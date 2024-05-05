PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction

PBKS

43%

Chance of Winning

CSK

57%

Parimatch

1.76
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Melbet

1.78
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.763
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium

Punjab Kings take on Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on May 05 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 288 runs, Shashank Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this tournament.
  • With 14 wickets, Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket taker for Chennai Super Kings in this tournament.

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Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start to the campaign but have looked a shadow of themselves in the last few matches as they have lost three of the last four games and with Sunrisers Hyderabad beating Rajasthan Royals in the last game, the defending champions are currently fifth on the table two points off the playoff spot.

Punjab Kings have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have eight points in ten games and are currently seventh on the table. PBKS has managed to turn things around as they registered an impressive victories against KKR and CSK and have an outside chance to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 57%

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Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This IPL season has been a graveyard for bowlers as this season has been all about the batting dominance and even on venues where historically we have seen teams struggle to score big have offered nothing to bowlers. The wicket in Dharamsala would be another great wicket to bat on and we believe total wickets in the game would be below 12.5.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as the wicket would suit the batsman. Considering the fact both sides have terrific batting attack especially in the middle order we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs in this fixture to be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Total Wickets Under 12.5

1.80
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Highest Individual Score Over 75.5

1.87
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Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings

1.85
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Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide

Batter

Jonny Bairstow

Batter

Prabhsimran Singh

Batter

Sam Curran

All-rounder

Jitesh Sharma

Wicket-keeper

Sikandar Raza

All-rounder

Shashank Singh

Bowler

Harshal Patel

All-rounder

Harpreet Brar

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Rahul Chahar

Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after back to back wins against KKR and CSK and have an outside chance to make the playoffs. With eight points thus far, PBKS are currently seventh on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batter

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

MS Dhoni

Wicket-keeper

Shivam Dube

Batter

Moeen Ali

Batter

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. CSK have lost three of the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-14. Both sides went head to head in the last game and PBKS outplayed CSK as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 14

Chennai Super Kings: 16

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings head into this game with both sides desperate for points. PBKS have had an underwhelming campaign thus far and looked down and out but with two wins in the last two games have given them hope but need a strong finish to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, CSK have under performed in the last four matches as they have lost three games and are currently outside the top four which makes this game a potential four pointer. Both sides went head to head in the last game as defending champions got outclassed by PBKS top order. Even with all the struggles, CSK managed to have a better opening partnership in the match and in the last three games they have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe, CSK would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

T20

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

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Punjab Kings

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2.07
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Chennai Super Kings

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1.78
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1.763
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Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though Jonny Bairstow has been brilliant since he came back into the starting eleven, we are still going to stick with Shashank Singh as he has been far more consistent than his counterpart. With 288 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

We are going to go with Ruturaj Gaikwad once again as he was sensational in the last game against PBKS as he scored a half century and CSK managed to post a respectable total in the first innings. With 509 runs thus far, Gaikwad is the orange cap holder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Even though Harshal Patel did not have a great game in the last outing against CSK, we are going to stick with him as wicket would favour fast bowlers and he has been brilliant in the last few games for PBKS. With 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana has had injury problems this season as he has missed four games thus far but when he is fit he has been a menace for the opponents as he has the potential to single handedly turn the game. Pathirana has bagged 13 wickets in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super kings went head to head in the last game and Punjab Kings pulled off a stunning upset against the defending champions. On paper, CSK remains a far superior outfit which is probably why the bookmakers have gone with CSK in this game and we believe you should do the same as CSK would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Punjab Kings to win @ 2.07 (PariMatch)
  • Chennai Super Kings to win @ 1.76 (PariMatch)
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