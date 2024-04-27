LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction LSG 42 % Chance of Winning RR 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.772 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in the 44th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 27 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far in this competition they have been the most consistent team thus far and with seven wins in eight matches they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they outplayed Mumbai Indians as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Lucknow Super Giants have been excellent thus far as they have won five of the last seven games and are currently fourth on the table. LSG outplayed the defending champions CSK in the double header as they won on both occasions. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 58%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At the start the venue in Lucknow looked flat and looked like another great wicket to bat on but as we enter the business end of the campaign, the wicket seems to slow down and with the impressive bowling by both sides thus far we expect this to be a low scoring game and total runs would be extremely low.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the spin department which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 72.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after outplaying CSK in back to back games. With five wins in eight games, LSG are currently fourth on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign and have been the most consistent team thus far. With seven wins in eight games, RR are currently at the top of the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals have dominated this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants 3-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game by 20 runs.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Rajasthan Royals: 3

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after a phenomenal win by both sides in the last game. LSG head into this game after a comprehensive back to back wins against Chennai Super Kings which saw them rise to fourth spot on the points table. On the other hand, RR continued their dominance as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians. One of the biggest positives for RR in the last game was the resurgence of Yashasvi Jaiswal as he scored a brilliant century against MI. With both RR openers scoring three centuries thus far, RR has managed a better opening stand in each of the last three games which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.11 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.772 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a big score against Chennai Super Kings he still managed to make an impact as he scored 34 off 15 balls and continued his brilliant form in this tournament. He remains the most consistent batsman for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a torrid start to the campaign and looked a shadow of himself at the start. In the last few games he started to time well and got good starts but in the last game against MI, Jaiswal scored a magnificent century which could be a start of something big for him which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great outing in the last couple of games he has still managed to bag wickets in those games. He is the highest wicket taker in IPL and with 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for RR this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.