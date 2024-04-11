MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction
MUM
58%
Chance of Winning
RCB
42%
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- With 127 runs, Tilak Varma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this tournament.
- With five wickets, Yash Dayal is the leading wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this tournament.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost three games in a row and things looked bleak but in the last game they managed to turn things around against Delhi Capitals. MI batted first and posted 234 runs on the scoreboard and eventually won the game by 29 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the rut at the moment as they have struggled to find a footing this season. Even though Virat Kohli has been sensational thus far, one man cannot take you all the way. RCB head into this game on the back of three defeats on the bounce. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 58%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 42%
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Faf du Plessis hasn’t had a great start to the tournament but his performance in the last two games should give some encouragement to RCB as he has got off to good starts with a score of 19 and 44. Wankhade wicket has been brilliant for batting and we believe Du Plessis would score over 24.5 in the upcoming game.
Even though Mumbai Indians haven’t had a great start to the tournament, Hardik Pandya’s performance with the bat has gone under the radar. So far this season, Pandya has scored 11, 24, 34 and 36 and has looked solid especially at home. We believe Pandya would score over 19.5 in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 73.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Shams Mulani
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have three defeats in the first three games but they managed to stop the rut as they beat Delhi Capitals in the last game and registered first points on the scoreboard.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Batter
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Karn Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game on the back of two defeats. RCB haven't looked comfortable at all as they have one win in the last five games and are currently ninth on the table.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 20-14. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians: 20
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to hit more sixes than Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have struggled to get going in this campaign as both teams have one win thus far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled in the middle overs thus far which is mainly due to the form of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green who haven’t found the footing thus far. If we compare the two teams, Mumbai Indians have far more firepower in the locker especially with the return of Surya Kumar Yadav in the starting 11. So far RCB have managed to hit 38 sixes with an average of 7.6 sixes, on the other hand, MI has hit 44 sixes in four matches and what makes this tip so enticing is the fact, MI has scored more sixes in three of the four matches which makes us believe MI would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Even though Tilak Varma did not have a great game against Delhi Capitals we are still going to stick with him as he has been a sensation for Mumbai Indians thus far. With 127 runs, Varma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter
Virat Kohli has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing batting display by Royal Challengers Bengaluru thus far. In the last outing, Kohli scored a brilliant century against Rajasthan Royals and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
After failing to bag wickets in the two matches, Jasprit Bumrah bounced back in style against Delhi Capitals as he ended the game with 2/22 and in a game which saw teams score over 400 runs, he had the best economy in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler
One can make a fair argument that RCB has one of the worst bowling attacks in this tournament which has been the case in the first five games. Yash Dayal has been the most consistent bowler for RCB this season and with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win @ 2.11 (PariMatch)
Parimatch