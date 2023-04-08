RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction RR 55 % Chance of Winning DC 45 % Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals have won one and lost one, but in both games, their players showed exemplary courage to put the opposition under pressure. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have failed to show any kind of dominance, going down to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Giants, respectively, in their first two games. Saturday’s encounter will most decisively be very important for the Capitals, but the Royals would know they have the firepower to decimate the proceedings at their own prey. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on April 8, 2023 (Saturday), with the kick-off happening at 3:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

There is every reason to believe that Rajasthan Royals will be a force to be reckoned with, especially due to the balancing act they can pull off due to the right combination of batter and bowlers’ contribution. For Delhi, many things need to be sorted out, and hence, Melbet provides them weaker odds at 2.005 compared to Rajasthan Royals’ 1.805.

RR’s implied probability of winning 55.40 %

DC’s implied probability of winning 49.88 %

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Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

One of the most important facets of T20s is packing all the information and then finding suitable conclusion from it to ensure that there is enough evidence to support the market. This Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match provides a rather interesting pattern to look forward to. You can find everything here.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati hosted its first-ever IPL match when they took on Punjab Kings earlier this week. But the stadium has hosted a lot of international, and Syed Mushtaq Ali matches in which teams have opted to bowl first in most matches. However, there is nothing to suggest that it is a wise decision. Batting first teams have had more success at this venue in T20s since 2019. The average first innings score at this venue is 151, while the average first-innings winning score has been 170 in T20s since 2019. Whereas the average first innings score is 178 at this venue in T20Is. You could make out that batting first may be an advantage, especially with the match happening under the scorching heat of Guwahati.

Weather Report

Guwahati is a hilly region and hence, the stadium is way above the mean sea level. That means the impact of moisture will have its share, but the fact that rain is always around the corner, teams would be eager to put on a score than chase. There is a 21% chance of rain, according to Accuweather.com, which makes things interesting.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donavon Ferreira, Obed McCoy, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler KM Asif Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

The finalists from the last year’s edition, Rajasthan Royals are one of the most consistent franchises since the mega auction and that showed in the first game when they literally destroyed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening encounter. They lost the next game to Punjab Kings but you’d be stupid to believe that they couldn’t have won that game.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan (WK) Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

In both the games so far, Delhi Capitals have looked bereft of oomph and the imbalance in the squad have started to pile up further. While they were expected to make a comeback in the Gujarat Titans game, it was not to be and they ended up conceding yet another game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played 26 matches against each other till date and both sides have won 13 games each. In the last eight matches, however, Delhi Capitals have a stronger bragging rights, with six wins, which would give them the confidence to go for the jugular.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Rajasthan to score over 52.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89

Rajasthan Royals possess one of the strongest top-three any T20 side could aspire for, and even if counting for their propensity to experiment far too often, the crux of the squad is not going to change. In the first game against the Sunrisers, the entire top three of the Royals scored over 50 runs, at a strike rate above 140, and they continued to bat the same way to collect 59 runs in the powerplay in the next game. Hence, all roads should lead to this for Rajasthan to score over 52.5 runs in the powerplay, Melbet has an 89% top line.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Samson to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

Sanju Samson has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League in recent times. He has scored over 300 runs in every season since 2019 and has scored his runs at a good rate. Just like he did since the 2020 season of the IPL, he has once again started the season off with a 50+ score (4th time in a row) and will look to keep this going. Then what are you think about it? Go to Melbet and place your bet.

Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL throughout the years. He was the lone bright spot for Delhi in their first game against Gujarat and became the first player to score 60 fifty-plus scores in IPL. With Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan struggling for runs, there is a case to be made that Warner can be a contender to be DC’s best batter.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Boult to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

The way Trent Boult has bowled in the Indian Premier League, you can almost be sure that he is your best bowler. Since IPL 2020, he has taken at least two wickets in all but one game where he has taken two or more wickets in the powerplay. No bowler has taken more wickets than Boult in the first six overs since 2020 and that gives a vantage point to look at.

Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

If Trent Boult is RR’s trump card, Kuldeep Yadav aces the same role for Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep has bowled only in the middle and final five overs in IPL since 2022 and has taken 22 wickets in this period with 16 wickets coming in the middle overs. From that inference alone, you could understand that there is a very big dichotomic situation when Yadav could be our biggest chance of making money.