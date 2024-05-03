MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction
MUM
45%
Chance of Winning
KKR
55%
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- With 343 runs, Tilak Varma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this tournament.
- With 392 runs, Phillip Salt is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign as they won three games in a row but since then they have stuttered a bit and haven’t bagged back to back wins since. With six wins in nine games, KKR are currently second on the table. In the last game they outplayed Delhi Capitals as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Mumbai Indians have failed to make an impact this season as they head into this fixture on the back of three defeats in the last three games. At home, MI have two wins in the four matches and would be hoping to stop the rut when they take on KKR. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 45%
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Sunil Narine did not have a great outing in the last game he has been phenomenal thus far and have taken IPL by storm this season as he is one of the top run getters and top wicket taker for KKR this season. We expect him to continue his brilliance against MI and to score well in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact on the road but at home he has been phenomenal. In the last three games in Mumbai, Sharma has scored 49, 38 and 105 and thus far he has scored 315 with an average of 35 which makes us believe Sharma would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 82.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games. It felt like they turned a corner as they won three of the next four games but have lost the last three games and are currently ninth on the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Philip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have failed for consistency in the last few games as they have lost two of the last four games. In the last game they beat DC with seven wickets to spare and are currently second on the table.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Mumbai Indians have dominated this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 23-9. Both sides went head to head in the last campaign, MI won the game with five wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians: 23
Kolkata Knight Riders: 9
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians head into this game in contrasting form. One one hand, KKR have had a fantastic season thus far and its their lethal opening combination of Phillip Salt and Sunil Narine who have been the star of the show thus far and a win in the upcoming game could all but seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have struggled to get going this season as they head into this game after three back to back losses and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. KKR have managed a better opening partnership in four of the last five games which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Tilak Varma has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season for Mumbai Indians thus far. Varma heads into this game after two half centuries in the last three games. With 343 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Phillip Salt continued his brilliance form against Delhi Capitals as he scored a brilliant half century and single handedly took his team over the line. It's fair to say Sunil Narine has taken all the headlines thus far but with 392 runs, Salt is the leading run scorer for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format and remains an important cog for MI. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Sunil Narine has been sensational for KKR this season and if KKR go all the way he would be the front runner of MOTS this season. Sunil Narine has been one of the most consistent players for KKR this term and with 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.79 (PariMatch)
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 2.02 (PariMatch)
Parimatch