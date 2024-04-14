MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction MUM 55 % Chance of Winning CSK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.731 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the 29th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 14 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost three games in a row and things looked bleak but have managed to turn things around as they head into this game on the back of stunning performances against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and have two wins in the last two matches.

Chennai Super Kings have been brilliant at home as they have three wins in three games. But on the road they have struggled thus far and considering how well Mumbai Indians have played at home this could be a tricky fixture for the defending champions. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 55%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mumbai Indians have been brilliant at home especially in the powerplay, CSK has bowled well this season but have conceded runs in the powerplay. Considering the fact, MI have a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches, we believe once against MI would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Even though Mumbai Indians haven’t had a great start to the tournament, Hardik Pandya’s performance with the bat has gone under the radar. So far this season, Pandya has scored 11, 24, 34, 36 and 21 and has looked solid especially at home. We believe Pandya will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 72.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games but they managed to turn things around as they head into this game on the back of back to back wins.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start as they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the first two games but since then they have lost back to back games on the road and are yet to bag a single point on their travels.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 21-17. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and CSK did a double.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 21

Chennai Super Kings: 17

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to hit more sixes than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians head into this game after an impressive victory for both teams. One one hand, CSK ended the unbeaten run of KKR as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. On the other hand, MI dismantled RCB bowlers as they managed to chase down the target in the 16th over and won the game with seven wickets to spare. MI has showcased their batting prowess at home as in the last three matches they have scored 47 sixes averaging 15.6 sixes a game. On the other hand, CSK has scored 37 sixes in the tournament averaging 7.4 sixes a game which makes us believe Mumbai Indians would score more sixes in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.19 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Even though Rohit Sharma has not scored a big score thus far, we are still going to go with him in the upcoming game as he has been one of the most consistent batsman for Mumbai Indians this term. We expect him to convert his starts into a big score in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Considering the standards set by Ruturaj Gaikwad last season, he had an underwhelming start to the campaign but in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gaikwad was impressive as he scored an unbeaten 67 and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

After failing to bag wickets in the two matches, Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational since as he has bagged seven wickets in the last two matches and in the last game he single handedly dismantled RCB batting lineup as he bagged five wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Mustafizur Rahman has been one of the surprise package this season as no one expected him to start for CSK prior to the tournament, he has taken the opportunity and has cemented his place in the lineup as he is the leading wicket taker for CSK this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.