start the venue in Lucknow looked flat and looks like another great wicket to bat on but as we enter the business end of the campaign we were expecting the wicket to slow down but thats hasn’t been the case and we expect another high scoring game at the venue and total runs would be above 370.5

Even though Sunil Narine did not have a great outing in the last game he has been phenomenal thus far and has taken IPL by storm this season. He is one of the top run getters and top wicket taker for KKR this season. We expect him to continue his brilliance against LSG and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 77.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture in great form as they have won three of the last four games and with 14 points, they are currently third on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed for consistency in the last few games but in the last game they registered an impressive win against MI. With 14 points, KKR are currently second on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 3-1. Both sides went head to head this season and KKR won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game as a win for either side could almost seal the playoff spot. One one hand, LSG head into this game after three wins in the last four games and currently hold the third spot on the table. On the other hand KKR registered an impressive win in the last game against Mumbai Indians and are currently second on the table. KKR openers did not have a good game in the last outing against MI but prior to the game, KKR managed a better opening stand in each of the last three games. On the other hand, since the 100 run opening stand against CSK, LSG has had opening stands of 0, 8 and 1 which makes us believe KKR would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.783 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Batters

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

KL Rahul has had a fabulous season thus far as he has been the most consistent batsman for LSG this season. In six matches at home, Rahul has scored 273 runs with an average of 45.5 and with 406 runs, he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Phillip Salt did not have a great game in the last outing against MI, regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he has been a difference maker for KKR this season and with 397 runs so far, Salt in the leading run scorer for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has been sensational for KKR this season and if KKR go all the way he would be the front runner of MOTS this season. Sunil Narine has been one of the most consistent players for KKR this term and with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.