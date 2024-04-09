PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction PBKS 45 % Chance of Winning SRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 09 at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings had a stunning start to the campaign as they won the opening game against Delhi Capitals. Since then they lost back to back games against Royals Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants and in the last game they managed to chase down a target of 200 runs against GT as they won the game with three wickets to spare.

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad have two wins in four games. But the result does not reflect how well they have played thus far. In the last game, they dominated defending champions Chennai Super Kings as they managed to chase down the target and won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 55%

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Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This would be the second T20 game that would be played at the venue and looking at the first game that was played here it looked a great wicket to bat on. Considering the fact how well both sides have batted this season, we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs would be over 342.5.

Travis Head made his debut in the last game against Mumbai Indians and was sensational as he set the tone with a brilliant 62 off 24. In the last two matches, he has ended up with good starts but haven’t been able to convert it into a big score. Considering the fact that this would be a great wicket to bat on, we expect Head to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Punjab Kings 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was the first T20 game at the venue as it looked a great wicket to bat on. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but lost back to back games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. In the last outing they beat Gujarat Titans with three wickets to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign with two defeats in the first three games. In the last game they beat CSK and with two wins in four games, they are currently fifth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated this fixture in the past against Punjab Kings 14-7. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and SRH won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have failed to find consistency this season as both teams head into this game after two wins in the first four games as both sides hover around the top four places. One of the biggest differences between the two sides has been the consistency that SRH has shown in the top order as more often than not they end up getting good starts in games. The introduction of Travis Head in the line up has made a big difference. On the other hand, Punjab Kings has struggled to bat well in the powerplay overs and in three of the four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Sunrisers Hyderabad would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings Top Batters

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though Shikhar Dhawan did not have a great game in the last outing against Gujarat Titans, we are going to stick with him once again as he has had a solid start to the campaign. With 138 runs, Dhawan is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, Abhishek Sharma was promoted to open the batting for SRH and he did not disappoint as he scored 37 off 12 balls as he set the tone in the game. So far in the four games, Sharma has been the most consistent batsman for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Sam Curran to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Sam Curran did not have a great game against Gujarat Titans but he remains one of the best bowlers in the PBKS lineup which is probably why we will stick with him once again. In two of the four games, Curran has ended up with best bowling figures for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Pat Cummins once again as he continued to impress for SRH in the last game against Chennai Super Kings and played a key role in the last five overs as CSK were restricted to a sub-par score. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for SRH so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.