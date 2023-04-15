LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs PK (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction LSG 55 % Chance of Winning PK 45 % Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants have found themselves at the top of the Indian Premier League points table, with three wins from four matches. They would want to strengthen their position by getting the better of Punjab Kings, who have blown hot and cold in the league so far. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Barring the encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which they won in the last over with only one wicket to spare, the RP-Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise have been pretty convincing in their approach. They lost to CSK but were agonizingly close. Hence, the oddsmakers have provided them a deal of 1.805 on winning the game, but the same confidence is not shown in Punjab Kings, who have winning odds worth 2.005.

LSG’s implied probability of winning 55.40%

PK’s implied probability of winning 49.88%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Betting Tips

Let’s play a fun game and make some pattern predictions by keeping the historical data in context. It would invariably be the game in which KL Rahul would score his quota of 80 runs while Shikhar Dhawan will be scoring yet another nonchalant 50, leaving many gasping for breath. On the bowling front, it is difficult not to back Arshdeep Singh to score important runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

In T20Is at the Ekarna Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, captains winning the toss have opted to bat first and bowl first three times each. Teams batting first have won five of the six matches. This is the third time an IPL match is going to happen at this venue. So far, teams batting first and second have won a game each. But you can figure out batting first here would be a better choice.

Regarding other data related to the match, the average first-innings score at this venue has been 160, while the average first-innings winning score has been 172 at this venue in T20Is. In IPL 2023, the first game at this venue saw LSG score 193 runs and defend it with ease. In the second match, SRH managed to post just 121 runs in their 20 overs.

Weather Report

In North India, humidity is a distinctive feature, but there is no rain predicted during the match time. Players need to acclimatize to climatic conditions better, with sapping heat draining the energy out of the body.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Batter Quinton De Kock Wicketkeeper Kyle Mayers All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batter K Gowtham All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have played four matches in the IPL 2023, from which they have won three and lost one. In the last five games, the KL Rahul-led side have won four and lost a single encounter, which tells the kind of structure the Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower-led management have built in the last two years.

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran SinghBatter

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Matthew Short Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have won two and lost two in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. In the last five matches, they have won three and lost two. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side haven’t found a lot of match-winners so far; hence their sustainability for the season is something that needs to be discussed.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Head-To-Head

Both teams have played each other only once, and LSG won that match by 20 runs, with Krunal Pandya winning the Player of the Match award. Hence, there’s not much to read from the encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

First six overs score under 47.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Once again, KL Rahul’s strike rate is in question. In the first four matches, Rahul has a strike rate of 100, which is the lowest for a batter in IPL 2023. After facing 81 deliveries this season, Rahul has hit just one six so far. Among batters to face at least 75 deliveries this season, David Warner (zero sixes) is the only batter to hit fewer sixes than KL Rahul. His fortune more or less showcases the side's fortune in the powerplay; hence, it is prudent to back LSG to score less than 47.5 runs in this encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Best Batters

Pooran to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Nicholas Pooran has been consistent for Lucknow this season and was in top form in his recent match against RCB where he hit a half-century in just 15 deliveries. That is the quickest 50 this season and the third-quickest for a batter in the tournament’s history. No batter has a better SR than Pooran this season and his tally of 14 sixes is the joint-highest for a batter this season. That is the return of a confident batter, hence it is ideal we back him to score runs in this game.

Dhawan to be PK’s best batter (Melbet)

Despite his recent failure in the match against GT, Shikhar Dhawan has been PBKS’ top performer in year’s IPL having scored 233 runs this season which is the most for a batter this season. He has contributed to 34% of his team’s runs which is the second-most for a batter this season. He is just 23 runs away from reaching 6500 runs in the IPL with 51 50+ scores which is the second most for a batsman in the competition. That gives way to the fact that Dhawan is the right choice to be our top batter pick.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Best Bowlers

Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Ravi Bishnoi has been at the top of his game this season, having taken six wickets in the first four games while maintaining an impressive bowling SR of 16 which is his best in an IPL season. Only Jadeja and Chahal have taken more wickets than Bishnoi in the middle overs this season. Notwithstanding Amit Mishra’s sudden rise, no bowler in LSG is a better pick than Bishnoi, especially with Mark Wood’s return not definite.

Arshdeep Singh to be PK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Arshdeep Singh has led the charge for Punjab Kings as he is their leading wicket-taker in this season’s IPL with seven wickets to his name. What has changed in this season is how PBKS have used Arshdeep across the three phases. In IPL 2022, Arshdeep bowled the majority of his overs in the final five overs where he was extremely economical. But following his success in the powerplay on the international circuit, PBKS have entrusted him to bowl two overs in the powerplay in each of his matches so far. He has performed well at the phase, having taken five wickets of his seven wickets. Go for him, and he won’t disappoint you.