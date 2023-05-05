RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction RR 53 % Chance of Winning GT 47 % Bet Now! After two unusual losses in their previous encounters, last season’s finalists Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will take on each other on May 5 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The contest between the two heavyweights will be an evening game, thus will get underway at 7.30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Both teams are equally strong on paper boasting of having genuine match-winners all over the place. While the Royals have an electrifying top three in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson, the Titans’ potent bowling attack, consisting of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Noor Ahmad among many others can tear everyone into pieces on any day. That’s why they have managed to sit on the top half of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning @ 53%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning @ 47%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With five wins and four losses, the Royals are placed comfortably on the top half of the jam-packed points table, with the NRR reading +0.800. The Titans, on the other hand, have got an NRR of +0.532, with six victories and three defeats. Both the skippers Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya have been struggling to be at their usual best this season, and the pair will be keen to step up to get some momentum for the remainder of the season ahead.

For the Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been superb this season, as his strike rate of 159.70 for 428 runs speaks volumes. The Titans, meanwhile, are yet to get some flourish at the top, with Shubman Gill getting starts but failing to make them into anything substantial. However, the emergence of Noor Ahmad has helped them a lot to enjoy more success. Besides, some magnificent bowling performances from Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, who have taken 32 wickets between them this season, have often helped them to restrict oppositions to a below-par total.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Ahead of this fixture, both matches which were played in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium were won by the side who batted first. In fact, if you look at the previous 14 matches in IPL 2023 prior to GT’s clash against Delhi Capitals, you will find 11 of them won by the batting first sides. So, expect the toss-winning skipper to follow the trend and opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Patchy rain is forecast in Jaipur on May 5, with the average temperature to be around 31°c during the evening time as per worldweatheronline.com. However, there is no chance of rain during the match time, albeit the sky is expected to be covered in 6% clouds. Therefore, fans should see a full 20-over match without any interruptions due to inclement weather.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c and wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, KM Asif, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Sanju Samson (C & WK) Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman/Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player) Dhruv Jurel Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

After winning four out of five matches in IPL 2023, the Royals suffered a dip in form, having suffered three losses in the previous four encounters, with the most recent coming against

Gujarat Titans Player List

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (WK) Batsman Shubman Gill Batsman/Joshua Little (Impact Player) Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batsman Abhinav Manohar Batsman Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Before losing to Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter, the Titans registered a hat-trick of victories to strengthen their position in the top half of the points table. Prior to that, they had comprehensively won thrice in five attempts, making them one of the strongest teams on paper.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Courtesy of having fruitful campaigns last year, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have already met four times in IPL. Of them, the Titans have enjoyed success thrice, while the Royals emerged victorious only once, that too in the ongoing edition.

Matches played - 4

Rajasthan Royals - 1

Gujarat Titans - 3

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Yashasvi Jaiswal to score over 24.5 runs @1.832

Having hit 124, 77, 47, and 44, Yashasvi Jaiswal is having a dream run in IPL 2023 tallying a total of 428 runs across nine outings in the season. Although he is yet to live up to the expectations against the Titans, with an aggregate of 26 runs after three outings tell the story, he has good chances to enhance this time, mainly because he is in the middle of a purple patch. So expect him to make an impact should be the safest bet for the punters.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batsmen

Jos Buttler to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Having tallied 289 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 138.94, Jos Buttler might not be having the best IPL season this year, but don’t you dare to write him off. He averages 45.82 against the Titans, striking at 151.67 for his tally of 182 runs, which should tempt you to make him the most reliable RR batsman ahead of red-hot Yashasvi Jaiswal. He only needs one good game to get back to his usual best, and the Titans fixture could be the one, who knows?

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Projected as India’s next big thing, Gill has aggregated 339 runs in IPL 2023 at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 140.66. He has six 35+ scores in nine outings this season, but the one thing which concerns him the most is not converting them into exceptional knocks. Here, it is pertinent to mention that his average against the Royals is 37.33, almost five more than his career average (32.93) in IPL. Thus, expect him to go berserk against the Sanju Samson-led side.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Trent Boult to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Kiwi left-arm quick Trent Boult might not be having an outstanding season with the ball, but he has a knack for picking up wickets early, and his record of three wickets in three matches against the Titans is not too bad either. In total, the 33-year-old has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches in the ongoing edition and will be keen to improve his numbers against the defending champions.

Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Arguably the most decorated T20 bowler on the planet, Rashid is a no-brainer player when it comes to picking up a bowler from either side. The Afghanistani leg-spinner has already snared 15 wickets in nine matches this season, albeit at an unusual economy rate of 8.55, and is only becoming more mature with time. In all, he has taken 12 wickets in as many matches against the Royals, but his economy rate of 6.48 suggests how brilliant he has been against them.