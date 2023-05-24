LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
LSG
36%
Chance of Winning
MI
64%
India
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts
- Mumbai Indians are yet to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
- SKY has already put up 511 runs at an average of 42.58 this season.
- Quinton de Kock has 9147 runs in T20 cricket with 58 half-centuries and six centuries.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians are considered as heavy favourites to win the encounter and make it to the second qualifier by the oddmakers, with Melbet providing Mumbai Indians odds of 1.67. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have been given odds of 2.2 to win the Wednesday encounter.
MI’s chance of winning is 64%
LSG’s chance of winning is 36%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips
Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the biggest differentiators for Mumbai Indians this season and the way he is batting now, expecting anything less than a fine half-century, or even a century, is not the right kind of prediction. Then we have Nicholas Pooran doing the things that he was always expected to do. We can believe that Piyush Chawla will be glad to return to Chennai, with its slow and low surface helping the spinners do well.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
At the time of writing this– right after the conclusion of the league phase of the IPL - the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has played host to 26 IPL matches since 2018, in which batting first and batting second teams have won 13 games each. Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl first in four matches this season, and the chasing team have won four matches here in IPL 2023.
Weather Report
There is no rain predicted in Chennai this week, with both the qualifier and eliminator games not to be impacted by rain. That is a big positive for the teams, who battled hard last week to ensure qualification for the playoffs. The day's dry heat will make way for pleasant weather in the evening.
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karan Sharma
|
Batter
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Prerak Mankad
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants made it to the playoffs after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game of the season. In fact, they won their last three games of the season to make a statement of their own. Count them off at your own peril.
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Ishan Kishan
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Wicketkeeper
|
Cameron Green
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All-rounder
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Kumar Karthikeya
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a convincing margin of eight wickets to book their spot in the playoffs, and with RCB losing their match to Gujarat Titans, things fell in their kitty. The way Cameron Green batted gave a very wholesome vibe to the entire thing, and Mumbai will be banking on that to make it to the second qualifier
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head
Mumbai Indians are yet to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. In the previous encounter, it was Lucknow Super Giants, riding on a player of the match performance from Marcus Stoinis, who buried Mumbai under pressure to secure the bragging rights. Can Mumbai script a turnaround?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
MI powerplay score over 53.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)
Mumbai Indians have been one of the most aggressive sides in the powerplay this year, having scored at a run-rate of 9.2 in the first six overs. Rohit Sharma has even adopted a very aggressive approach, which was compounded by Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. The trio’s dominance has taken their powerplay strike rate to 154.09 and hence scoring 53.5 runs wouldn’t be a bad proposition.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters
QdK to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)
Quinton de Kock has played only four matches this year and has managed a total of 103 runs at an average of 35.75. He has a strike rate of 140.2, with the highest score of 70 runs. That is enough to make sure that QdK can be the best batter for LSG. If you were living under the rock all this while, then let me remind you the former South African skipper has 9147 runs in T20 cricket with 58 half-centuries and six centuries. That should make you confident.
SKY to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)
After seeing Cameron Green’s knock in the last game, I had the temptation to go ahead with him, but c’mon, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the finest batters in the shortest format of the game and not going ahead with him is just not done. Despite having a very bad start to the IPL 2023, SKY has already put up 511 runs at an average of 42.58 and an unbelievable strike rate of 185.1. With four fifties and one century, he has the necessary weapon to make sure the form continues for yet another game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers
Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)
There is no reason we change Ravi Bishnoi’s position as LSG’s best bowler. With 16 wickets already, the leg-spinner has spun a web around LSG and that was reflected in their performance when the chips were down. He has an average of 22.6 and an economy rate of 7.8 in the IPL, making sure that things are pretty even from the standard that is already set.
Behrendorff to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)
While Piyush Chawla has undoubtedly been the best bowler for Mumbai Indians this season, one can’t ignore the fact that Jason Behrendorff has been fantastic as well. In 10 matches, he has 14 wickets at an average of 24.1 and a beautiful strike rate of 15. Despite playing four fewer games than most, he is still the second-best bowler in the Mumbai set-up, which me more confident in him.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai perhaps have one of the strongest, if not the strongest, batting orders this IPL. Their batting is not dependent on any one person but a group of individuals who understand their role and how they function. While Lucknow’s batting has left a lot to be desired, they, however, hardly match with Mumbai in any regard. Beyond their overseas batting resources, there is nothing that could add more value. Hence, pragmatically seeing, it is natural that I will be backing Mumbai Indians to win this encounter.
MI to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)
LSG to win @ 2.2 (Melbet)Bet Now!