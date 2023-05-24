LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction LSG 36 % Chance of Winning MI 64 % Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 24, 2023 (Wednesday). Both teams had to face a tough fight from their competitors but finally made a statement by making it to the next stage, but with the loser crashing out of the tournament that day, we might see both teams raising their games to a new standard.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians are considered as heavy favourites to win the encounter and make it to the second qualifier by the oddmakers, with Melbet providing Mumbai Indians odds of 1.67. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have been given odds of 2.2 to win the Wednesday encounter.

MI’s chance of winning is 64%

LSG’s chance of winning is 36%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the biggest differentiators for Mumbai Indians this season and the way he is batting now, expecting anything less than a fine half-century, or even a century, is not the right kind of prediction. Then we have Nicholas Pooran doing the things that he was always expected to do. We can believe that Piyush Chawla will be glad to return to Chennai, with its slow and low surface helping the spinners do well.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

At the time of writing this– right after the conclusion of the league phase of the IPL - the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has played host to 26 IPL matches since 2018, in which batting first and batting second teams have won 13 games each. Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl first in four matches this season, and the chasing team have won four matches here in IPL 2023.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted in Chennai this week, with both the qualifier and eliminator games not to be impacted by rain. That is a big positive for the teams, who battled hard last week to ensure qualification for the playoffs. The day's dry heat will make way for pleasant weather in the evening.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Prerak Mankad Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants made it to the playoffs after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game of the season. In fact, they won their last three games of the season to make a statement of their own. Count them off at your own peril.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Tim David All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Kumar Karthikeya Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a convincing margin of eight wickets to book their spot in the playoffs, and with RCB losing their match to Gujarat Titans, things fell in their kitty. The way Cameron Green batted gave a very wholesome vibe to the entire thing, and Mumbai will be banking on that to make it to the second qualifier

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians are yet to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. In the previous encounter, it was Lucknow Super Giants, riding on a player of the match performance from Marcus Stoinis, who buried Mumbai under pressure to secure the bragging rights. Can Mumbai script a turnaround?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

MI powerplay score over 53.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Mumbai Indians have been one of the most aggressive sides in the powerplay this year, having scored at a run-rate of 9.2 in the first six overs. Rohit Sharma has even adopted a very aggressive approach, which was compounded by Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. The trio’s dominance has taken their powerplay strike rate to 154.09 and hence scoring 53.5 runs wouldn’t be a bad proposition.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

QdK to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Quinton de Kock has played only four matches this year and has managed a total of 103 runs at an average of 35.75. He has a strike rate of 140.2, with the highest score of 70 runs. That is enough to make sure that QdK can be the best batter for LSG. If you were living under the rock all this while, then let me remind you the former South African skipper has 9147 runs in T20 cricket with 58 half-centuries and six centuries. That should make you confident.

SKY to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

After seeing Cameron Green’s knock in the last game, I had the temptation to go ahead with him, but c’mon, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the finest batters in the shortest format of the game and not going ahead with him is just not done. Despite having a very bad start to the IPL 2023, SKY has already put up 511 runs at an average of 42.58 and an unbelievable strike rate of 185.1. With four fifties and one century, he has the necessary weapon to make sure the form continues for yet another game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

There is no reason we change Ravi Bishnoi’s position as LSG’s best bowler. With 16 wickets already, the leg-spinner has spun a web around LSG and that was reflected in their performance when the chips were down. He has an average of 22.6 and an economy rate of 7.8 in the IPL, making sure that things are pretty even from the standard that is already set.

Behrendorff to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

While Piyush Chawla has undoubtedly been the best bowler for Mumbai Indians this season, one can’t ignore the fact that Jason Behrendorff has been fantastic as well. In 10 matches, he has 14 wickets at an average of 24.1 and a beautiful strike rate of 15. Despite playing four fewer games than most, he is still the second-best bowler in the Mumbai set-up, which me more confident in him.