PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction PBKS 42 % Chance of Winning RCB 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 58th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on May 09 at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were on course for one of the worst seasons in their history but have managed to turn things around and with three straight wins in the last three games have given themselves an outside chance of making the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat Gujarat Titans with four wickets to spare.

Punjab Kings have had an underwhelming campaign thus far but with back to back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings gave them some hope but in the last game against CSK they were bowled out for 139 as they lost the game by 28 runs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 42%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 58%

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This IPL season has been a graveyard for bowlers as this season has been all about the batting dominance and even on venues where historically we have seen teams struggle to score big have offered nothing to bowlers. The wicket in Dharamsala seems to be an exception as the last game ended up being a low scoring affair which makes us believe the total runs in the game would be low.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as the bowlers have some assistance in this wicket. Considering the fact both sides have bowled well in the last few games, we believe total wickets in the game would be above 12.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 78.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after a disappointing game against CSK as they lost the game by 28 runs. With eight points thus far, PBKS are currently eighth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to turn things around as they have won three games in a row and are currently seventh on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Punjab Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 17-15. Both sides went head to head in the last game and RCB won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides. Both sides struggled to find a footing in the first half of the season but managed to turn things around and both teams have an outside chance to make the playoffs this season. After seven defeats in eight matches, RCB looked down and out but have dug deep and have won three games in a row. RCB openers have been the star for the show as RCB has managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the last two games. On the other hand, PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe, RCB would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though we haven’t seen a big score by Shashank Singh in the last couple of games we are going to stick with him once again as he has been the most consistent batsman for PBKS this season and with 315 runs, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

After a couple of underwhelming games, Virat Kohli had a brilliant outing against Gujarat Titans as he scored two half centuries in the double header against GT. Kohli has been brilliant this season and with 542 runs he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Harshal Patel continued his brilliant form in the last game against Chennai Super Kings as he ended the game with three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 17 wickets thus far, Patel is the leading run wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, Yash Dayal ended the game with best bowling figures and with 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.