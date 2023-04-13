PK (Punjab Kings) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction PK 49 % Chance of Winning GT 51 % Bet Now! Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will go up against each other on April 13 in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The contest between the two sides who had scintillating beginning this year will get underway at 7.30 PM IST, with the toss taking place thirty minutes earlier.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Despite playing at home, Punjab will be the underdogs in this fixture, helping them earn a hefty odds of 2.008 by the bookmakers. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been handed odds of 1.80, suggesting that they have a winning probability of 55.56%. Punjab, meanwhile, will have a winning probability of 49.80%. No wonder the odds are placed like this as Gujarat, the defending champions, will head-to-head against a team who are yet to win a title after 15 attempts.

Punjab Kings Implied Probability to win @ 49.80%

Gujarat Titans Implied Probability to win @ 55.56%

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Punjab will heavily rely on Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in stupendous form this year. Recently, he hit an unbeaten 66-ball 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Rajib Gandhi Stadium, where he received little support. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh has been in excellent form as well, and he will be confident to have Kagiso Rabada in support for the first time against Gujarat.

Gujarat, meanwhile, will have Hardik back in the mix. Besides, Rashid Khan, their vice-captain, has been doing wonders from the beginning of the season. However, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, two of their star middle-order batters who helped them to win the title, are yet to play at their best, and they will look to finally fire in order to help their side to a fruitful result.

Among the star performers, Gujarat’s pace duo of Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami are in focus. For Punjab, Dhawan, Sam Curran, and Arshdeep hold the key, while Kagiso Rabada could be a differential as well. Among the uncapped players, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, who had impressive outings in the opening two fixtures for Punjab, can be clinical for them as well at home.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

In the only match in Mohali this year, Punjab won via DLS after coming to bat first. But Dhawan, the winning skipper, opted to bowl first after winning the toss keeping the forecast weather in mind, and so are the others, who tend to bowl first irrespective of the venues. Therefore, expect teams to choose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

According to worldweatherlone, there is no chance of rain in Mohali on April 13, with the temperature forecast to go as maximum as 40°c and as minimum as 23°c. The average humidity would be around 16%, and therefore, don’t expect any interruption in the match due to inclement weather.

Punjab Kings Player List

Punjab Kings squad:Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C) Batsman Prabhsimran Singh/Shivam Singh Batsman/Shivam Singh (Impact Player) Matthew Short All-rounder Jitesh Sharma (WK) Batsman Shahrukh Khan Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings began IPL 2023 in style, winning two in two matches comprehensively. Then they had a disappointing show altogether, particularly with the bat which predominantly led them to endure a humiliating defeat.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Joshua Little

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (WK) Batsman Shubman Gill Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batsman Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Yash Dayal/Abhinav Manohar Bowler/Batsman (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans Team Form

The Titans began the campaign with back-to-back victories and then had a heartbreak against KKR. Still, to be fair, even in Hardik Pandya’s absence, they seemed a decent side in their previous encounter and will be bolstered with the return of their full-time skipper.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans met twice in IPL 2022, and they emerged victorious once each. Thus, whoever is going to win this time, will take a lead.

Matches played - 2

Punjab Kings - 1

Gujarat Titans - 1

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to score under 47.5 in Powerplay @1.91

Although the Titans have scored 65, 54, and 54 runs in the first three matches inside the Powerplay, they are unlikely to carry the momentum because of facing the star duo of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada this time. The Punjab pace twins are likely to come up with all guns blazing in their first partnership of the season, allowing the punters to take a wild bet on Gujarat batters to score under eight runs an over in the Powerplay.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

It is no surprise that Shikhar Dhawan tops the run-chart among Punjab Kings’ batters, having scored 225 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 149. He has only been dismissed once thus far in the competition, helping him to have an average of 225. Not to forget, he amassed 97 runs in two matches against the Titans in IPL 2022 and lost his wicket only once. These numbers should tempt the punters to make him the most reliable batsman.

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Projected as India’s next big thing, Gill has also shown composure this season, having tallied 117 across three outings at an aggressive strike rate of 145. More significantly, he has an average of 330 runs against Punjab in 10 games, averaging 55 at a strike rate of 139.24. Surely, considering his records, Punjab are one of his favourite franchises, and he will be keen to keep up the excellent work.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Having picked up six wickets across three innings at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 10, Arshdeep Singh has been consistent with the ball in IPL 2023 as expected. Although he had only taken one wicket in two matches against the Titans last season, bank upon him to deliver this time.

Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Arguably the best T20 bowler around the globe, Rashid Khan has begun IPL 2023 with a bang, having snared eight wickets in three matches at a strike rate of just 9. Notably, he has picked 21 wickets across 12 innings against Punjab, and the numbers suggest the franchise is one of his dearest.