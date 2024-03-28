RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction RR 60 % Chance of Winning DC 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.736 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in the ninth game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 28 at 07:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals head into this after a brilliant start against Lucknow Super Kings. RR batted first and posted 193 runs on the scoreboard. Trent Boult struck early in the second innings as LSG capitulated in the run chase, Rajasthan Royals eventually won the game by 20 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Delhi Capitals batters failed to show up in the opening game against Punjab Kings. DC top order got off to a good start but no one could convert it into big scores as Punjab Kings won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Royals are slight favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 60%

Delhi Capitals’s chances of winning - 40%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant game against Lucknow Super Giants on a wicket that looked great for the batters. Even with all the inconsistencies, on paper Delhi Capitals have enough firepower to make a dent in the game which makes us believe this would be a high scoring game and total runs would be over 341.5.

As we have stated earlier both teams have tremendous fire power to make an impact in this game and considering the fact the wicket have looked great for batting we believe the boundary count would be fairly high and total sixes would be over 15.5 in this fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Rajasthan Royals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Rajasthan Royals 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals had a decent campaign last season and got off to a good start as they beat Lucknow Super Giants in the opening game by 20 runs.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Harry Brook, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Jack Fraiser, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Rishabh Pant Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Abishek Porel All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table. They have kicked off their season with a defeat against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 15-14. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, RR registered an emphatic victory.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 15

Delhi Capitals: 14

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals head into this campaign after a contrasting start to the campaign. On one hand, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start against Punjab Kings but failed to convert it into a big score as they lost the game by four wickets. On the other hand, RR registered a comfortable win against Lucknow Super Kings as they won the game by 20 runs. Rajasthan Royals had a better opening partnership in the game. Both sides went head to head last season and it was a field day for the Rajasthan Royals’ openers as they managed an opening stand of 98 runs in the game and eventually won the game by 57 runs. Considering all the above mentioned stats we believe Rajasthan Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.258 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Yashasvi Jaiswal did not have a great game against Lucknow Super Kings, we are going to stick with him once again as it's only a matter of time before he gets going. With 625 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’s top batter

David Warner had a great start in the last game against Punjab Kings as he scored 29 off 21 balls which makes us want to stick to our pick even though he could not convert his start into a big score. With 516 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most consistent bowler for Rajasthan Royals in the last few seasons. Even though Chahal did not a have great outing in the last game against LSG we are going to stick with him as he was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Kuldeep Yadav once again as his brilliant spell in the last game gave Delhi Capitals hopes but they eventually lost the game against Punjab Kings. Yadav ended the game with bowling figures of 2/20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.