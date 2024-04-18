PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
PBKS
37%
Chance of Winning
MUM
63%
T20
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- With 152 runs, Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this tournament.
- With 261 runs, Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this tournament.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Punjab Kings had stuttered at the start of the season. After a bright start to the tournament against Delhi capitals, Punjab Kings have lost four of the last five games. They have lost the last two games at home which makes this a tricky fixture for PBKS. In the last game, RR beat PBKS with three wickets to spare.
Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost each of the first three fixtures. Since then MI has won two of the last three games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 37%
- Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 63%
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Jonny Bairstow has once again struggled in the tournament thus far. There have been instances where, Bairstow has got off to decent starts but has thrown his wicket away with a reckless shot. In six matches thus far, he has scored 96 runs with an average of 16 runs which makes us believe Bairstow would struggle to score well once again.
If we compare the two teams, even with the return of Liam Livingstone in the starting lineup for PBKS, Mumbai Indians have far more firepower which could end up being a deciding factor in this game. MI have hit 67 sixes thus far on the other hand PBKS has bagged 44 sixes which makes us believe, MI would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Mumbai Indians
Most Sixes: Mumbai Indians
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
In the three games that have been played at the venue, we have seen early assistance for fast bowlers, two of the three games have been won by the chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shashank Singh
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings got off to a great start in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but have lost four of the last five games and are currently seventh on the table.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Shams Mulani
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians lost each of the first three games but have managed to bounce back with two wins in the last three games and are currently eighth on the table.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-15. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Punjab Kings: 15
Mumbai Indians: 16
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings head into this fixture after what has been a disappointing start to the tournament. Both sides have two wins in six games and are desperate to get things back on track. Punjab Kings have struggled in the powerplay as they tend to lose early wickets in most of the games thus far. The absence of Shikhar Dhawan and struggles of Jonny Bairstow has had a detrimental impact for PBKS which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games. On the other hand, in the last three games MI have managed an opening partnership of 80, 101 and 70 and have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four games which makes us believe Mumbai Indians would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Kings Top Batters
Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Punjab Kings have struggled in the batting department which has been the main reason for their struggle this season. With the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, the onus would be on Sam Curran to lead the team. Curran has scored 63, 29 and 6 in the last three home games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
With all the chaos surrounding Mumbai Indians this season, Rohit Sharma has had a phenomenal campaign thus far. With 261 runs, Sharma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians thus far and in the last game against CSK, he scored a magnificent century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Even though Arshdeep Singh did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to back him once again. With nine wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS and in the three games at home, Arshdeep has bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Once again we are going to stick with Jasprit Bumrah in this game even though he did not have a great game against CSK. Bumrah was brilliant in both wins for Mumbai Indians and with 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Punjab Kings to win @ 2.36 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.59 (PariMatch)
Parimatch