RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction
RR
60%
Chance of Winning
DC
40%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- With 21 wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals in the last tournament.
- With 516 runs, David Warner was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in the last tournament.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals head into this after a brilliant start against Lucknow Super Kings. RR batted first and posted 193 runs on the scoreboard. Trent Boult struck early in the second innings as LSG capitulated in the run chase, Rajasthan Royals eventually won the game by 20 runs.
Unlike their opponents, Delhi Capitals batters failed to show up in the opening game against Punjab Kings. DC top order got off to a good start but no one could convert it into big scores as Punjab Kings won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Royals are slight favourites in the upcoming fixture.
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 60%
- Delhi Capitals’s chances of winning - 40%
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant game against Lucknow Super Giants on a wicket that looked great for the batters. Even with all the inconsistencies, on paper Delhi Capitals have enough firepower to make a dent in the game which makes us believe this would be a high scoring game and total runs would be over 341.5.
As we have stated earlier both teams have tremendous fire power to make an impact in this game and considering the fact the wicket have looked great for batting we believe the boundary count would be fairly high and total sixes would be over 15.5 in this fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Rajasthan Royals
Most Sixes: Rajasthan Royals
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals had a decent campaign last season and got off to a good start as they beat Lucknow Super Giants in the opening game by 20 runs.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Harry Brook, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Jack Fraiser, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Abishek Porel
|
All-rounder
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table. They have kicked off their season with a defeat against Punjab Kings.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 15-14. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, RR registered an emphatic victory.
Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals: 15
Delhi Capitals: 14
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals head into this campaign after a contrasting start to the campaign. On one hand, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start against Punjab Kings but failed to convert it into a big score as they lost the game by four wickets. On the other hand, RR registered a comfortable win against Lucknow Super Kings as they won the game by 20 runs. Rajasthan Royals had a better opening partnership in the game. Both sides went head to head last season and it was a field day for the Rajasthan Royals’ openers as they managed an opening stand of 98 runs in the game and eventually won the game by 57 runs. Considering all the above mentioned stats we believe Rajasthan Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Even though Yashasvi Jaiswal did not have a great game against Lucknow Super Kings, we are going to stick with him once again as it's only a matter of time before he gets going. With 625 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’s top batter
David Warner had a great start in the last game against Punjab Kings as he scored 29 off 21 balls which makes us want to stick to our pick even though he could not convert his start into a big score. With 516 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most consistent bowler for Rajasthan Royals in the last few seasons. Even though Chahal did not a have great outing in the last game against LSG we are going to stick with him as he was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler
We are going to stick with Kuldeep Yadav once again as his brilliant spell in the last game gave Delhi Capitals hopes but they eventually lost the game against Punjab Kings. Yadav ended the game with bowling figures of 2/20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals to win @ 2.19 (PariMatch)
Parimatch