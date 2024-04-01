MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
MUM
55%
Chance of Winning
RR
45%
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- With 605 runs, Surya Kumar Yadav was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last tournament.
- With 21 wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals in the last tournament.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians have stuttered this season as they have been second best in all departments in the first two matches. In the opening game, MI batsmen failed to show up against Gujarat Titans as they lost the game by six runs. In the last game, MI conceded 277 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the game by 31 runs.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals could not have hoped for a better start this season as they registered back to back wins at home against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Last season RR lost four of the five games at home hence the results in the first two games would have been a big boost for them. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 55%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 45%
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Mumbai Indians have struggled thus far, that doesn’t change the fact MI’s batting prowess is their biggest strength this season. In the last game even though SRH scored 277, MI batted their way into the game and eventually lost the game by mere 31 runs. Considering the fact they are playing at home, we believe they would hit more sixes than Rajasthan Royals.
Jos Buttler has struggled thus far in this tournament. Buttler headed into this tournament after a decent showing in SAT20 but has failed to replicate his form so far in this campaign. So far, in the two games he has scored 11 in both matches which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Jos Buttler total runs Over 27.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Naman Dhir
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Shams Mulani
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they were beaten by Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first two matches.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have two wins in the first two games and are currently third on the table.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-13. Last season both sides went head to head and both sides managed to score 200 plus runs, MI won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians: 16
Rajasthan Royals: 13
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have had a contrasting start to the campaign, Rajasthan Royals have been perfect thus far as they have beaten Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in the first two matches. Even though they have dominated both the games, their openers have struggled to get going this season as they have managed an opening stand of 13 and 9 thus far. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have struggled thus far as they have failed to post a single point in the first two matches. Their batting performance in the last game against SRH should have given them some hope, MI had an opening stand of 56 runs in the last game. We believe Mumbai Indians would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game against Rajasthan Royals.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters
Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Once again we are going to stick with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming game, he was brilliant once again in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he provided a brilliant start to MI. So far in the first two games, Sharma has looked great and we expect him to score big at home which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
This was supposed to be a breakthrough season for Riyan Parag and considering his form in the first two matches he hasn’t disappointed. Parag has been the best batsmen for RR this season as he scored 43 off 29 balls in the first game and in the last match he scored 84 off 45 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Mumbai bowlers had a torrid outing in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as their conceded 277 runs which is the highest score in IPL history. In a high scoring game Jasprit Bumrah still managed to hold his own as he was the most economical bowler in the game. Bumrah has already showcased his class in the opening game and we expect him to do so once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Yuzvendra Chahal once again as he was excellent in the last match against Delhi Capitals. He ended up with important wickets and made a real difference in the game as he ended up with 2/19 and had the best bowling figures in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch