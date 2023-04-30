MI (Mumbai Indians) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
MI
46%
Chance of Winning
RR
54%
India
Wankhede Stadium
Facts
- Chawla has taken the most number of wickets for Mumbai Indians, and overall, only six bowlers have taken more wickets than him this season.
- Chahal’s 44.45% of all deliveries are googlies this season.
- Rajasthan Royals have a run rate of 9.3 in the entire competition - the second-best in the league after Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Even though this is a home game for Mumbai Indians, the odds are heavily stacked against them, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. Melbet have provided odds of 1.805 for Rajasthan Royals while giving 2.005 for Mumbai Indians.
MI’s chance of winning 46%
RR’s chance of winning 54%
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Tips
If I have to predict a downturn, I would go for Rajasthan Royals putting Mumbai Indians in a spot with a breathtaking display of batting in the first innings before Mumbai could do something to respond. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will have a game that might challenge Rajasthan, but the Mumbai bowling line-up doesn’t have enough firepower to outbowl Rajasthan.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Since 2019, Wankhde Stadium has already hosted 41 IPL matches, in which chasing teams have had a massive advantage, winning 25 of them. In 33 of those 41 matches, the toss-winning captains have opted to chase, which tells you why chasing is always the best option here. 172 is the average first innings score at the venue, which is commendable because last year, when the IPL was entirely played in Mumbai, the Wankhede Stadium surface had been tired out but still continued to provide a great spectacle. But as far as the average first innings-winning score is concerned, it is 193, and hence, batting-first teams will have to do everything in their power to put up a big total.
Weather Report
Mumbai continues to be one of the country's most humid and hot places. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 7% chance of precipitation with 18% cloud cover on Sunday and hence, there’s a great chance that we will have overcast skies, making it possible for the pacers to extract more swing.
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma (C)
|
Batter
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Ishan Kishan (WK)
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Wicketkeeper
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
All-rounder
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Riley Meredith
|
All-rounder
|
Kumar Karthikeya
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
With three consecutive wins, Mumbai had showcased their ability to come back in the tournament but since then their oomph has fizzled out, with losses to Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. With three wins from seven matches, they have found themselves in the same boat as Kolkata Knight Riders, severely hampering their chances of making it to the next round.
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donavon Ferreira, Obed McCoy, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the table, winning five of their eight encounters. While Chennai, Lucknow, and Gujarat have the same number of points, the fact that they have a better NRR, they have the top of the table. While they had lost two back-to-back games, by beating Chennai Super Kings, they are back to where they belong.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have played each other 26 times, in which the latter have won 14 games as compared to the Royals’ 12 victories. They have played each other at the Wankhede Stadium seven times, in which MI have won four and RR have won three games.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Royals’ to score over 52.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.87 (Melbet)
Rajasthan Royals have a run-rate of 9.3 in the entire competition - the second best in the league after Chennai Super Kings, and in the powerplay, they score at 9.4 runs per over, the best by any side in the league. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler firing on all cylinders, they have a combined strike rate of 155 in the powerplay, we can hope that Royals would score over 52.5 runs in the powerplay.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)
In eight matches this season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has 304 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 147.6. With three half-centuries already, Jaiswal has shown his range as a batter that could explode anyday. He is currently the highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals, and only five batters in the entire competition have scored more than him. Hence, trust him to deliver against Mumbai.
Tilak Varma to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)
Mumbai Indians have had a very disappointing series so far, and none of their batters, except for Tilak Varma, has actually stood up. Varma has scored 219 runs at 36.5 and a strike rate of 154.2. His consistency has been mind-boggling, and the way he has dominated both spinners and pacers alike, striking over 145 against both bowling types, makes you wonder if he is the next superstar of Indian cricket.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters
Yuzvendra Chahal to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)
Yuzvendra Chahal has been a knight in the shining armour for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 18.40. He is currently the highest wicket-taker for the Royals, and what makes him a special cricketer is the fact that he has added variations to a great effect this IPL. His 44.45 % of his variations are googlies, and he has made it abundantly clear that none of the Royals’ bowlers could be as effective as him in the middle overs.
Piyush Chawla to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)
Piyush Chawla was mocked heavily coming into the IPL 2023, but the way he has managed to shut everyone up is commendable. One of the prime reasons behind Chawla’s success is the fact that he has kept things simple, accounting for 11 wickets in seven games. That he has an average of 17.5 makes it very much in favour of Mumbai Indians. Trust him to weave his magic once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians won three back-to-back games to give some hope but then losing two further games, they have squandered that position. Secondarily, the match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, the way Rajasthan Royals batters are charging, one could be rest assured that they will have their eyes on the ball. I have hardly had any doubt that the top three of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson, will have their games intact to take the Mumbai bowling line-up, made up of straw and tissue paper. Rajasthan Royals for the win, FTW!
MI to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)
RR to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)Bet Now!