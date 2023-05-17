PK (Punjab Kings) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction PK 56 % Chance of Winning DC 44 % Bet Now! Punjab Kings would be desperate to come out trumps in their do-or-die clash against Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17, with the match slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST. A lot of eyes would be eagerly focusing on the contest at hand given the potential repercussions it can have on the race to the playoffs.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Less than a week ago, Punjab Kings turned around their recent disastrous head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals with a massive win away from home which eliminated their opposition from contention for the top four spots. Thus, the hosts would be moving into their upcoming encounter with huge hopes of clinching another victory and keeping their chances alive of making it to the knockout stage.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning @ 56%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning @ 44%

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Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have had contrasting IPL 2023 campaigns, with one right in the middle of the fight for the final playoff spot while the other has already been eliminated from the running with two games still to go. At present, Punjab Kings sit eighth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.268, significantly better than last-placed Delhi Capitals’ haul of eight points alongside a net run rate of -0.268.

The two sides met less than a week ago on May 13, where Punjab emerged victorious comfortably by 31 runs. Batting first, they were buoyed by a brilliant Prabhsimran Singh century to post a competitive first innings total of 167 before their bowlers ran rampant to restrict the opposition to a paltry 136/8. Harpreet Brar was particularly impressive, returning excellent figures of 4/30 from his four overs, overwhelming Delhi in the spin department which is considered to be the team’s biggest strength given they have the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Batting has been a major woe for Delhi throughout IPL 2023, with a shambolic four sub-150 scores in just their last six games. The side has a severe dearth of consistent batters and an Indian middle-order core, with even the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Roussow failing to find form. Thus, the worst team they could be up against is Punjab Kings, who have nine 190-plus scores in IPL 2023 and are choc-a-bloc with gung-ho batters able to win games singlehandedly.

On the flat Dharamsala track, the difference is batting quality is only going to be further accentuated, given the flat pitch seems tailor mode for the host batters to inflict severe damage on the Delhi bowling unit. Thus, expect the Kings to complete the season double over the Capitals on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

In the 15 T20s that have taken place in Dharamsala, nine have been won by teams batting first while only six have gone in favour of the chasing team. The flat tracks at the venue offer sides the opportunity to set daunting totals and let scoreboard pressure do the rest of the work for them. With the Impact Player rule, that effect is only bound to be multiplied given teams can now set higher totals with an extra batter, making it likely that the captain winning the toss on Wednesday will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be largely clear during the game in Dharamsala on Wednesday despite some patchy rain earlier in the day that shouldn’t affect the match. However, there is a 88% chance of precipitation from 11 PM onwards as perWorldweatheronlinewhich means the last few overs of the game may be washed out if the encounter extends that long, as they often do. Other than that, there would be clear skies throughout with the temperature gradually falling from 25°C at the start of the match to 20°C by its end, with gusts of wind peaking at 31 km/h.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings squad:Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batsman Shikhar Dhawan (C) Batsman Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Batsman Sikander Raza All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have won two of their last five IPL games, including a 31-run victory in their latest encounter against Delhi Capitals following tow successive defeats.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (C), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (C) Batsman Phil Salt Wicket-keeper batsman Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Manish Pandey Batsman Rilee Roussow All-rounder Aman Khan Batsman Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have won two of their last five IPL games but suffered back-to-back defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in their two latest encounters

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Punjab Kings have played Delhi Capitals a massive 30 times in the IPL, with the scales evenly balanced at 15 apiece albeit Delhi hold the edge in recent times with four wins in their last meetings.

Matches played - 30

Punjab Kings win(s) - 15

Delhi Capitals win(s) - 15

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Punjab Kings’ to hit over 15.5 fours @ 1.99

Punjab Kings have been one of the most prolific boundary-hitting team at IPL 2023, their four-count of 197 only second best to Mumbai Indians’ 200. In nine of the 12 games they have played in the tournament, the Kings’ have struck over the required mark for the upcoming game, i.e. 16 boundaries or more. Their average fours per game is a brilliant 16.41, which is again significantly over the mark set by the bookmakers. Even though the Kings only struck 13 boundaries in their latest encounter, it was largely due to a slow Delhi track where the total runs in the game barely crossed 300. However, given the flat track at Dharamsala where the average first innings score is 174, there are bound to be boundaries galore led by the likes of Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and last game’s centurion Prabhsimran Singh.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

In a typically inconsistent Punjab Kings unit, Shikhar Dhawan has emerged as the one batter the team can rely on more often than not with the ability to dictate proceedings in the game. Despite playing just nine games in IPL 2023, he is the team’s highest run-getter with 356 at a stunning average of 50.85, including three half-centuries and a high score of 99*. The veteran has been in fine fettle, managing three 25-plus scores in his last four encounters including a handsome 57 against Kolkata Knight Riders last week. Thus, regardless of all the potential that Liam Livingstone holds and the upsurge of Prabhsimran Singh, Dhawan has what the others lack in the form of consistency on the back of which he has been one of the most successful batters in the tournament’s history. Thus, expect him to set Dharamsala alight once again on Wednesday.

David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

Handed the duties of skipper for the season, David Warner has played like a true leader in IPL 2023, being the only hope in his team’s disastrous campaign. Even in the last game against Punjab Kings, the Australian smashed 54 runs off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 200 while none of his teammates even managed to cross the 25-run mark. Warner’s run-tally in the ongoing season reads 303 with five fifties to his name – no other Delhi batter has even managed 200 runs in the campaign. Thus, Warner is by and far the best as well as the most consistent batter in Delhi Capitals and is bound to lead from the front once again on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Having caused immense financial damage to IPL with two broken stumps in the previous game, Arshdeep Singh would be hoping to inflict a similar amount of pain on Delhi Capitals in their next game. The left-arm quick is currently in joint-possession of the Purple Capm with 13 scalps in seven innings at a brilliant average of 15.69. Arshdeep’s figures in the last match read an astounding 4/29, making it his second affair with three wickets or more in the ongoing season. Even in the previous game against LSG, the pacer had impressed with 1/22 in his three overs and looks all set to breathe fire in Mohali on Friday.

Ishant Sharma to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Every time his career seems to be over, Ishant Sharma emerges from the ashes like a true phoenix to rule for his team, as he has done once again in IPL 2023. After missing the first half of the season, Ishant Sharma has already racked up eight wickets in seven games at an average of 21.25 – the second-best in the team. In the latest game, he once again produced excellent figures of 2/27, emerging as the sie’s best bowler in the encounter. With a flat pitch expected in Dharamsala, Ishant’s ability to hit hard lengths and extract the complete potential of the new ball with his experience would be crucial, making him the most likely to lead the bowling charts for Delhi on Wednesday.