MI (Mumbai Indians) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction MI 59 % Chance of Winning KKR 41 % Bet Now! In-form Mumbai Indians will be back at Wankhede Stadium on April 16 to take on the ever-inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This will be an afternoon contest, and thus, the fixture will get underway at 3.30 PM IST. As usual, the toss is scheduled to take place thirty minutes earlier.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Considering Mumbai’s enormous dominance over KKR season after season, the bookmakers have labelled Rohit Sharma and Co. outright favourites to win this fixture, handing them odds of 1.685. KKR, on the other hand, have been awarded lucrative odds of 2.175. Simultaneously, the numbers increase Mumbai’s winning probability to 59.35%, while KKR’s chances to have the last laugh stand at 45.98%.

Mumbai Indians Implied Probability to win @ 59.35%

Kolkata Knight Riders Implied Probability to win @ 45.98%

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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR did not have the fruitful start they would have hoped for. Rinku Singh has been a revelation, but the others, including Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, and many are yet to live up to their lofty standards. Their stand-in skipper Nitish Rana and ever-young Sunil Narine are the only ones alongside Rinku who have been performing well. To change the fortunes, they might need to bring Jason Roy to the top to get them off to a blistering start.

As usual, MI had a defeat in the tournament opener, but then, similar to last year, had another. Following that, they made a comeback against a spirited Delhi Capitals but struggled to score five runs off the last six balls to get over the line. Still, apart from Jofra Archer’s return to the mix, they are unlikely to tweak their lineup.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The only game at Wankhede in IPL 2023 saw Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. In that fixture, CSK skipper MS Dhoni unsurprisingly opted to bowl first, as the other skippers prefer chasing as well nowadays. Yet, considering this is an afternoon fixture and that was an evening, don’t be surprised if the skipper decides to bat first this time after winning the toss.

Weather Report

According towordweatheronline, April 16 will be a sunny day at Wankhede Stadium, with a temperature forecast between 33°c and 27°c. There is a 4% of chance of clouds over everyone’s head, but that won’t be enough to interrupt the game, as there is no chance of rain at all. The average humidity stands at 65%.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Mumbai Indians squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Ishan Kishan (WK) Batsman Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Tilak Varma Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Nehal Wadhera Batsman/ Piyush Chawla (Impact Player) Jofra Archer Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians began IPL 2023 with back-to-back defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively. Then they roared back in style with a thrilling six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. There, Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his well-made knock of 45-ball 65.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batsman N Jagadeesan (WK) Batsman Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder/Suyash Sharma (Impact Player) Nitish Rana (C) Batsman Rinku Singh Batsman Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Lost, won, won, and lost – this has been a story for KKR in IPL 2023. They suffered a heartbreaking seven-run defeat against Punjab Kings in their tournament opener, but followed it with two impressive victories against RCB and Gujarat Titans, by 81 runs and three wickets respectively. Then they disappointed again, as Sunrisers Hyderabad handed them a 23-run loss in their own backyard.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

More often than not, Mumbai Indians have always had the better of Kolkata Knight Riders when it comes to facing each other in the competition. Therefore, the five-time champions have earned a significant lead of 22-9 by stumping their authorities against KKR.

Matches played - 31

Mumbai Indians - 22

Kolkata Knight Riders - 9

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Nitish Rana to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.832

Ahead of the MI fixture, Rana had made 45 and 75 runs in KKR’s last two outings. He seemed in decent touch in both encounters, and his aggregate of 220 runs in 10 innings against MI indicates that he is likely to set the stage at Wankhede Stadium on fire as well. And of course, he is the only KKR batsman who has shown promise more than once in IPL 2023. Therefore, this should be the safest bet for punters.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Batsmen

Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

After disappointing starts, Rohit Sharma roared back to his usual best in MI’s previous encounter against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. There, he scored 65 off 45 balls, laced with six fours and four sixes, to play a pivotal role in a successful chase of 173. Notably, he averages 42.50 against KKR, having tallied 1020 runs in 31 outings at a strike rate of 129.77. Bank upon him to carry on the momentum against whom he used to score runs for fun.

Venkatesh Iyer to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Although Venkatesh Iyer could only score 10 off 11 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad after coming to the mix as an Impact Player, he showed composure against Gujarat Titans by smashing a magnificent 83 off only 40 balls. His records against MI are quite impressive as well, with an aggregate of 173 runs across three outings while maintaining a strike rate of 153.68. Hence, keep believing in him to back to his good old form against MI.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

After missing out on the previous game against Delhi Capitals, Jofra Archer is expected to make a comeback against KKR. He has scalped five wickets in six matches against them, with an economy rate of 6.74 indicating he has been clinical in their meetings. As MI don’t have any other spearhead in their bowling attack, Archer becomes an automatic choice when it comes to picking the most lethal wicket-taker.

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Among all the lackluster bowlers, Sunil Narine has been the standout performer for KKR. His tally of six wickets in four matches in IPL 2023, that too at an economy rate of 7.31 suggests he is the only dependable player in the KKR attack. Not to forget, he has a total of 28 wickets in 22 matches against MI, with an impressive economy rate reading 6.31.