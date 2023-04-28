PK (Punjab Kings) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction PK 52 % Chance of Winning LSG 48 % Bet Now! Punjab Kings would fancy their chances of establishing a winning streak when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 28, slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings have already triumphed against their rivals once in the ongoing season and would be hoping to complete the double.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Less than two weeks ago, Punjab Kings pulled off an unlikely victory against Lucknow Super Giants courtesy of their well-reputed batting fireworks, especially in the middle order. The side has coped with the absence of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan admirably well and in their latest encounter registered a first win under stand-in captain Sam Curran against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Thus, the high flying side look to have the upper hand heading into Friday albeit a close encounter is on the cards.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning @ 52%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning @ 48%

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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have the same number of points after seven games in the season, tallying eight on the back of four victories and three defeats. However, Lucknow Super Giants have a far superior net run rate of 0.547 as compared to PBKS’ -0.162, placing them three spots above in fourth. Yet, what is more important is the teams’ form heading into the game and Punjab have a clear advantage in the record, having managed victories in two of their last three encounters compared to a solitary triumph for their rivals in the same time period.

The two sides met in their first face-off the season on April 15 and delivered a thriller for the fans on a difficult pitch in Lucknow. The hosts managed a competitive total of 159/8, largely carried by a brilliant 79 from skipper KL Rahul, and with quick wickets had the visitors down and out at some stage. However, Sikandar Raza’s 57 off 41 balls and an audacious cameo from Shahrukh Khan of 25 off just 10 deliveries took the side home with two wickets and three balls to spare.

In their latest encounter, Punjab managed an imposing total of 214 against Mumbai Indians before restricting them to 201 in response. The game had a plethora of positives for the Kings, be it Sam Curran finding his footing with both bat and ball in a man-of-the-match performance or youngster Atharva Taide gaining in confidence up the order and displaying his impression selection for shotmaking.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, faced off against Gujarat Titans and an exemplary bowling effort saw them restrict the visitors to a paltry 135. Yet, in response, LSG executed one of the worst run chases in modern IPL history. Skipper Rahul played anchor with his 68 off 61 deliveries and even when wickets fell at the rate of knots late in the innings at the other end, the opener refused to accelerate. Ultimately, he succumbed in the last over and his dismissal was followed by three more in as many balls, crippling the side’s batting unit and leaving them seven short of the target.

Thus, with Punjab incrementally improving each passing game while their rivals simply refuse to learn lessons from defeats, we would back the Kings to make it a secons victory on the trot for themselves and overtake LSG in the standings.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

In three IPL 2023 games in Mohali, two have been won by sides batting first while one has been won by the team chasing. However, captains winning the toss on all three occasions have opted to field first, owing to the heavy dew expected later on in the match when they bat, and the same trend is expected to continue come Friday.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday holds bad news for fans as rain is expected in two diffferent spells during the encounter, towards the very beginning and end of the match respectively as perWorldweatheronline. However, the showers are expected to be brief, only have a 64-67% chance of occurring, and should not be enough for a washout albeit it may lead to an altered match. Other than that, the temperature is expected to be in the mid to late 20 degrees centigrades throughout the game alongside negligible cloud cover and heavy winds of 20 km/h early in the game that would gradually die down to below the 10 km/h mark.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings squad:Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batsman Prabhsimran Singh Batsman Matthew Short All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Batsman Shahrukh Khan Batsman Sam Curran (C) All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have won two of their last five IPL games, including a 13-run victory in their latest encounter against Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Batsman Kyle Mayers All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batsman Ayush Badoni Batsman Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have won three of their last five IPL games but lost the latest match to Gujarat Titans by seven-runs.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Punjab Kings have played Lucknow Super Giants two times in the IPL so far. While they endured a 20-run defeat last season, the side bounced back with a two-wicket win in 2023 to place the sides on an equal footing.

Matches played - 2

Punjab Kings win(s) - 1

Lucknow Super Giants win(s) - 1

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Punjab Kings’ to hit over 6.5 sixes @ 1.92

In four of their seven IPL games this season so far, the Punjab Kings have managed seven sixes or more, tallying 57 maximums all in all at an average of 8 blows a game. Of late, they have been in their most prolific six-hitting form, managing to clear the fence 10 and 14 times respectively in their previous two encounters. Punjab Kings had hit the fourth most sixes in the IPL last season as well with 110 in 14 games at almost a similar average as the ongoing season and with Liam Livingstone back in the lineup for the upcoming games, expect the side to go gung ho with the bat and give punters a payday.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

The young Prabhsimran Singh has rarely at any point betrayed his age in his performances in IPL 2023 so far, batting with utmost confidence and audacious shotmaking. The opener has 159 runs in the tournament so far, the second most for his side only behind injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan. After a spell of three bad games, the 22-year-old burst back to life against Royal Challengers Bangalore with an explosive 46 and followed it up with another decent 26 in the latest game against Mumbai Indians. The 22-year-old now has 1,315 in 48 T20s at an outstanding average of 34.60, including a century and 10 half-centuries. Thus, the onus would be on him to lay the foundation with the bat or PBKS on Friday.

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Despite all the questions about his strike rate, few can match KL Rahul’s abilities in racking up runs in the shortest format of the game. Against Gujarat Titans, he became the fastest ever to 7,000 runs in T20s beating the likes of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle and has been in phenomenal form once again in 2023. The opener has already tallied 262 runs, the most for his team, with his last three knocks reading 74, 39, and 68 respectively. The veteran averages 42.49 after 210 T20s and his knack for big scores is well reflected in the six centuries and 61 fifties, making him the favourite to lead the side’s batting unit in Mohali.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Having caused immense financial damage to IPL with two broken stumps in the previous game, Arshdeep Singh would be hoping to inflict a similar amount of pain on Lucknow Super Giants in their next game. The left-arm quick is currently in joint-possession of the Purple Capm with 13 scalps in seven innings at a brilliant average of 15.69. Arshdeep’s figures in the last match read an astounding 4/29, making it his second affair with three wickets or more in the ongoing season. Even in the previous game against LSG, the pacer had impressed with 1/22 in his three overs and looks all set to breathe fire in Mohali on Friday.

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

With question marks still present over Mark Wood’s availability, LSG’s best bet would be the spinning talents of Ravi Bishnoi. The wrist-spinner has already scalped eight wickets for the side in the campaign so far, only behind Mark Wood and at least two clear of any of his other teammates. In their previous fixture against Punjab Kings, Bishnoi produced excellent returns of 2/18 despite having bowled just 2.3 overs. The youngster had taken a three-wicket haul earlier in the season as well and with hard-hitting batters against him who rely more on raw power than proficient technique, Ravi Bishnoi would fancy his chances to top the bowling charts for the team on Friday.