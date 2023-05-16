LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction LSG 42 % Chance of Winning MI 58 % Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on May 15, 2023 (Tuesday), at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are placed at the fourth and second spot, respectively; hence, for them to secure a top-two finish, a push for the win is a must.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

With their recent form seeing a clear uprise, Mumbai Indians are trusted by Melbet to win this game, with their odds valued at 1.73 as compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ odds of 2.104. Despite this being a home game for LSG, the difference in odds tells you how Mumbai Indians have made a complete turnaround of fortunes.

LSG’s chance of winning is 42%

MI’s chance of winning is 58%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

If I have to predict a pattern here, then possibly I will go with another scntilatting knock from SKY, which I am sure is going to dazzle Lucknow. I also have a feeling this will be the game for Ishan Kishan. The left-handed batter has returned to form in some style and be sure he would provide a good impetus. Further, Nicholas Pooran will be the key to LSG success alongwith Krunal Pandya, who is yet to come off this IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Lucknow have hosted a total of six matches in the IPL, all of them this season, in which batting first teams have won three games. That has to do with slow and low surfaces of Lucknow, which has clearly differentiated between teams in terms of ability. The average first innings score at the venue is 147/7 whereas the average first innings winning score being 151/7.

Weather Report

In Lucknow, wind gusts will be 37 km/h, and accuweather predicts, it will have a “sunny to partly cloudy and hot; danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time” in the day time. There is 0% Probability of Thunderstorms on Wednesday with a cloud cover of 22%.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Prerak Mankad Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Amit Mishra Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

At no point in the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants seemed like a team destined to win but they have been pretty good. With six wins from 12 matches, they are at the fourth spot on the points table. In the last five matches, they have won two, lost two and one game ended in no result.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Suryakumar Yadav Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Tim David All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

After Mumbai Indians lost their first three games of the season, everyone and their pet dog had already predicted that the fate of 2022 would be repeated once again, but they have made an excellent comeback and have won four out of their last five matches. They can practically finish within the top two on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians are yet to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. This is going to be the first encounter between both sides this year, and hence, Mumbai can hope to turn the script around this time.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

MI opening partnership under 29.5 @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Rohit Sharma has been dismissed 72 times for a single digit score which is the joint most for a player in the IPL and in the last six matches this IPL, his average is below 10. Further, he hasn’t been able to maintain a good presence in the ground either, having been dismissed in 7.2 balls in the last six games. That makes it apparent, doesn’t it?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Kyle Mayers to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Even though Mayers played a really bad inning in Hyderabad last week, he has by far been the best batter for Lucknow Super Giants this season, having scored 361 runs at an average of 30.08 and a strike rate of 144.4. His 75.3% boundary percentage treads a tale worth noticing, so it is only fair that you bet on him to score big.

Suryakumar Yadav to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

There shouldn’t be any doubt about this. Suryakumar Yadav has been the finest T20 batter of our time, and in 12 matches, he has already scored 479 runs at an average of 43.55 and an unbelievable strike rate of 190.8. In the ante-penultimate game, he scored 83 - his highest IPL score but bettered it in the next game by scoring his first IPL century. That goes on to show the kind of form he is in, and we should bet on him to deliver the goods.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Since Mark Wood left the stage, no bowler has had more impact for Lucknow Super Giants than Ravi Bishnoi. In 12 matches, Bishnoi has 12 wickets at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 8.1. His strike rate of 19.3 is pretty good, and that would mean backing him for the best bowler for LSG will come good.

Piyush Chawla to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Piyush Chawla is having a ball this year. After having picked 19 wickets at an average of 18.8 and an economy rate of 7.6, he has ensured that MI’s bowling onus has fallen completely on his shoulders. With Jofra Archer out of the league, the focus is completely on Chawla and he has proven that by bowling at a strike rate of 14.8. Go for him.