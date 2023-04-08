MI (Mumbai Indians) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction
MI
50%
Chance of Winning
CSK
50%
India
Wankhede Stadium
Facts
- Deepak Chahar has picked 11 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, which makes him a stand-out bowler for Saturday’s encounter.
- Jofra Archer has an economy of 5.5 in the first six overs, which makes him a dominant player with the new ball.
- Gaikwad’s fifties in the first two games came in 23 and 25 balls respectively.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Chennai Super Kings bat deep but Mumbai are playing at home. With the kind of history that Mumbai Indians have, it is never easy to sign them off and hence, Melbet, our affiliate partner, is also treading along cautiously. For this encounter, both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are provided winning odds of 1.9, which is very interesting.
MI’s implied probability of winning 52.63 %
CSK’s implied probability of winning 52.63 %
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips
I know how difficult it is otherwise to make an informed decision without having access to all reliable information. This package does exactly that where you come and check out all relevant information to understand better the bets that is there for this encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Teams have preferred to bowl first in most of the games at the Wankhede Stadium since 2020, which has reflected in the success as well, with the bowling first teams winning most matches in this time period in both IPL and T20s. The average first innings score at this venue is around 170, while the average first-innings winning score has been around 195 in both IPL and T20s since 2020. Hence, making a decision at the toss shouldn’t be a difficult task.
Weather Report
In Mumbai, sapping humidity is the distinct feature, but there’s hardly any chance of rain. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 12% of rain during the match time, but mostly, it will remain clear. The day would be hot and humid from start to finish.
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal
Predicted Playing XI
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Rohit Sharma (C)
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Batter
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Ishan Kishan (WK)
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Wicketkeeper
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Cameron Green
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All-rounder
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Suryakumar Yadav
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Batter
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Tilak Varma
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Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
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Batter
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Nehal Wadhera
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All-rounder
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Tim David
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All-rounder
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Hrithik Shokeen
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Bowler
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Arshad Khan
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Bowler
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Piyush Chawla
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Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
For Mumbai Indians, last year was tough from every angle. They ended up as the wooden spooners with only four wins from 14 matches. They hoped the combination of Bumrah and Archer would do their magic, but the former was ruled out with a back-related stress fracture. The way they bowled in their first game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a testament to the fact that there is hardly a chance for Mumbai to recover this season.
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
Predicted Playing XI
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Ruturaj Gaikwad
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Batter
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Devon Conway
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Batter
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Moeen Ali
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All-rounder
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Ben Stokes
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All-rounder
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Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Batter
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Ravindra Jadeja
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All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
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Wicket-keeper
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Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
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Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
In the last season, Chennai Super Kings barely saved themselves from blushes, by finishing one spot above Mumbai Indians despite winning the exactly same number of matches as Mumbai. This year, they started with a loss to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before beating Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head
Historically, Mumbai Indians are the dominant side in the rivalry, having won 20 out of 34 games against CSK in the Indian Premier League. But since 2020, both teams have won three matches each against each other. At Wankhede, MI dominate against CSK, winning seven out of 10 matches. In the last five matches between the two sides, MI have won three matches while CSK have registered two wins.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
Match total over 349.5 @ 1.75 (Melbet)
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings both rely on their batters to get the job done. And with the scene being Wankhede Stadium, there is even more incentive to go for runs. In the last six matches of the IPL at the venue, scores in the north of 350 have been scored in a game five times and hence, it is not a surprise that the bet provides slightly conservative, but very good odds of 1.75 for this MI vs CSK encounter.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters
SKY to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)
Ever since his return to Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav has been a T20 beast as he has accumulated more than 2000 runs since then at a strike rate of 138 while averaging 33.6. Even though he played just eight matches in IPL 2022, he still scored more than 300 runs at a strike rate of 146. He did not have the finest of starts in his first game against RCB and will now look to turn things around in this upcoming match against CSK.
Gaikwad to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in top form in the ongoing season, starting the season off with back-to-back half centuries and thus has overcome the starting trouble that he usually has at the start of the season. What’s been more impressive has been the fact that he has scored these fifties at an incredible pace - the first one against GT came in 23 balls and the second one against LSG came in 25 balls. These are his quickest fifties in the tournament’s history and that would bolster his confidence further.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers
Archer to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)
Phase-wise, Jofra Archer has been majorly used in the powerplay and death overs, barring only a few instances where he was needed to bowl in the middle overs. The bowler has been at his best while bowling in powerplay – even though he has more wickets in the last five overs, his economy of 5.5 in the first six overs has been quite impressive in the IPL. With Bumrah not there, he would have the maximum load in the powerplay, hence will have a better crack of being the side’s best bowler on Saturday.
Chahar to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)
Deepak Chahar has been CSK’s trump card in the last five years, which is understandable from the fact that in the IPL since 2018, no bowler has taken more wickets in the first six overs than Deepak Chahar. Chahar has taken two or more wickets in the powerplay on nine occasions which is amongst the most for a bowler in the IPL. This is the second most for a bowler in the IPL since 2018. He has enjoyed bowling at Wankhede Stadium as he has taken 11 wickets here which is the most for him at a venue in the IPL. Hence, be sure that Chahar will have his share of success against Mumbai on Saturday.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Draw
Even though Melbet are clearly not taking sides, there is every reason to believe that Chennai Super Kings will have the upper hand. Mumbai’s two top players - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan - are struggling to buy runs whereas bowling, beyond Jofra Archer, looks very thin on paper. On the other hand, for Chennai Super Kings, their lack of depth in the pace-bowling department is covered by their deep spin unit and the ability to bat deep - with batters stacking up till the very end.
MI to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)
CSK to win @ 1.9 (Melbet)Bet Now!