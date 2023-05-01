LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction LSG 58 % Chance of Winning RCB 42 % Bet Now! After posting a record total to beat Punjab Kings on Friday, Lucknow Super Giants are high on confidence before taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on May 1, 2023 (Monday), at 7:30 PM IST. With five and four wins, respectively, LSG and RCB are well within the zone for a top-two finish, but this game will be more important for RCB, who are set to play five consecutive games on the road.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

The kind of form that Lucknow Super Giants are in, it is natural that they are marked as favorites by our affiliate odds maker, Melbet, who are providing them odds of 1.805 against RCB’s winning odds of 2.005. That puts them at a disadvantage, but knowing the unpredictability factor that RCB always carries, never say never for them.

LSG’s chance of winning 58%

RCB’s chance of winning 42%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

It is definitely worth watching Kyle Mayers, who has kept even Quinton de Kock on the bench, do his magic at the Ekanna and then Krunal Pandya doing the Krunal Pandya things with the ball. Is asking for another 100-run partnership between Kohli and Faf du Plessis too much? Nobody would mind a Mohammed Siraj special with the ball, either. All of these have the potential to make the LSG-RCB game on Monday a classic.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

There is no clear pattern yet as far as the Ekanna Stadium is concerned. The stadium, which is hosting the IPL for the first time this year, has hosted a total of four games, in which batting first and batting second teams have won two games each. The average first innings batting score has been 152, while the average first-innings winning score is 164.

Weather Report

There is a 45% chance of rain in Lucknow on Monday and that is exacerbated by the fact that the city dons a cloudy and foggy avatar throughout Friday and Saturday. There is a 56% cloud cover during the match time as well.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder K Gowtham All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batter Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have played eight matches in the IPL 2023, from which they have won five and lost three games. After posting a 257-run total in their last game against Punjab Kings, their confidence must be sky-high. In the last five games, the KL Rahul-led side have won three and lost two and hence, they can be optimistic about winning the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler David Willey Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Not being able to sustain the momentum has been the biggest cause of concern for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, and that has duly resulted in them conceding four matches in twice the number of matches. They lost their last home game to KKR, but with the next five matches being on the road, they will aim to gun for some luck and bravado.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

LSG and RCB have played each other a total of three times in the Indian Premier League, in which the latter have come good twice. Last year, it was RCB who came good in both the IPL matches but in the first round of the IPL 2023, it was LSG who came out on top.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

RCB opening partnership over 54.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Well, this is a bet on which I have full confidence. Even though Virat Kohli had an off-day against KKR, being dismissed for a two-ball duck, the way he and Faf du Plessis are batting this season, it is hard to keep them in bay. Faf and Kohli don the top two spots as far as most runs this season are concerned, with 422 and 333 runs, respectively, and hence it is paramount that we back them to score 55 or more runs for the opening partnership.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Mayers to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

With KL Rahul struggling to get going, Kyle Mayers has become the most instrumental member of the Lucknow Super Giants side, having scored 297 runs at 37.13. He already has four half-centuries to go with it, which tells you the kind of impact he has had on the Lucknow-based side. It is not always that you keep a player of Quinton de Kock’s calibre out of the side with your brilliance right? Mayers has been superb and on him rests LSG’s aspirations of making it to the top of the table.

Du Plessis to be RCB’s best batter

Even though the injury has kept Faf du Plessis out of the side as the regular skipper, but the impact player rule has ensured that he is never too far away from the action. The South African skipper has 422 to his name already in IPL 2023, and in doing so, he became the first player this season to cross the 400-run mark. In eight games, he has an incredible average of 60.29 and a strike rate of 167.5, with five half-centuries already. That makes everything worthwhile.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Ravi Bishnoi is by far the best bowler for Lucknow Super Giants, with 10 wickets at an average of 24.7 this season. Even though Mark Wood has more wickets, his fitness concerns are not updated yet and there is a great chance that he won’t play the next game. But Bishnoi’s gullie has been so good that the batters have struggled to pick his googlies, which is his primary weapon.

Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

If there is one bowler, whose evolution has made everyone proud, it has to be Mohammed Siraj. The RCB pacer sits at the top of the pile on the wicket-takers chart, with 14 wickets from eight games. That he has an average of 16.6 and an economy rate of 7.3 makes things even clearer. Then what are you waiting for?