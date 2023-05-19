PK (Punjab Kings) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction PK 44 % Chance of Winning RR 56 % Bet Now! In what has now become one of the most important encounters in terms of playoffs qualification chances, especially after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Wednesday, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on May 19, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Even though Rajasthan Royals have conceded the advantage in the second half of the tournament, they are still ahead of Punjab Kings in every conceivable angle. Melbet provides winnings odds of 2.104 for Punjab Kings, but that value is set at 1.73 for Rajasthan Royals.

PK’s chance of winning is 44%

RR’s chance of winning is 56%

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Tips

I am pretty certain that Liam Livingstone will be the key to Punjab’s batting success because I am very low on hopes from Shikhar Dhawan from this encounter. While Yashasvi Jaiswal's success is guaranteed, Sandeep Sharma cranking the volume up and delivering a masterclass both with the new and old ball will be a sight for sore eyes. Then there is Sanju Samson. I am hopeful that the Royals skipper will be among the runs.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The small boundaries in Dharamsala, along with the dew factor, has more often than not encouraged the captains to chase as the teams have chosen to bowl first 10 times in 13 T20s since 2017. Moreover, chasing teams have emerged victorious on eight occasions. In T20s played here since 2017, the average first innings score stands at a minuscule 141, despite the small boundaries at the stadium.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather.com, Dharamshala will have a “Very warm with sunshine mixing with some clouds; a thundershower in spots in the afternoon,” which will keep both teams alert. Even though rain was predicted for the previous encounter as well, it stayed away for a pleasant game.

Punjab Kings Player List

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shikhar Dhawan Batter Atharva Taide Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings suffered a disheartening loss in the previous game against Delhi Capitals, and that had more to do with glaring tactical errors that stayed prevalent throughout. With six wins from 13 games so far, the maximum they can reach is 14 points and that is a mathematical chance that they can qualify further.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jason Holder

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi JaiswalBatter

Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals were bundled out for 59 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which virtually put them in a situation where their qualification chances are not in their own hands. It was downright unbelievable because RR, at one point in the season, had the game in their pocket. Can they beat PBKS in their own den to surge ahead?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have faced each other 25 times in the Indian Premier League, in which the latter have registered 11 wins with RR winning 14 times. Since 2021, RR and PBKS have shared their wins by securing two wins each. PBKS have performed a clean sweep against RR in 2019 whereas RR have performed a clean sweep against PBKS in 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2020.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

PBKS Opening Partnership under 29.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Punjab Kings are not getting quality starts from their openers this season, and that has resulted in them having the lowest average for the opening wicket. As a matter of fact, their opening partnership yielded 17.8 runs per dismissal which is two runs less than the second-worst KKR side. They have lost the opening wicket for less than 10 runs in six games. Then what are you thinking? Go for this bet.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters

Livingstone to be PBKS’s best batter (Melbet)

Liam Livingstone almost took Punjab over the line with an unbeaten 90 in the previous encounter but that was not a one-off. He has been very aggressive against pacers this season as his strike rate of 217 and BPB of 2.9 is amongst the best for a batter against pace in IPL 2023. He has been excellent in the final five overs this season as he has the second-highest strike rate and balls per boundary ratio in the final five overs in IPL 2023. Believe him to score runs fluently against RR - his former side.

Jaiswal to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, which was only his second single-digit score this season, along with his third duck in the IPL overall. Nevertheless, Jaiswal has been in explosive form with the bat this season and along with being the leading run scorer amongst uncapped players, he’s also among the leading run scorers overall this season, with 575 runs at an average of almost 50.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Best Bowlers

Ellis to be PBKS’s best bowler (Melbet)

Nathan Ellis has been outstanding in IPL 2023, by consistently picking wickets and being economical throughout. And the previous game against Delhi was only the second time he has gone wicketless in a match this season. While he has picked wickets in all three phases, he has also been economical in powerplay and has taken most of his wickets in the final five overs this season.

Chahal to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Yuzvendra Chahal has registered three four-wicket hauls this season till now, and is the only bowler apart from Andrew Tye to achieve this feat in an IPL season. He has been extremely effective in the final five overs this season and has grabbed most of his wickets in this phase as well. While he’s amongst the leading wicket-takers in this phase in IPL 2023, Chahal also has maintained one of the best average and economy rates in this phase.