MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction MUM 45 % Chance of Winning SRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.976 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 55th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on May 06 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they have two losses in the last three matches. After losing two straight games, SRH managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Rajasthan Royals by one run.

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal campaign thus far and even though mathematically they are still in the running for the playoffs, logically it seems a bit too far fetched. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, they failed to chase down the target as they lost the game by 24 runs. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 45%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 55%

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Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

As we have stated in previous games, we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering the fire power both sides have, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. After a solid start to the campaign, Sharma has faltered in the second half of the campaign and in the last five matches he has scored 10, 10, 46, 0 and 1 which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 80.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing season and are on the verge of getting knocked out in the group stages. With six points, MI are currently tenth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far but have faltered in two of the last three games. With 12 wickets thus far, SRH are currently fourth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad in this fixture 12-10. Both sides went head to head this season and SRH won the game by 31 runs.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians head into this game in what seems like a mis-match even though odds suggest MI are favourites. MI have had a dismal season thus far and are on the verge of getting knocked out of the competition. On the other hand, SRH has had a sensational season thus far and a win in the upcoming game could see them seal a playoff spot. One of the biggest worries for MI this season has been the inconsistency in the top order as in the last five games, MI has managed an opening stand of 18, 6, 35, 7 and 16 averaging 16.4 runs. On the other hand, SRH averages 57.6 runs which makes us believe SRH would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gain.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.976 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Tilak Varma did not have a great game in the last outing against KKR regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season for Mumbai Indians thus far. With 347 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Travis Head had a brilliant game against Rajasthan Royals as he scored a brilliant half century in the game which makes us want to stick with him once again. He has been the difference maker and with 396 runs he is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format. In the last game, Bumrah bagged three wickets taking his tally to 17 and is the purple cap holder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. He did miss a few games for SRH this season but has still made an impact this term. In the last three games, Natarajan has bagged seven wickets and with 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.