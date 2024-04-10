RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction
RR
59%
Chance of Winning
GT
41%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- With 185 runs, Riyan Parag is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
- With 191 runs, B Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this tournament.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far in this competition and even though Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t found his footing thus far they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they won the game with six wickets to spare.
Even though Gujarat Titans started off their campaign with two wins in the first three games they haven’t looked convincing at all which resulted in back to back defeats against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants and are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 59%
- Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 41%
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Gujarat Titans have struggled to clear the ropes this season which is an important factor in T20 cricket. So far this season they have hit 4, 3, 6, 5 and 4 sixes on the other hand even though RR has dominated the games but they are known for hitting huge amounts of sixes in a game which makes us believe total sixes would be under 14.5.
Sai Sudharshan has been one of the most consistent batsmen this season for Gujarat Titans. In the four games thus far, Sudharshan has scored 45, 37, 45, 33 and 31 and is the leading run scorer for GT this season. We believe Sudharshan would once again score well and his runs tally would be above 32.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Rajasthan Royals
Most Sixes: Rajasthan Royals
Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign as they registered an impressive win against Mumbai Indians but since then they have three defeats in the last four games and are currently seventh on the table.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Gujarat Titans have dominated this fixture against Rajasthan Royals as they have four wins in five matches. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals: 1
Gujarat Titans: 4
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals head into this campaign after a contrasting start to the campaign. GT heads into this fixture on the back of two defeats in a row and in both matches GT failed to get capitalise on great starts. On the other hand, even though Rajasthan Royals have lost early wickets in all four games, they have managed to recover from initial setbacks and have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. So far this season, RR has managed an opening stand of 13, 9, 10 and 0 which clearly showcases one of the very few struggles that RR has had this season. On the other hand, GT took a big call in the last game as they dropped Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharshan opened the batting. With GT having their two best batsmen open the innings, we believe GT would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batters
Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Riyan Parag did not have a great game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but the game was already won by RR when Parag came to bat. He has been a breath of fresh air for RR this season and with 185 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
We are going to stick with Sai Sudharsan once again as he played his part and was the top scorer for Gujarat Titans in the last game against Lucknow Super Kings. So far, Sudharsan has scored 191 runs and is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal continued his brilliant form against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as ended the game with bowling figures (2/34) in the game. He has been one of the most consistent players for RR this season and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Even though Mohit Sharma did not have a great game against LSG in the last outing we are still going to stick with him as once again he has had a solid start to the campaign and with seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 2.16 (PariMatch)
Parimatch