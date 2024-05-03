MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction MUM 45 % Chance of Winning KKR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.117 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on May 03 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign as they won three games in a row but since then they have stuttered a bit and haven’t bagged back to back wins since. With six wins in nine games, KKR are currently second on the table. In the last game they outplayed Delhi Capitals as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians have failed to make an impact this season as they head into this fixture on the back of three defeats in the last three games. At home, MI have two wins in the four matches and would be hoping to stop the rut when they take on KKR. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 45%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Sunil Narine did not have a great outing in the last game he has been phenomenal thus far and have taken IPL by storm this season as he is one of the top run getters and top wicket taker for KKR this season. We expect him to continue his brilliance against MI and to score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact on the road but at home he has been phenomenal. In the last three games in Mumbai, Sharma has scored 49, 38 and 105 and thus far he has scored 315 with an average of 35 which makes us believe Sharma would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 82.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games. It felt like they turned a corner as they won three of the next four games but have lost the last three games and are currently ninth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Angkrish Raghuvanshi Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed for consistency in the last few games as they have lost two of the last four games. In the last game they beat DC with seven wickets to spare and are currently second on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have dominated this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 23-9. Both sides went head to head in the last campaign, MI won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 23

Kolkata Knight Riders: 9

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians head into this game in contrasting form. One one hand, KKR have had a fantastic season thus far and its their lethal opening combination of Phillip Salt and Sunil Narine who have been the star of the show thus far and a win in the upcoming game could all but seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have struggled to get going this season as they head into this game after three back to back losses and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. KKR have managed a better opening partnership in four of the last five games which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.117 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Tilak Varma has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season for Mumbai Indians thus far. Varma heads into this game after two half centuries in the last three games. With 343 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phillip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Phillip Salt continued his brilliance form against Delhi Capitals as he scored a brilliant half century and single handedly took his team over the line. It's fair to say Sunil Narine has taken all the headlines thus far but with 392 runs, Salt is the leading run scorer for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format and remains an important cog for MI. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Sunil Narine has been sensational for KKR this season and if KKR go all the way he would be the front runner of MOTS this season. Sunil Narine has been one of the most consistent players for KKR this term and with 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.