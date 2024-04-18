PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction PBKS 37 % Chance of Winning MUM 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the 33rd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 18 at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings had stuttered at the start of the season. After a bright start to the tournament against Delhi capitals, Punjab Kings have lost four of the last five games. They have lost the last two games at home which makes this a tricky fixture for PBKS. In the last game, RR beat PBKS with three wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost each of the first three fixtures. Since then MI has won two of the last three games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 37%

Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 63%

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jonny Bairstow has once again struggled in the tournament thus far. There have been instances where, Bairstow has got off to decent starts but has thrown his wicket away with a reckless shot. In six matches thus far, he has scored 96 runs with an average of 16 runs which makes us believe Bairstow would struggle to score well once again.

If we compare the two teams, even with the return of Liam Livingstone in the starting lineup for PBKS, Mumbai Indians have far more firepower which could end up being a deciding factor in this game. MI have hit 67 sixes thus far on the other hand PBKS has bagged 44 sixes which makes us believe, MI would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Mumbai Indians 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Mumbai Indians 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

In the three games that have been played at the venue, we have seen early assistance for fast bowlers, two of the three games have been won by the chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but have lost four of the last five games and are currently seventh on the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians lost each of the first three games but have managed to bounce back with two wins in the last three games and are currently eighth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-15. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 15

Mumbai Indians: 16

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings head into this fixture after what has been a disappointing start to the tournament. Both sides have two wins in six games and are desperate to get things back on track. Punjab Kings have struggled in the powerplay as they tend to lose early wickets in most of the games thus far. The absence of Shikhar Dhawan and struggles of Jonny Bairstow has had a detrimental impact for PBKS which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games. On the other hand, in the last three games MI have managed an opening partnership of 80, 101 and 70 and have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four games which makes us believe Mumbai Indians would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Kings Top Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Punjab Kings have struggled in the batting department which has been the main reason for their struggle this season. With the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, the onus would be on Sam Curran to lead the team. Curran has scored 63, 29 and 6 in the last three home games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

With all the chaos surrounding Mumbai Indians this season, Rohit Sharma has had a phenomenal campaign thus far. With 261 runs, Sharma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians thus far and in the last game against CSK, he scored a magnificent century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Even though Arshdeep Singh did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to back him once again. With nine wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS and in the three games at home, Arshdeep has bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Once again we are going to stick with Jasprit Bumrah in this game even though he did not have a great game against CSK. Bumrah was brilliant in both wins for Mumbai Indians and with 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.