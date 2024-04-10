RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction RR 59 % Chance of Winning GT 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in the 24th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 10 at 07:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far in this competition and even though Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t found his footing thus far they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

Even though Gujarat Titans started off their campaign with two wins in the first three games they haven’t looked convincing at all which resulted in back to back defeats against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants and are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 59%

Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 41%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gujarat Titans have struggled to clear the ropes this season which is an important factor in T20 cricket. So far this season they have hit 4, 3, 6, 5 and 4 sixes on the other hand even though RR has dominated the games but they are known for hitting huge amounts of sixes in a game which makes us believe total sixes would be under 14.5.

Sai Sudharshan has been one of the most consistent batsmen this season for Gujarat Titans. In the four games thus far, Sudharshan has scored 45, 37, 45, 33 and 31 and is the leading run scorer for GT this season. We believe Sudharshan would once again score well and his runs tally would be above 32.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Rajasthan Royals 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Rajasthan Royals 1.62 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but since then they have three defeats in the last four games and are currently seventh on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have dominated this fixture against Rajasthan Royals as they have four wins in five matches. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 1

Gujarat Titans: 4

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals head into this campaign after a contrasting start to the campaign. GT heads into this fixture on the back of two defeats in a row and in both matches GT failed to get capitalise on great starts. On the other hand, even though Rajasthan Royals have lost early wickets in all four games, they have managed to recover from initial setbacks and have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. So far this season, RR has managed an opening stand of 13, 9, 10 and 0 which clearly showcases one of the very few struggles that RR has had this season. On the other hand, GT took a big call in the last game as they dropped Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharshan opened the batting. With GT having their two best batsmen open the innings, we believe GT would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.119 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batters

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Riyan Parag did not have a great game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but the game was already won by RR when Parag came to bat. He has been a breath of fresh air for RR this season and with 185 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

We are going to stick with Sai Sudharsan once again as he played his part and was the top scorer for Gujarat Titans in the last game against Lucknow Super Kings. So far, Sudharsan has scored 191 runs and is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal continued his brilliant form against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as ended the game with bowling figures (2/34) in the game. He has been one of the most consistent players for RR this season and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Even though Mohit Sharma did not have a great game against LSG in the last outing we are still going to stick with him as once again he has had a solid start to the campaign and with seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.