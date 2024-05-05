PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction PBKS 43 % Chance of Winning CSK 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.763 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab Kings take on Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on May 05 at 03:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start to the campaign but have looked a shadow of themselves in the last few matches as they have lost three of the last four games and with Sunrisers Hyderabad beating Rajasthan Royals in the last game, the defending champions are currently fifth on the table two points off the playoff spot.

Punjab Kings have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have eight points in ten games and are currently seventh on the table. PBKS has managed to turn things around as they registered an impressive victories against KKR and CSK and have an outside chance to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 43%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 57%

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Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This IPL season has been a graveyard for bowlers as this season has been all about the batting dominance and even on venues where historically we have seen teams struggle to score big have offered nothing to bowlers. The wicket in Dharamsala would be another great wicket to bat on and we believe total wickets in the game would be below 12.5.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as the wicket would suit the batsman. Considering the fact both sides have terrific batting attack especially in the middle order we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs in this fixture to be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 75.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after back to back wins against KKR and CSK and have an outside chance to make the playoffs. With eight points thus far, PBKS are currently seventh on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. CSK have lost three of the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-14. Both sides went head to head in the last game and PBKS outplayed CSK as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 14

Chennai Super Kings: 16

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings head into this game with both sides desperate for points. PBKS have had an underwhelming campaign thus far and looked down and out but with two wins in the last two games have given them hope but need a strong finish to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, CSK have under performed in the last four matches as they have lost three games and are currently outside the top four which makes this game a potential four pointer. Both sides went head to head in the last game as defending champions got outclassed by PBKS top order. Even with all the struggles, CSK managed to have a better opening partnership in the match and in the last three games they have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe, CSK would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.763 Bet Now!

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though Jonny Bairstow has been brilliant since he came back into the starting eleven, we are still going to stick with Shashank Singh as he has been far more consistent than his counterpart. With 288 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

We are going to go with Ruturaj Gaikwad once again as he was sensational in the last game against PBKS as he scored a half century and CSK managed to post a respectable total in the first innings. With 509 runs thus far, Gaikwad is the orange cap holder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Even though Harshal Patel did not have a great game in the last outing against CSK, we are going to stick with him as wicket would favour fast bowlers and he has been brilliant in the last few games for PBKS. With 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana has had injury problems this season as he has missed four games thus far but when he is fit he has been a menace for the opponents as he has the potential to single handedly turn the game. Pathirana has bagged 13 wickets in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.