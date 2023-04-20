PK (Punjab Kings) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction PK 49 % Chance of Winning RCB 51 % Bet Now! Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against each other in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the former’s home ground of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on April 20, 2023 (Thursday). While the Kings have won three games out of five encounters this season, RCB botched the run-chase against Chennai Super Kings, thus staying put at the bottom half of the table, which they would desperately want to avoid this season.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Even though this is a home encounter for Punjab Kings, Melbet, our affiliate oddsmaker, are giving more chances to RCB to win this game, with 1.805 against Punjab Kings’ odds of 2.005. That despite RCB losing their last match to Chennai Super Kings at the home venue of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

PBKS’s implied probability of winning 49.88%

RCB’s implied probability of winning 55.40%

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

Mohali has been one of the most batting-friendly pitches in the country, but it is also a venue where the pacers tend to get more help from the surface than anywhere else in the Northern part of India. That is where the fun lies. It will allow the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh to have some fun in the middle, which is so amiss this season, with a truckload of runs and spinners' dominance making headlines everywhere.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

Since the 2018 IPL, chasing teams have had slightly more success at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, winning seven games as compared to five games won by the batting first teams. Teams have scored at a run rate of 8.8 runs per over, which further amplifies the fact that scoring runs quicker has been the most potent option available. The average first innings score has been 175 at this venue in this time period, while the average first-innings winning score has been 186 in the IPL since 2018.

Weather Report

It is Mohali, and dry heat will be the order, or is it chaos? There is no other way out. Good news for cricket fans - there is no chance of precipitation during the match, though. We can have a pleasant evening on offer.

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shikhar Dhawan Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

After starting the season with two back-to-back wins, Punjab Kings lost the next two games of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. But the Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise managed to win the last encounter against Lucknow Super Giants to regain their confidence.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a perpetual doldrums. Even though they have shown glimpses of success every time they have taken the field, they have failed to wrest the momentum in their favour, thus having a casual meltdown. After beating a bruised Delhi Capitals over the weekend, they couldn’t muster enough steam to stop Chennai Super Kings. In the last five matches, they have thus only four points to show for it.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played each other 30 times in the history of the Indian Premier League, and the former have come out on top 17 times. In the last five encounters between these two sides, Punjab Kings have won four games, showing that Royal Challengers Bangalore really need to pull up their socks to have some advantage.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

RCB to score over 49.5 in first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Even though RCB have lost three games so far, one can’t blame them for the lack of batting depth. They almost chased down the 227-run target and that is only because they have the batting to show for it. Even though this match will be played in Mohali and not Chinnaswamy, a simple look clears everything. RCB have maintained a powerplay run-rate of 9.1 on average in the last eight games, which is extremely good, and that suggests that they can pull it off once again. Hence, scoring 50 runs wouldn’t be difficult for the three-time finalists.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Liam Livingstone to be PK’s top batter (Melbet)

Liam Livingstone is all set to be back in Punjab Kings’ roster for this match. The explosive middle order batter scored 400+ runs in IPL 2022 at more than 180 strike rate, which is the best for any PBKS batter in IPL since 2022 with a minimum of 10 balls faced. Liam Livingstone's strike rate is the second-best among all batters, with more than 200 runs in the IPL since 2022. The batter also has the third lowest balls per boundary ratio and joint third most sixes in this period. All roads lead to his success.

Faf du Plessis to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

In the first five matches, Kohli has three half-centuries, but one shouldn’t forget the kind of success that Faf has been able to garner so far. He operated at an SR of 143 in the powerplay this season which is far better than the 105 he had at the phase in IPL 2022, and, more importantly, he is scoring runs as well. He has an average of 64.75 on his way to scoring 259 runs - the highest for an RCB batter this season. That should be enough to convince you to bet on him.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be PK’s best bowler (Melbet)

In five matches, Arshdeep Singh has eight wickets at an average of 17.62 and is currently the highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings this season. While he has been a touch expensive in the death overs, his success in the first six overs has been superb. That poises him to succeed against RCB, with the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali being the venue where he has the maximum success.

Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers have been excellent while bowling in the first six overs in IPL, as they have the most wickets, along with the best economy rate, average, and strike rate. And that number has been able to showcase the magnificence of Siraj this season, who has eight wickets in five matches. Siraj has an average of 17.50 and an economy rate of 7, which adds value to the team in a big way. Go for him and you will yield a really good amount.