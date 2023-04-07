LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction LSG 57 % Chance of Winning SRH 43 % Bet Now! We are already done with nine games in the Indian Premier League, and there’s no way to suggest that any sides are completely screwed. That, irrespective of the results at our disposal, could further accelerate the growth of the Indian Premier League’s campaign to its most exciting phase. The contestants for Friday, Lucknow Super Giants had won their opening encounter on Saturday convincingly but lost to Chennai Super Kings, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad were embarrassing against Rajasthan Royals. Now two sides will take on each other at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 7, 2023 (Friday), with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Given the kind of balance that Lucknow Super Giants have in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, they are easily one of the best sides on paper. That doesn’t change despite their result against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. On the other hand, there isn’t a lot that could solve the Hyderabad situation. With Aiden Markram out there to lead the side, the team will look for some motivation to work it out. To put things in perspective, Lucknow Super Giants have odds of 1.73 for this encounter while Sunrisers Hyderabad have odds of 2.104 for this match. That pretty much gives it away.

LSG’s implied probability of winning 57.80%

SRH’s implied probability of winning 47.53%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

The match will be played in Lucknow, which is the sixth largest cricket stadium in the country. There would be a lot of support for the home team, which means Hyderabad, apart from their own combination issues, will have to deal with a passionate group of fans. But from a punter perspective, I have ensured that you don’t have to look anywhere else as in this package, there is everything you need to know.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

In T20Is, captains winning the toss have opted to bat and bowl first three times each at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Teams batting first have won five of the six matches. This is the second time an IPL match will happen at this venue. In the first IPL match at this venue, LSG scored 193/6 runs while batting first and defended the total by restricting DC to 143/9, winning the encounter by 50 runs.

Weather Report

It is Lucknow, where dry heat will be prevalent. But the moisture in the surface will be helping the pacers in the early part, but spinners will take over. There is an 11% chance of rain for this LSG vs SRH encounter as well.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Batter Quinton De Kock Wicketkeeper Kyle Mayers All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batter K Gowtham All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

In the two matches in IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants have won one and lost one. In the last five games, the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group-owned franchise have won three and lost two encounters. Overall, that drives a good narrative home.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek SharmaBatter

Mayank Agarwal Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Harry Brook Batter Glenn Phillips Wicket-keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have already lost their opening game. In the last five games, they have lost four games already. That tells you why they are not the favorite team in the Indian Premier League this season.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-To-Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played each other once earlier, and the former came out triumphant. LSG batted first to post a decent total of 169/7 after the fifties from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda. Avesh Khan was the star of this match for LSG as he removed both the SRH openers inside the powerplay and then got the better of Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad on successive deliveries in the 18th over, which helped LSG beat SRH by 12 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

LSG to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89

LSG were the second-slowest team in the powerplay in their maiden season, but Kyle Mayers has solved that in IPL 2023 by providing some much-needed impetus up top. Quinton de Kock, who returns for the encounter, is LSG's second-highest run-scorer last season and is entering the ongoing season with a T20I ton last week. With all these options available, you know Lucknow Super Giants will be able to score the requisite number of runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Batters

Quinton de Kock to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

Quinton de Kock had a great IPL 2022 that saw him amass over 500 runs at an average of 37 and a healthy strike rate of 149, numbers that have been his best since he became a regular starter since IPL 2019. Last season he took the initiative to attack at the powerplay as he scored at an SR of 137 which is the third-best for a player among 200+ runs scored by a batter at this phase in last season. His affinity to score runs against pace and spin makes him such a superstar batter.

Rahul Tripathi to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

Despite not scoring any runs in the last game, Rahul Tripathi has been a consistent performer in the IPL for almost two years now and IPL 2022 was his most successful season where he scored 413 runs with an average of 34.4 with a strike rate of 157. Tripathi has had the most of his success at the top order and he is likely to continue to bat at No.3 for the Sunrisers this season. Bank on him to do well.

LSG vs SRH Best Bowlers

Mark Wood to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mark Wood had a brilliant start to IPL 2023, as he became the first LSG bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL in the first match and has also taken three wickets in the next match against CSK. Currently, he is the purple cap holder with eight wickets in IPL 2023. In the last seven T20 matches, he has at least three wickets in the game, which makes it imperative that we back Wood to be out best bowler.

T Natarajan to be SRH’s best bowler (Melbet)

Natarajan stepped up big since time last season and showed once again why he has been one of the integral parts of the side. He has been instrumental in SRH’s success with his performance in the powerplay and in the final five overs. In the Powerplay, Natarajan’s bowling SR of 12 is amongst the best for a bowler at the phase in IPL since 2022. With that exploit, we expect him to be at the forefront of SRH’s success.