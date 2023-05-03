PK (Punjab Kings) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction PK 45 % Chance of Winning MI 55 % Bet Now! Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, two in-form teams who have had remarkable victories in their previous encounters, will go up against each other on May 3. The match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, and will get underway at 7.30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Both teams are stacked with prolific hard-hitters who proved their worth last time in order to complete successful 200+ chases. While Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, and Jitesh Sharma combined for the Punjab-led franchise to stun Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tim David staged a stellar show at Wankhede in the 1000th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. Therefore, it is hard to predict who would have the last laugh this time.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning @ 45%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning @ 55%

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With five wins and four losses, Punjab are placed in the middle of jam-packed points table with not so great NRR of -0.447. They want Shikhar Dhawan to be back at his usual best, and their star pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh to do wonders just like last season. The signing of Sikandar Raza has been turning out to be key for their success, and the swashbuckling batting from Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh have ably supported them to keep in the hunt for playoffs.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have won four matches and lost as many in IPL 2023. Their big-money signing Cameron Green has made a name for himself in the competition after two ordinary opening outings, and with Suryakumar Yadav regaining his good old form, they seem to have finally formed the most destructive batting unit in the competition. Their only area of concern is Jofra Archer making little impact with the ball in hand. Besides, their star openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are yet to play at fluid pace, leading their middle-order batters asking too much to do.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

This will be the final fixture of IPL 2023 in Mohali, where three out of four times have been won by the sides who batted first. Even if one checks the recent trends, teams have been getting success batting first rather than chasing. In fact, prior to Sunday’s two exceptional chases, ten out of the last 11 games were won by the side who came to bat first. Thus, there is high chances of team opt to bat first after winning the toss here.

Weather Report

There is chances of as moderate as 12.8 mm rain in Mohali on May 3, with the sky is expected to be 47% covered in clouds as per worldweatheronline.com. However, rain is forecast till afternoon only, and there is no chance of it since evening, when the relative humidity will be around 47%. So, expect a full 20-over contest without any interruptions.

Punjab Kings Player List

Punjab Kings squad: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batsman Prabhsimran Singh Batsman/Rahul Chahar (Impact Player) Atharva Taide Batsman Liam Livingstone Batsman Sikandar Raza Batsman Sam Curran Batsman Jitesh Sharma (WK) Batsman Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab had a nervy four-wicket victory over CSK in their previous fixture, but they have been supremely inconsistent in IPL 2023. Loss, win, loss, win, loss, and win – that’s how their pattern is before they head into this fixture.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Ishan Kishan (WK) Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Tilak Varma All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Nehal Wadhera Batsman/Arshad Khan (Impact Player) Jofra Archer Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

After two embarrassing defeats, Mumbai roared back in IPL 2023 in style, registering hat-trick of victories. Then they again had two back-to-back defeats, against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans respectively before the Tim David show handed them a superb victory over Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

After 30 meetings, Punjab and Mumbai’s head-to-head records are evenly poised, with both sides emerging victorious on 15 occasions each. Most recently, they met at Wankhede, where more than 400 runs were scored across two innings which Punjab won by 13 runs.

Matches played - 30

Punjab Kings - 15

Mumbai Indians - 15

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Punjab to hit more sixes than Mumbai @2.2

10, 14, 8, 9 are the numbers of sixes that Punjab Kings have blasted in their last four encounters. MI, on the other hand, have hit 9, 11, 9, and 10 in their previous four outings. Although their numbers are very similar, Punjab have more prolific attacking batters than Mumbai unit who have been playing ultra-aggresively since last season. In fact, when the two sides last met at Wankhede last week, Punjab smashed 14 sixes and Mumbai 11. So, bank upon him to blast more sixes again to yield benefits.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

After a rare failure against Lucknow Super Giants on his return, Dhawan 28 off 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. He had scores of 40, 86*, 99*, and 8 before picking up the injury a few weeks ago, and seemed to have found his mojo against CSK. He averages 39.59 against MI, having tallied 871 runs after 27 innings. Thus, expect him to keep improving his numbers against one of his favourite franchises as an opposition.

Cameron Green to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

64*, 67, 33, and 44 – these are Cameron Green’s runs in MI’s last four matches. The big Australian has been batting superbly at No. 3 for the franchise, and registered his highest score of the tournament against Punjab as well. An aggregate of 243 runs after eight innings, that too at a strike rate of 152.83 and an average of 48.60 should tempt the punters to keep faith in him the most among MI batters.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Arhsdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Across five innings against MI, Arshdeep has taken seven wickets, which included a famous 4/29 at Wankhede, where he broke the middle stump twice in two balls last week. Despite leaking runs, the left-arm quick has been picking up wickets in regular intervals in IPL 2023, helping him to snare 15 scalps this season.

Piyush Chawla to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

The remergence of Piyush Chawla in IPL 2023 has been a blessing for MI, who did not have any well-known spinners in their roster save for the leg-spinner. Chawla has taken 13 wickets in eight matches this season, and the economy rate of 7.29 can be labeled more than impressive without any doubt. He has a total of 17 wickets in 15 matches, which is greater than his average IPL record (170 wickets in 173 matches).