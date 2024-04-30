LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction LSG 42 % Chance of Winning MUM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.737 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians in the 48th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 30 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they head into this game on the back of three defeats in the last four matches. With six points thus far, MI are currently ninth on the table and cannot afford to drop more points in this campaign. In the last game they were beaten by Delhi Capitals.

Unlike their opponents, Lucknow Super Giants have had a solid campaign thus far and much like last season, they have looked consistent thus far. In the last game they got outplayed by Rajasthan Royals who won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 58%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At the start the venue in Lucknow looked flat and looked like another great wicket to bat on but as we enter the business end of the campaign we were expecting the wicket to slow down but thats hasn’t been the case and we expect another high scoring game at the venue and total runs would be above 368.5

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have showcased their prowess in the last few games. With all run scoring records getting broken in this season and wickets not offering much to the bowlers, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 74.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after a humiliating defeat against Rajasthan Royals who currently are at the top of the table. With ten points thus far, LSG are currently fifth on the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games. It felt like they turned a corner as they won three of the next four games but have lost the last two games and are currently ninth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Delhi Capitals 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Mumbai Indians: 1

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after a disappointing loss in their previous fixture. MI has struggled to make an impact this season and with six points they are currently ninth on the table and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, LSG have looked far more convincing this season and with ten points they are currently fifth on the table. Away from home MI openers have struggled to make an impact as so far they have managed an opening stand of 0, 56, 18, 6 and 35 on the road and in the last two matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand. In two of the last three games at home LSG has managed a better opening stand which makes us believe LSG would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.737 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game against Rajasthan Royals, we are still going to stick with him as he has been an integral part of this DC side and has been the most consistent batsman for LSG this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Tilak Varma has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season for Mumbai Indians thus far. Varma heads into this game after back to back half centuries and with 336 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format and remains an important cog for MI. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.