MI (Mumbai Indians) vs PK (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction MI 57 % Chance of Winning PK 43 % Bet Now! Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Punjab Kings in match no. 31 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday with an aim to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, Punjab Kings would like to get back to winning ways with a victory over MI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai when the match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

After losing their first two games of the tournament, MI turned the tables winning three games in a row. Their batting unit has stepped up in those matches and Cameron Green’s arrival to form in the last game further strengthens it. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have struggled with regard to their batting in the last three games and lost two of them as a result. Considering these, we believe the chance of winning for Mumbai Indians is 57% while Punjab Kings have a 43% chance of securing a victory.

Mumbai Indians Chance of winning @ 57%

Punjab Kings Chance of winning @ 43%

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Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

It was a poor start for a franchise like Mumbai Indians who have won multiple IPL titles when they lost their first two games. However, Rohit Sharma has done a wonderful job after the initial failure leading the team to three victories in a row after that. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan have turned out to be the consistent run-scorers for the team. Varma has smashed 214 runs across five innings with an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 158.51. Also, Kishan has gathered 169 runs from five innings with a strike rate of 145.68. Cameron Green has shown signs of returning to form with the bat scoring a fifty in the last game but the franchise would be concerned with the kind of run Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are going through.

Piyush Chawla has impressed many taking seven wickets with a bowling average of 20.42 and a strike rate of 17.1. Jason Behrendorff has also provided crucial wickets for the team in the powerplay taking six wickets from four games. Overall, their batting unit has been securing wins for the team but they would also hope for a more solid performance from the bowlers.

Punjab Kings were expected to stick to their attacking philosophy with the bat like last season this time as well but the template isn’t working for the team. The batting unit looks to be heavily reliant on Shikhar Dhawan and in they looked in trouble in the last couple of games where the Indian opener was absent due to injury. Sikander Raza rescued them once but the team collapsed in the game against RCB and they would need someone in the batting order to be consistent.

Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for the team with 233 runs from four matches with an average of 116.50 and a strike rate of 146.54. However, no other batter has mustered more than 150 runs in the tournament for PBKS and that’s an area of concern for the franchise. The pace department is doing well with Arshdeep Singh taking nine wickets from six innings while Nathan Ellis and Sam Curran have picked six and five wickets respectively.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games played at the venue, teams have opted to field thrice while they chose to bat first on two occasions. However, the conditions clearly favour the chasing side as all five matches are won by the team batting second. Also, five of the eight T20Is played here were won by the teams batting second and the trend is likely to continue in this game considering the possibility of the dew factor playing a role in the second innings, Thus, the team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, spectators will possibly enjoy a great piece of the action as there isn’t any possibility of rain interruption. The contest will be played for a full 20 overs with the temperature hovering between 26-30 degree Celsius throughout the contest. There will be a very slight cloud cover but not enough for fast bowlers to get some help from the surface.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Mumbai Indians squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Ishan Kishan (WK) Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Tilak Varma Batsman / Riley Meredith ( Impact Player) Tim David All-rounder Nehal Wadhera Batsman Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

In their last five matches, MI have won three games showing a superb from. The team would like to continue their winning momentum in the fixture as well and earn two points for securing a victory.

PBKS Player List

Punjab Kings squad:Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide All-rounder Prabhsimran Singh Batsman/Rahul Chahar (Impact Player) Matthew Short All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batsman Sam Curran(C) All-rounder Jitesh Sharma (WK) Batsman Shahrukh Khan Batsman Harpreet Brar Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

In their last five games, PBKS have suffered a defeat in three matches while they won two games. The form looks average but they would like to script a win against MI and gain some winning momentum from the contest.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Both the teams share a close head to head record amongst 29 encounters. Mumbai Indians have a slight edge with 15 wins while PBKS have won 14 matches.

Matches played - 29

MI - 15

PBKS - 14

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to register highest opening partnership

PBKS’ opening pair has scored more than 30 runs only once across six innings. Further, they have scores of 0, 0, 1, and 4 in the last four matches, On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have three 30+ partnerships from the opening pair from four games. Also, Ishan Kishan is the consistent run-scorer for MI which makes the probability of the opening pair scoring more than their rivals in the contest.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Top Team Batsmen

Tilak Varma to be MI’s top batter

Tilak Varma has scored 214 runs in the IPL 2023 so far including one half-century and two 30+ scores. The batter has been one of the key batters for MI in the middle order and is likely to continue his form with the bat in the upcoming contest as well.

Liam Livingstoneto be PBKS’ top batter

Although Livingston was dismissed on a score of 2 runs in the last game, the previous season was brilliant for the England all-rounder. He smashed 437 runs from 14 innings with an average of 36.41 and a strike rate of 182.08 playing a key role for PBKS in implementing their ultra-aggressive approach. Livingstone might shine with the bat in the game considering the batting-friendly conditions on this surface.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be MI’s top bowler

Jason Behrendorff has scalped six wickets from four innings with a bowling average of 20.16 and a strike rate of 13. Further, he has picked 11 wickets from nine IPL games with an economy of 8.94. The left -arm seamer might emerge as the top bowler for his side considering he bowls in two crucial stages of the games which are powerplay and death overs.

Arshdeep Singhto be PBKS’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent wicket-taker for the team using short deliveries to cramp the batters. He has taken nine wickets so far in the tournament and is positioned eighth in the race to the purple cap. Further, he bowls in the powerplay as well as death which gives him a slight edge over other bowlers to emerge as the top bowler.