MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction MUM 55 % Chance of Winning RR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in the 14th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 01 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians have stuttered this season as they have been second best in all departments in the first two matches. In the opening game, MI batsmen failed to show up against Gujarat Titans as they lost the game by six runs. In the last game, MI conceded 277 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the game by 31 runs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals could not have hoped for a better start this season as they registered back to back wins at home against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Last season RR lost four of the five games at home hence the results in the first two games would have been a big boost for them. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 55%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

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Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Mumbai Indians have struggled thus far, that doesn’t change the fact MI’s batting prowess is their biggest strength this season. In the last game even though SRH scored 277, MI batted their way into the game and eventually lost the game by mere 31 runs. Considering the fact they are playing at home, we believe they would hit more sixes than Rajasthan Royals.

Jos Buttler has struggled thus far in this tournament. Buttler headed into this tournament after a decent showing in SAT20 but has failed to replicate his form so far in this campaign. So far, in the two games he has scored 11 in both matches which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Jos Buttler total runs Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they were beaten by Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first two matches.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have two wins in the first two games and are currently third on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-13. Last season both sides went head to head and both sides managed to score 200 plus runs, MI won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 16

Rajasthan Royals: 13

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have had a contrasting start to the campaign, Rajasthan Royals have been perfect thus far as they have beaten Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in the first two matches. Even though they have dominated both the games, their openers have struggled to get going this season as they have managed an opening stand of 13 and 9 thus far. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have struggled thus far as they have failed to post a single point in the first two matches. Their batting performance in the last game against SRH should have given them some hope, MI had an opening stand of 56 runs in the last game. We believe Mumbai Indians would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game against Rajasthan Royals.

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Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Once again we are going to stick with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming game, he was brilliant once again in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he provided a brilliant start to MI. So far in the first two games, Sharma has looked great and we expect him to score big at home which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

This was supposed to be a breakthrough season for Riyan Parag and considering his form in the first two matches he hasn’t disappointed. Parag has been the best batsmen for RR this season as he scored 43 off 29 balls in the first game and in the last match he scored 84 off 45 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Mumbai bowlers had a torrid outing in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as their conceded 277 runs which is the highest score in IPL history. In a high scoring game Jasprit Bumrah still managed to hold his own as he was the most economical bowler in the game. Bumrah has already showcased his class in the opening game and we expect him to do so once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Yuzvendra Chahal once again as he was excellent in the last match against Delhi Capitals. He ended up with important wickets and made a real difference in the game as he ended up with 2/19 and had the best bowling figures in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.