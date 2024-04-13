PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction PBKS 43 % Chance of Winning RR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.723 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in the 27th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 13 at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings had a stunning start to the campaign as they won the opening game against Delhi Capitals. Since then they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, PBKS failed to chase down the total as they lost the game by two runs.

Rajasthan Royals have had a sensational start to the tournament as they have four wins in first five matches and are currently at the top of the table. RR surrendered their winning run in the last game against GT who won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations Rajasthan Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 43%

Rajasthan Royals’s chances of winning - 57%

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This would be the third T20 game that would be played at the venue and looking at the two games that were played here it looked a great wicket to bat on. Considering the fact how well both sides have batted this season, we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs would be over 349.5.

With Liam Livingstone likely to miss this game after he suffered a hamstring injury, Punjab Kings lack the firepower which is essential in this format. On the other hand, even with the inconsistencies at the top for RR, their middle order has performed in every game thus far which makes us believe they would score more sixes than PBKS in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Punjab Kings 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Rajasthan Royals 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The two games that have been played at the venue showcased early assistance for fast bowlers, apart from that it has been a brilliant batting and both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but have lost three of the next four games and are currently eighth on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they had four wins in four games but in the last game they fell short against Gujarat Titans as GT won the game with three wickets to spare.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 15-11. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 11

Rajasthan Royals: 15

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings head into this fixture after a loss for both sides. Both sides’ top order has struggled for consistency this season which could play a key role as we head into the business end of the campaign. Even though Rajasthan Royals have had a brilliant start thus far, they have managed an opening stand of 13, 9, 10, 0 and 32 which showcases they struggle at the top order. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have managed an opening stand of 34, 17, 102, 13, 2 and in three of the last four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. Even though Rajasthan Royals have a similar record thus far, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are a far better opening pair especially with Jaiswal scoring 24 off 19 balls in the last game. We believe Rajasthan Royals would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Kings Top Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shikhar Dhawan has faltered in the last two matches against GT and SRH, regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he has had a solid start to the campaign and with 152 runs, Dhawan is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

This was supposed to be a breakout season for Riyan Parag and he has not disappointed. He has been instrumental for Rajasthan Royals this season and with 261 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR this term which includes three half centuries in five games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

After a couple of underwhelming games for Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh had a brilliant game against SRH as he ended the game with bowling figures of 4/29 and was the top wicket taker on the day. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal continued his brilliant form against Gujarat Titans as ended the game with bowling figures (2/43) in the game. He has been one of the most consistent players for RR this season and with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.