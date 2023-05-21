MI (Mumbai Indians) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction MI 57 % Chance of Winning SRH 43 % Bet Now! Mumbai Indians would have their fate in their own hands when they square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final IPL 2023 regular season fixture for both teams, at the Wankhede on Sunday with the game slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST. With the Sunrisers already out of the playoff picture, the Indians would be hoping for a huge win against the bottom of the table dwellers to secure their top-four berth.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians have emerged as an unstoppable force of late after a disastrous start to the campaign, especially at home, winning their last three encounters at the Wankhede. The side have historically had an upper hand over their southern rivals as well and given the form of the two sides heading into the fixture, Mumbai would be eyeing not just a win but one that gives them a huge boost in net run rate.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 57%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 43%

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Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mumbai Indians have had a shaky season in 2023 compared their usual standards but still managed seven victories in 13 games to sit fifth in the standings with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.128. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have had their promised redemption delayed by another year as the severe downfall continues, with another last-placed finish once again a likely possibility. At present, they are 10th on the table, with juts eight points on the back of four wins and a terrible net run rate of -0.558.

The Indians have been prolific at home regardless of their struggles away, winning four of their six games in Mumbai including the last three encounters at the Wankhede. Suryakumar Yadav has found another gear in his kitty whenever he has batted on the flat tracks of his home stadium, his run-scoring rate and consistency unsurpassed there resulting in one match-winning knock after another. Hyderabad, meanwhile, have had only Klassen to rely on lower down the order for some firepower in their batting, their top-order completely failing them. To put into context, Mumbai Indians have tallied six 200-plus scores in IPL 2023 while Sunrisers Hyderabad have only managed two.

Even when the two sides met earlier in the season, MI had posted a dauntil total of 192/5 before folding out Sunrisers Hyderabda for 178 in a dominant 14-run victory. The misery of SRH is reflected in the fact that they had to drop Harry Brook, their record signing at the auction, mindway through the season due to poor performances. Thus, Mumbai Indians are the clear favourites for their meeting on Sunday and for good reason.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

In the four IPL 2023 games that have taken place in Chennai, there has been an equal split in wins between sides batting first and bowling first. On the other hand, the skipper winning the toss has chosen to chase on three occasions. However, the only exception came in the latest encounter between CSK and PBKS where the former chose to bat first, considering it was an afternoon game meaning the dew played no part. Thus, the same is expected to occur on Saturday afternoon with the captain winning the coin flip opting to set a target.

Weather Report

A hot and sultry day awaits the players in Mumbai with the temperature set to peak at 41°C during the afternoon encounter, as perWorldweatheronline,with a gradual but consistent drop to 35°C by the end of the match. No rain at all is expected with no more than 8% cloud cover at any stage of the fixture although gusts of winds may reach speeds of upto 28 km/h.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Batsman Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Tilak Varma Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Tim David All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have won three of their last five games in the ongoing season, albeit their latest encounter ended in a narrow 5-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Aiden Markram (C) All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Glenn Phillips All-rounder Abdul Samad Batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just one of their last five IPL games and are currently on a three-game losing streak, their latest defeat coming at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have played Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 times in the IPL so far, emerging victorious on 11 occasions.

Matches played - 20

Mumbai Indians win(s) - 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad win(s) - 9

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to hit more sixes than Sunrisers Hyderabad

With Suryakumar Yadav regaining form while Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan finally looking in good knick as the season tails off, there are few teams as destructive at present as Mumbai Indians. The side has struck 115 sixes in the ongoings season, the joint most alongside Punjab Kings, averaging nearly nine maximums each batting innings. Sunrisers Hyderabd, meanwhile, have only managed to clear the fence a shambolic 77 times this season, their average a paltry six compared to their rivals. When the two sides met earlier in the year as well, the Indians’ batting unit had stayed true to their average and tallied nine sixes while their bowlers restricted the Hyderabad batters to a mere four big blows. In fact, in the last three games alone at the Wankhede, Mumbai have struck an unfathomable 36 sixes, managing 13 hits in a match twice, and pretty much seem unconquerable in this aspect of the game heading into their last league stage encounter.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

A true phenom who eptiomises creativity in batting with one unbelievable shot after another, there is little debate over the fact that Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batter in the world right now when in full flow, already staking claim to being one of the format’s greatest. The explosive batter has three half-centuries and a century in his last six games, a record that only gets better at the Wankhede. In his last five home games, his scores read 43, 57, 55, 83 and 103 respectively – at an average of 85.20 and a strike rate of 207.93. Given the disappointing overall seasons of other star campaigners for Mumbai such as Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and rookie Cameron Green, SKY is bound to carry the team on his shoulders once again on Sunday.

Heinrich Klassen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Amidst the noise around Virat Kohli’s century in Hyderabad on Friday, the daring adventures of Heinrich Klassen largely took the backseat, quite undeservingly. The Proteas batter top-scored in the match with 104 runs off just 51 deliveries on a day where none of his teammates even crossed the 30-run mark, his knock laced with eight boundaries and six maximums. The century seemed a long-time coming as well, the knock preceded by scores of 64, 47, 26, 36, and 53 respectively. Klassen now has 430 runs in IPL 2023 at an average of 53.75, the next best being Rahul Tripathi with a distant tally of 273 runs despite having played three innings extra. Thus, Heinrich Klassen is the obvious bet to top the charts for Hyderabad at Wankhede.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Piyush Chawla is the gift that keeps on giving, finding a way to remain in the Indian cricket fan’s conscious ever since he was a teenager. After everyone had written him off from the big stage, the wily leg-spinner has torn apart IPL 2023 with 20 mammoth wickets for Mumbai Indians, often keeping them afloat in games singlehandedly. He is just three scalps shy of the current Purple Cap holder, with the next most successful bowler in the team a good six dismissals short of the veteran. Chawla has particularly taken a liking to the Wankhede despite its batting friendly surface, managing eight wickets in six games played there so far. One of the first names on the teamsheet and one of the few consistent performers for MI in the ongoing campaign, all eyes will once again be on the 34-year-old Piyush Chawla when he takes the field in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

While the SRH bowling unit has struggled as a whole in IPL 2023, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has at times emerged as their sole leader and has bagged a team-high 15 wickets. He recently shone with a phenomenal performance against Gujarat Titans, his exploits at the death helping him register yet another five-wicket haul, the second in his IPL career. With 169 wickets to his name now across 13 seasons and an all-time great of the tournament, expect the right-arm quick to have one final hurrah in IPL 2023 at Wankhede on Sunday.