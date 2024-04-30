LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
LSG
42%
Chance of Winning
MUM
58%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 378 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament.
- With 336 runs, Tilak Varma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they head into this game on the back of three defeats in the last four matches. With six points thus far, MI are currently ninth on the table and cannot afford to drop more points in this campaign. In the last game they were beaten by Delhi Capitals.
Unlike their opponents, Lucknow Super Giants have had a solid campaign thus far and much like last season, they have looked consistent thus far. In the last game they got outplayed by Rajasthan Royals who won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 58%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
At the start the venue in Lucknow looked flat and looked like another great wicket to bat on but as we enter the business end of the campaign we were expecting the wicket to slow down but thats hasn’t been the case and we expect another high scoring game at the venue and total runs would be above 368.5
As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have showcased their prowess in the last few games. With all run scoring records getting broken in this season and wickets not offering much to the bowlers, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 13.5
Highest Individual Score Under 74.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Khan
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after a humiliating defeat against Rajasthan Royals who currently are at the top of the table. With ten points thus far, LSG are currently fifth on the table.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games. It felt like they turned a corner as they won three of the next four games but have lost the last two games and are currently ninth on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Delhi Capitals 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 3
Mumbai Indians: 1
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after a disappointing loss in their previous fixture. MI has struggled to make an impact this season and with six points they are currently ninth on the table and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, LSG have looked far more convincing this season and with ten points they are currently fifth on the table. Away from home MI openers have struggled to make an impact as so far they have managed an opening stand of 0, 56, 18, 6 and 35 on the road and in the last two matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand. In two of the last three games at home LSG has managed a better opening stand which makes us believe LSG would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game against Rajasthan Royals, we are still going to stick with him as he has been an integral part of this DC side and has been the most consistent batsman for LSG this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Tilak Varma has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season for Mumbai Indians thus far. Varma heads into this game after back to back half centuries and with 336 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers
Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format and remains an important cog for MI. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 2.14 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch