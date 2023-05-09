MI (Mumbai Indians) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction MI 55 % Chance of Winning RCB 45 % Bet Now! After losing their respective last games, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 9, 2023 (Tuesday). Both teams have an equal number of wins in the competition, with five wins and five losses each, but because RCB have a better NRR, they trump the five-time champions to secure the fifth position on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been given exactly similar odds, with their wins being valued at 1.9 by Melbet. That is kind of natural, with the franchises blowing hot and cold throughout the season. However, with this being a home game for Mumbai, they will be more confident in their approach and take the game away, with Suryakumar Yadav seeming to be in good touch.

MI’s chance of winning 55%

RCB’s chance of winning 45%

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Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

With The kind of season that Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are having with the bat, it would be difficult to presume that they won’t be piling up half-centuries for RCB. Then there’s the Varma factor too. The most impressive young Indian batter in the IPL in the last two seasons, Varma has become the fulcrum of the Mumbai line-up. But then be sure about Rohit Sharma’s failure in the IPL for the Indian skipper has been a really big disappointment in the IPL for the last six years and do expect that to continue.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

Since 2018, Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai has hosted as many as 51 IPL matches, with chasing teams winning 31 games. The batting first teams, however, have won the remaining 20 games, but the staggering fact of the matter is only nine out of those 51 times that captains, after winning the toss, have opted to bat first. With 58.8% of times captains winning the toss, ending up winning means that the toss becomes a very important factor here.

Weather Report

Mumbai’s weather surprisingly has been very pleasant in the last few days, unlike the normal May summer, but the heatwave is likely to return on Monday. The maximum predicted temperature is 45 degrees, but there’s rain prediction for the afternoon. There is a 31% chance of rain during the match.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Green All-rounder Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Tim David All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Arshad Khan Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians were surged off by everyone at the start of the tournament, but after a careful plan change, they made sure that they remain in contention. A win against Chennai Super Kings would have helped them to the second spot on the points table, but now every game seems to be a playoff match. So far, in 10 games, they have 10 points against their name.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler David Willey Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fortune this season has been on the hook this season and every time there is a pushback from the opposition, they seem to be all over the place. The lack of fluency from their batters meant they end up with a sub-par score most of the time, and now that the game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, they really need to be on their toes.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

In the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken on each other 31 times, in which the five-time champions have won the tournament 17 times. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 14 clashes in total. In the reverse fixture this season, which was played at the Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

Bangalore to score over 52.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Melbet)

With a run-rate of 9.2 in the powerplay, Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored quickly in the first six overs, with their major concern being in the middle and death overs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have ensured that their average opening partnership of 49 is terrific to bolster their causes. Go for it, with a lot of upside to have.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Faf du Plessis to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Injuries or unfavorable conditions are not an excuse for Faf du Plessis to plunder runs in the Indian Premier League. The first player to score over 500 runs this season, Faf du Plessis, so far have 511 runs which came at an average of 56.77 and a very good strike rate of 157.71. In 10 innings, he has five fifties, which shows how brilliant he has been this season.

Yadav to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Even though Suryakumar Yadav started the season on a bad note, he has duly made up for it and currently stands as the best batter in the season for Mumbai Indians. With 293 runs from 10 games, Yadav has shown his quality. The most prolific run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last six seasons, Yadav has an uncanny ability to step up in T20s. Instead of fretting over anything else, bet big on him.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Chawla to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

At the start of the season, nobody would have expected Piyush Chawla to be amongst the top wicket-takers this season, but he has been superb so far, having taken 17 wickets till date. An average of 16.47 and an economy just a shade over 7 is the stuff of legend, and Piyush Chawla has excelled in that this season. Trust him to make sure he would earn for your team.

Siraj to be PK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Siraj has been impeccable with the new ball, but his exploits in the death have also taken a leap. So far in the Indian Premier League, he has 15 wickets at an average of 19.00 and an economy of 7.70, which proves that Siraj is the backbone of this RCB line-up. What a fine performer! HE can surely yield us a good return.