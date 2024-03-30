LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction
LSG
45%
Chance of Winning
PBKS
55%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 408 runs, Marcus Stoinis was the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in the last tournament.
- With 17 wickets, Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in the last tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning
After an underwhelming campaign last season, Punjab Kings started off their campaign with an impressive win against Delhi Capitals but in the last game they failed to defend a par score against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Punjab Kings bowlers had an underwhelming game as RCB won the game with four wickets to spare.
After an impressive season last year, LSG were expected to have a solid campaign once again but stuttered in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. LSG conceded 193 runs in the game as they eventually lost the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 55%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Looking at the games involving Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings this season both sides have question marks in their batting lineup. For both teams to do well this season they need their star players to bat well otherwise both sides could struggle this season. We expect this to be a fairly low scoring game and total runs would be below 346.5.
As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game but both sides have enough firepower to make a direct impact on the game. The bookmakers believe total boundaries would be around 39.5 which is too low as per our expectations. We believe total boundaries to be higher than 39.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Punjab Kings
Most Sixes: Punjab Kings
Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last season, four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Hooda
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants had a solid campaign last season but kicked off this season with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals as they were beaten by 20 runs.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Shashank Singh
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings got off to a great start in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but in the last game against RCB they fell short as they lost the game by four wickets.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge over Punjab Kings in this fixture 2-1. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 2
Punjab Kings: 1
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after defeats in their previous game. On one hand, Lucknow Super Giants got outplayed in the last game against Rajasthan Royals as they conceded 193 runs and eventually lost the game by 20 runs. On the other hand, after an impressive win against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings got done by RCB in the last match as RCB won the game by four wickets. In both matches, Punjab Kings conceded a bigger opening partnership. Last season both sides went head to head twice and even though both sides bagged one win, LSG managed to have opening stands of 53 and 41 and in both matches they had a better opening partnership. We believe LSG would have a better opening partnership in the game and it's a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Team Batters
KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’s top batter
KL Rahul was one of the biggest positives last season as prior to his injury in the second half of the season, Rahul scored 274 runs in nine matches and was the top run scorer for LSG in those games. Rahul scored a brilliant half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Curran to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Punjab Kings invested heavily on Sam Curran but he had an underwhelming campaign last season. This year in the first two matches, Curran has been the best player for Punjab Kings and is also the leading run scorer thus far in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers
Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Ravi Bishnoi was one of the most consistent bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants last year. Even though he did not have a great outing in the last game against Rajasthan Royals, he bagged 16 wickets and was the top wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Even though Arshdeep Singh did not have a great outing against RCB in Bangalore, we are going to stick with him once again as he was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in the last tournament and in the opening game against Delhi Capitals he ended up with best bowling figures of 2/28 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Kings
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 1.84 (PariMatch)
- Punjab Kings to win @ 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch