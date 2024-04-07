MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction MUM 55 % Chance of Winning DC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.669 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the 20th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 07 at 03:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost three games in a row and are the only side in the competition who are yet to bag a single point so far. In the last game they got outplayed by Rajasthan Royals as they were restricted to mere 125 runs as RR won the game with six wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Delhi Capitals started off with back to back defeats against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals but pulled off a stunning upset against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. In the last game, DC got battered by KKR as they lost the game with 106 runs. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 55%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

A potential return of Surya Kumar Yadav in the starting lineup would give Mumbai Indians a big boost as their batters have struggled thus far. Even though batsmen would have to navigate early overs in the powerplay, the wickets still look great for batters and we expect a high scoring game against Delhi Capitals and total runs would be high.

Ishan Kishan has struggled for form heading into this tournament and apart from his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad he hasn’t had a great tournament thus far. In the three games, Kishan has scored 0, 34 and 16 and we expect his struggles to continue in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 70.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have three defeats in the first three games and remain the only side in the competition who are yet to bag a single point thus far.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find their footing in this campaign as they have lost three of the four games thus far which includes a 106 runs defeat against KKR in the last game.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 18-15. Last season both sides went head to head and MI dominated the game as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 18

Delhi Capitals: 15

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have struggled to get going in this campaign as one on hand MI has lost each of the three games thus far and are currently tenth on the table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have lost three of the four games so far and are currently ninth on the table. One of the biggest concerns for Mumbai Indians this season has been the lack of consistency at the top order which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three games. What makes this tip so intriguing is the fact even though Delhi Capitals have struggled this season their top order has been pretty consistent thus far which is probably why they have had a better opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe DC would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.328 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Tilak Varma has been the stand out player for Mumbai Indians in what has been a dismal campaign thus far. In the three matches thus far, Varma has scored 25, 64 and 32 and with 121 runs he has been the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

Rishabh Pant had a slow start to the tournament which was expected as he hasn’t played cricket for almost a year. In the last two games, Pant showcased his class as he scored two half centuries and with 152 runs he is the leading run scorer for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Mumbai bowlers have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they had under performed in all three games so far. Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great game in the last outing but he has bowled well and would be a key figure if MI turn things around which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khaleel Ahmed to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Even though Khaleel Ahmed did not have a good game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has had an outstanding start to the tournament. With six wickets thus far, Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.