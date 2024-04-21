PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction PBKS 42 % Chance of Winning GT 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.706 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans in the 37th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 21 at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings had stuttered at the start of the season. After a bright start to the tournament against Delhi capitals, Punjab Kings have lost five of the last six games. They have lost the last three games at home which makes this a tricky fixture for PBKS. In the last game, Mumbai Indians beat PBKS by nine runs.

Gujarat Titans had a decent start to the campaign as they won two of the first three games but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have won once in the last four outings and with six points are currently eighth on the points table. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 42%

Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 58%

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Prabhsimran Singh has struggled to get going in this campaign. There have been instances where, Singh has got off to decent starts but has thrown his wicket away with a reckless shot. In seven matches thus far, he has scored 119 runs with an average of 17 runs which makes us believe Singh would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

One of the main reasons for Gujarat Titans struggles has been their failure to accelerate in the middle overs. On the other hand, even though Punjab Kings haven’t got the results, their middle order has been firing which has resulted in PBKS hitting more sixes in four of the last five matches which makes us believe PBKS would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours Gujarat Titans 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Punjab Kings 1.93 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

In the three games that have been played at the venue, we have seen early assistance for fast bowlers, two of the three games have been won by the chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have lost each of the last three games at home and with two wins thus far they are currently ninth on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign after a decent start to the campaign they have lost three of the last four games and are currently eighth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have an even record in this fixture (two wins each). Both teams went head to head earlier in this tournament, PBKS won the game with three wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 2

Gujarat Titans: 2

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings head into this fixture with both sides desperate for points. Both teams have stuttered in the first half of the campaign one one hand, PBKS have lost the last three games at home and with just two wins thus far they are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have lost three of the last four games and are currently eighth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this campaign as PBKS managed to chase down the target of 199 runs and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. Gujarat Titans had a better opening partnership on the day. With Shikhar Dhawan expected to be sidelined for this game, PBKS have struggled to find his replacement at the top order and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes us believe GT would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans T20 Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.706 Bet Now!

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Kings Top Batters

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

With Punjab Kings top order struggling to make an impact, Shashank Singh has made a mark in this campaign as he has been a breath of fresh air for PBKS. With 187 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS and in the last game against GT he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Even though Shubman Gill did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to go with him as in the last game against Punjab Kings he scored 89 off 48 balls and with 263 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Even though Kagiso Rabada has been expensive this season, he has bagged wickets regularly for Punjab Kings especially in the middle overs. In the last game against GT, Rabada ended the game with 2/44 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Even though Mohit Sharma hasn't had an outstanding game thus far, we are still going to stick with him in this game as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for GT this season and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.