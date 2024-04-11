MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction MUM 58 % Chance of Winning RCB 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.617 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 25th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 11 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost three games in a row and things looked bleak but in the last game they managed to turn things around against Delhi Capitals. MI batted first and posted 234 runs on the scoreboard and eventually won the game by 29 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the rut at the moment as they have struggled to find a footing this season. Even though Virat Kohli has been sensational thus far, one man cannot take you all the way. RCB head into this game on the back of three defeats on the bounce. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 58%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 42%

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Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Faf du Plessis hasn’t had a great start to the tournament but his performance in the last two games should give some encouragement to RCB as he has got off to good starts with a score of 19 and 44. Wankhade wicket has been brilliant for batting and we believe Du Plessis would score over 24.5 in the upcoming game.

Even though Mumbai Indians haven’t had a great start to the tournament, Hardik Pandya’s performance with the bat has gone under the radar. So far this season, Pandya has scored 11, 24, 34 and 36 and has looked solid especially at home. We believe Pandya would score over 19.5 in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 73.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have three defeats in the first three games but they managed to stop the rut as they beat Delhi Capitals in the last game and registered first points on the scoreboard.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Batter Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Karn Sharma All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game on the back of two defeats. RCB haven't looked comfortable at all as they have one win in the last five games and are currently ninth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 20-14. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 20

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to hit more sixes than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have struggled to get going in this campaign as both teams have one win thus far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled in the middle overs thus far which is mainly due to the form of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green who haven’t found the footing thus far. If we compare the two teams, Mumbai Indians have far more firepower in the locker especially with the return of Surya Kumar Yadav in the starting 11. So far RCB have managed to hit 38 sixes with an average of 7.6 sixes, on the other hand, MI has hit 44 sixes in four matches and what makes this tip so enticing is the fact, MI has scored more sixes in three of the four matches which makes us believe MI would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Even though Tilak Varma did not have a great game against Delhi Capitals we are still going to stick with him as he has been a sensation for Mumbai Indians thus far. With 127 runs, Varma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

Virat Kohli has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing batting display by Royal Challengers Bengaluru thus far. In the last outing, Kohli scored a brilliant century against Rajasthan Royals and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

After failing to bag wickets in the two matches, Jasprit Bumrah bounced back in style against Delhi Capitals as he ended the game with 2/22 and in a game which saw teams score over 400 runs, he had the best economy in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

One can make a fair argument that RCB has one of the worst bowling attacks in this tournament which has been the case in the first five games. Yash Dayal has been the most consistent bowler for RCB this season and with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.