MUM (Mumbai Indians) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction
MUM
45%
Chance of Winning
SRH
55%
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- With 347 runs, Tilak Varma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this tournament.
- With 396 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they have two losses in the last three matches. After losing two straight games, SRH managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Rajasthan Royals by one run.
Mumbai Indians have had a dismal campaign thus far and even though mathematically they are still in the running for the playoffs, logically it seems a bit too far fetched. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, they failed to chase down the target as they lost the game by 24 runs. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 45%
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 55%
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
As we have stated in previous games, we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering the fire power both sides have, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. After a solid start to the campaign, Sharma has faltered in the second half of the campaign and in the last five matches he has scored 10, 10, 46, 0 and 1 which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 80.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing season and are on the verge of getting knocked out in the group stages. With six points, MI are currently tenth on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far but have faltered in two of the last three games. With 12 wickets thus far, SRH are currently fourth on the table.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad in this fixture 12-10. Both sides went head to head this season and SRH won the game by 31 runs.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians: 12
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians head into this game in what seems like a mis-match even though odds suggest MI are favourites. MI have had a dismal season thus far and are on the verge of getting knocked out of the competition. On the other hand, SRH has had a sensational season thus far and a win in the upcoming game could see them seal a playoff spot. One of the biggest worries for MI this season has been the inconsistency in the top order as in the last five games, MI has managed an opening stand of 18, 6, 35, 7 and 16 averaging 16.4 runs. On the other hand, SRH averages 57.6 runs which makes us believe SRH would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gain.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
T20
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Tilak Varma did not have a great game in the last outing against KKR regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season for Mumbai Indians thus far. With 347 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Travis Head had a brilliant game against Rajasthan Royals as he scored a brilliant half century in the game which makes us want to stick with him once again. He has been the difference maker and with 396 runs he is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had a great tournament thus far we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most lethal bowlers in this format. In the last game, Bumrah bagged three wickets taking his tally to 17 and is the purple cap holder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. He did miss a few games for SRH this season but has still made an impact this term. In the last three games, Natarajan has bagged seven wickets and with 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.82 (PariMatch)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.99 (PariMatch)
Parimatch