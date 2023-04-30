MI (Mumbai Indians) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction MI 46 % Chance of Winning RR 54 % Bet Now! The encounters between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have always yielded interesting results, with the latter dominating the proceedings in recent years. Hence, when both sides, with extremely contrasting fortunes this year, will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 30, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST, a lot of eyeballs will be fixated on how things transpire. Mumbai need a win desperately to harbor some hope of making it to the playoffs, but the table-toppers Rajasthan would be glad that they broke their two-match losing streak to get the better of Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Even though this is a home game for Mumbai Indians, the odds are heavily stacked against them, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. Melbet have provided odds of 1.805 for Rajasthan Royals while giving 2.005 for Mumbai Indians.

MI’s chance of winning 46%

RR’s chance of winning 54%

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Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Tips

If I have to predict a downturn, I would go for Rajasthan Royals putting Mumbai Indians in a spot with a breathtaking display of batting in the first innings before Mumbai could do something to respond. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will have a game that might challenge Rajasthan, but the Mumbai bowling line-up doesn’t have enough firepower to outbowl Rajasthan.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Since 2019, Wankhde Stadium has already hosted 41 IPL matches, in which chasing teams have had a massive advantage, winning 25 of them. In 33 of those 41 matches, the toss-winning captains have opted to chase, which tells you why chasing is always the best option here. 172 is the average first innings score at the venue, which is commendable because last year, when the IPL was entirely played in Mumbai, the Wankhede Stadium surface had been tired out but still continued to provide a great spectacle. But as far as the average first innings-winning score is concerned, it is 193, and hence, batting-first teams will have to do everything in their power to put up a big total.

Weather Report

Mumbai continues to be one of the country's most humid and hot places. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 7% chance of precipitation with 18% cloud cover on Sunday and hence, there’s a great chance that we will have overcast skies, making it possible for the pacers to extract more swing.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batter Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Riley Meredith All-rounder Kumar Karthikeya Bowler Jason Behrendorff All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

With three consecutive wins, Mumbai had showcased their ability to come back in the tournament but since then their oomph has fizzled out, with losses to Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. With three wins from seven matches, they have found themselves in the same boat as Kolkata Knight Riders, severely hampering their chances of making it to the next round.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donavon Ferreira, Obed McCoy, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the table, winning five of their eight encounters. While Chennai, Lucknow, and Gujarat have the same number of points, the fact that they have a better NRR, they have the top of the table. While they had lost two back-to-back games, by beating Chennai Super Kings, they are back to where they belong.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have played each other 26 times, in which the latter have won 14 games as compared to the Royals’ 12 victories. They have played each other at the Wankhede Stadium seven times, in which MI have won four and RR have won three games.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Royals’ to score over 52.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Rajasthan Royals have a run-rate of 9.3 in the entire competition - the second best in the league after Chennai Super Kings, and in the powerplay, they score at 9.4 runs per over, the best by any side in the league. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler firing on all cylinders, they have a combined strike rate of 155 in the powerplay, we can hope that Royals would score over 52.5 runs in the powerplay.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

In eight matches this season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has 304 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 147.6. With three half-centuries already, Jaiswal has shown his range as a batter that could explode anyday. He is currently the highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals, and only five batters in the entire competition have scored more than him. Hence, trust him to deliver against Mumbai.

Tilak Varma to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Mumbai Indians have had a very disappointing series so far, and none of their batters, except for Tilak Varma, has actually stood up. Varma has scored 219 runs at 36.5 and a strike rate of 154.2. His consistency has been mind-boggling, and the way he has dominated both spinners and pacers alike, striking over 145 against both bowling types, makes you wonder if he is the next superstar of Indian cricket.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters

Yuzvendra Chahal to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a knight in the shining armour for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 18.40. He is currently the highest wicket-taker for the Royals, and what makes him a special cricketer is the fact that he has added variations to a great effect this IPL. His 44.45 % of his variations are googlies, and he has made it abundantly clear that none of the Royals’ bowlers could be as effective as him in the middle overs.

Piyush Chawla to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Piyush Chawla was mocked heavily coming into the IPL 2023, but the way he has managed to shut everyone up is commendable. One of the prime reasons behind Chawla’s success is the fact that he has kept things simple, accounting for 11 wickets in seven games. That he has an average of 17.5 makes it very much in favour of Mumbai Indians. Trust him to weave his magic once again.