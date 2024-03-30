LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction LSG 45 % Chance of Winning PBKS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.0 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.043 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in the 11th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 30 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

After an underwhelming campaign last season, Punjab Kings started off their campaign with an impressive win against Delhi Capitals but in the last game they failed to defend a par score against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Punjab Kings bowlers had an underwhelming game as RCB won the game with four wickets to spare.

After an impressive season last year, LSG were expected to have a solid campaign once again but stuttered in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. LSG conceded 193 runs in the game as they eventually lost the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Looking at the games involving Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings this season both sides have question marks in their batting lineup. For both teams to do well this season they need their star players to bat well otherwise both sides could struggle this season. We expect this to be a fairly low scoring game and total runs would be below 346.5.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game but both sides have enough firepower to make a direct impact on the game. The bookmakers believe total boundaries would be around 39.5 which is too low as per our expectations. We believe total boundaries to be higher than 39.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Punjab Kings 1.91 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Punjab Kings 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last season, four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Deepak Hooda Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants had a solid campaign last season but kicked off this season with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals as they were beaten by 20 runs.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but in the last game against RCB they fell short as they lost the game by four wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge over Punjab Kings in this fixture 2-1. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 2

Punjab Kings: 1

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after defeats in their previous game. On one hand, Lucknow Super Giants got outplayed in the last game against Rajasthan Royals as they conceded 193 runs and eventually lost the game by 20 runs. On the other hand, after an impressive win against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings got done by RCB in the last match as RCB won the game by four wickets. In both matches, Punjab Kings conceded a bigger opening partnership. Last season both sides went head to head twice and even though both sides bagged one win, LSG managed to have opening stands of 53 and 41 and in both matches they had a better opening partnership. We believe LSG would have a better opening partnership in the game and it's a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Team Batters

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’s top batter

KL Rahul was one of the biggest positives last season as prior to his injury in the second half of the season, Rahul scored 274 runs in nine matches and was the top run scorer for LSG in those games. Rahul scored a brilliant half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Punjab Kings invested heavily on Sam Curran but he had an underwhelming campaign last season. This year in the first two matches, Curran has been the best player for Punjab Kings and is also the leading run scorer thus far in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Ravi Bishnoi was one of the most consistent bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants last year. Even though he did not have a great outing in the last game against Rajasthan Royals, he bagged 16 wickets and was the top wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Even though Arshdeep Singh did not have a great outing against RCB in Bangalore, we are going to stick with him once again as he was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in the last tournament and in the opening game against Delhi Capitals he ended up with best bowling figures of 2/28 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.