MI (Mumbai Indians) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction MI 58 % Chance of Winning GT 42 % Bet Now! Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on May 12, 2023 (Friday), with the game kickstarting at 7:30 PM IST. While Mumbai Indians have made a fantastic comeback this season and are now placed in the third position on the table, Gujarat Titans, who have 16 points, have a terrific lead at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

This despite being a home game for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans are the favourites to win the encounter, according to Melbet. The oddsmaker is valuing the win for Mumbai Indians at 2.005, whereas Gujarat Titans are given odds of 1.805. That is a very chance for you to make money if you have a solid conviction about any team.

MI’s chance of winning is 58%

GT’s chance of winning is 42%

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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Betting Tips

I am all for another Suryakumar Yadav masterclass, but I doubt it is going to happen. But never ever count Rashid Khan off for the kind of impact he can have in the game. It’s been some time since Hardik Pandya scored a big knock for his franchise; hence it is very much possible that the Indian T20 skipper would do everything in his ability to put up a show at the Wankhede - a venue that provided him with the identity of a superstar.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The way Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhere batted on Tuesday to punish Royal Challengers Bangalore, it is evident that this is a very good chasing venue. The data over the last five years suggest the same as well. Since 2018, the Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai has hosted as many as 52 IPL matches, with chasing teams winning 32 games. The batting first teams, however, have won the remaining 20 games.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather is a little better than what it used to be in April, but there would still be humidity. Accuweather predicts that there would be a humidity quotient of 35%, which is way better than the April heat.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Green All-rounder Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Tim David All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Arshad Khan Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have made it to the third spot on the points table after winning against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, and a win will further solidify their chances for the top-two finish. The kind of turnaround they have had this season is extremely exceptional, validating pointers about their batting.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman SahaWicket-keeper

Shubman Gill Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans are the most dominant side in the ongoing Indian Premier League, having already garnered 16 points in the tournament. That they have lost only three games out of 11 matches tells you the kind of season he is having.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have played each other twice already, and each have won one game. This being the third encounter between both sides, there will be a question of bragging rights which both teams will be aware of.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

GT to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Gujarat Titans have a run rate of 9.1 runs in the first six overs of the IPL 2023, and that is a stellar record. While Mumbai sit on the opposite side of the spectrum, Gujarat would be aware of the fact that this game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium - a venue where teams have scored at a run rate of 9.2 in the powerplay in the last two years. Go for this market, you’d be thanking me later.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Best Batters

Yadav to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Suryakumar Yadav has made a mockery of the RCB bowling line-up in the last game en route to his highest IPL score of all-time. With 366 runs from 11 games, Yadav has been impeccable in his approach, making sure MI are in contention for a place in the playoffs. If you are not going for him, then what are you waiting for?

Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

This is Shubman Gill’s year. In every single format, he is having the kind of year that any cricketer would yearn for. The Indian opener has already scored 469 runs at an average of 46.9 at a strike rate of 143.4 with three half-centuries to his name. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL, which makes it evident that going for him would be the best option for all of us.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Best Bowlers

Chawla to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Taking a break from commentary, Piyush Chawla has decided to make his presence felt on the field, but having taken 17 wickets to date. An average of 16.47 and an economy just a shade over 7 has put him in the league of its own this year. Go with blind faith on Chawla and you’re pretty sure to make good bucks out of it.

Rashid to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Rashid Khan has taken 19 wickets from 11 games at an average of 18.7, which makes it clear that he is the best bowler in the tournament. That he has continued to do so for the last seven years makes it staggering to believe. He has an economy of 5.8 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Terrific achievement. Go for Rashid to be the best player in the side.