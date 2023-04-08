MI (Mumbai Indians) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction MI 50 % Chance of Winning CSK 50 % Bet Now! This is the El Classico of the Indian Premier League. One of the biggest games of the season, and easily the most-awaited one - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 8, 2023 (Saturday), 7:30 PM IST. With Mumbai losing their first game already, they would be eager to put the first points on board but Chennai wouldn’t be eager to give it away either.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings bat deep but Mumbai are playing at home. With the kind of history that Mumbai Indians have, it is never easy to sign them off and hence, Melbet, our affiliate partner, is also treading along cautiously. For this encounter, both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are provided winning odds of 1.9, which is very interesting.

MI’s implied probability of winning 52.63 %

CSK’s implied probability of winning 52.63 %

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips

I know how difficult it is otherwise to make an informed decision without having access to all reliable information. This package does exactly that where you come and check out all relevant information to understand better the bets that is there for this encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Teams have preferred to bowl first in most of the games at the Wankhede Stadium since 2020, which has reflected in the success as well, with the bowling first teams winning most matches in this time period in both IPL and T20s. The average first innings score at this venue is around 170, while the average first-innings winning score has been around 195 in both IPL and T20s since 2020. Hence, making a decision at the toss shouldn’t be a difficult task.

Weather Report

In Mumbai, sapping humidity is the distinct feature, but there’s hardly any chance of rain. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 12% of rain during the match time, but mostly, it will remain clear. The day would be hot and humid from start to finish.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batter Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

For Mumbai Indians, last year was tough from every angle. They ended up as the wooden spooners with only four wins from 14 matches. They hoped the combination of Bumrah and Archer would do their magic, but the former was ruled out with a back-related stress fracture. The way they bowled in their first game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a testament to the fact that there is hardly a chance for Mumbai to recover this season.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Ben Stokes All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santner Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

In the last season, Chennai Super Kings barely saved themselves from blushes, by finishing one spot above Mumbai Indians despite winning the exactly same number of matches as Mumbai. This year, they started with a loss to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before beating Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head

Historically, Mumbai Indians are the dominant side in the rivalry, having won 20 out of 34 games against CSK in the Indian Premier League. But since 2020, both teams have won three matches each against each other. At Wankhede, MI dominate against CSK, winning seven out of 10 matches. In the last five matches between the two sides, MI have won three matches while CSK have registered two wins.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Match total over 349.5 @ 1.75 (Melbet)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings both rely on their batters to get the job done. And with the scene being Wankhede Stadium, there is even more incentive to go for runs. In the last six matches of the IPL at the venue, scores in the north of 350 have been scored in a game five times and hence, it is not a surprise that the bet provides slightly conservative, but very good odds of 1.75 for this MI vs CSK encounter.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters

SKY to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Ever since his return to Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav has been a T20 beast as he has accumulated more than 2000 runs since then at a strike rate of 138 while averaging 33.6. Even though he played just eight matches in IPL 2022, he still scored more than 300 runs at a strike rate of 146. He did not have the finest of starts in his first game against RCB and will now look to turn things around in this upcoming match against CSK.

Gaikwad to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in top form in the ongoing season, starting the season off with back-to-back half centuries and thus has overcome the starting trouble that he usually has at the start of the season. What’s been more impressive has been the fact that he has scored these fifties at an incredible pace - the first one against GT came in 23 balls and the second one against LSG came in 25 balls. These are his quickest fifties in the tournament’s history and that would bolster his confidence further.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers

Archer to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Phase-wise, Jofra Archer has been majorly used in the powerplay and death overs, barring only a few instances where he was needed to bowl in the middle overs. The bowler has been at his best while bowling in powerplay – even though he has more wickets in the last five overs, his economy of 5.5 in the first six overs has been quite impressive in the IPL. With Bumrah not there, he would have the maximum load in the powerplay, hence will have a better crack of being the side’s best bowler on Saturday.

Chahar to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Deepak Chahar has been CSK’s trump card in the last five years, which is understandable from the fact that in the IPL since 2018, no bowler has taken more wickets in the first six overs than Deepak Chahar. Chahar has taken two or more wickets in the powerplay on nine occasions which is amongst the most for a bowler in the IPL. This is the second most for a bowler in the IPL since 2018. He has enjoyed bowling at Wankhede Stadium as he has taken 11 wickets here which is the most for him at a venue in the IPL. Hence, be sure that Chahar will have his share of success against Mumbai on Saturday.