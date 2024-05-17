MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction MUM 45 % Chance of Winning LSG 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.186 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 67th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on May 17 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants have had a promising season but have struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last four matches and with 12 points are currently seventh on the table. Even though mathematically LSG have a shot to make the playoffs, it's highly unlikely they would go through as they have a poor NRR.

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal campaign thus far and have only themself to blame for failing to make the playoffs this season. MI have lost five of the last six matches and in the last game against KKR they got outplayed as KKR won the game by 18 runs. As per our calculations, LSG are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 45%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 55%

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Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Quinton de Kock has had a dismal campaign for Lucknow Super Giants as since his half century against CSK he has scored 0, 8, 2 and 12. So far this season, he has scored 250 runs with an average of 22.72. We believe De Kock would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. After a solid start to the campaign, Sharma has faltered in the second half of the campaign and in the last five matches he has scored 8, 4, 11, 4 and 19 which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 76.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. In two of the last three matches, the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing season and have lost five of the last six games. With eight points in 13 matches, MI have been knocked out of the competition.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after a disappointing loss against Delhi Capitals in the last outing. LSG have lost three of the last four matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Mumbai Indians in this tournament 4-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 4

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians go head to head in what seems like a dead rubber game as MI has already been knocked out of the competition and even though mathematically LSG still have a shot to make the playoffs, it's highly unlikely they would come through. Both sides have struggled to get going at the start as in the last five matches MI have managed an opening stand of 35, 7, 16, 26 and 65, on the other hand LSG has managed an opening stand of 8, 1, 20, 13 and 7 averaging 9.8 runs. What differentiates both teams is the fact, MI have bowled well in the powerplay and in four of the last five matches, they have ended up with better opening partnership which makes us believe MI would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Tilak Varma has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Mumbai Indians. Varma has been one of the most consistent batsmen for MI in this campaign and with 416 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for MI this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

In the last game against Delhi Capitals, LSG top order crumbled and even though KL Rahul did not have a great game, we are still going to stick with him in this fixture. With 465 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format. In the last three games, Bumrah bagged seven wickets taking his tally to 20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq had a brilliant game in the last outing against Delhi Capitals as he bagged two wickets and ended the game with the best bowling figures in the game. He has been pretty consistent this season and with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.