RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction
RR
55%
Chance of Winning
KKR
45%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- With 531 runs, Riyan Parag is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
- With 461 runs, Sunil Narine is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals had an excellent start to the campaign but have struggled to get going in the second half of the season as they head into this fixture after four defeats on the bounce and need a positive result to seal a top two spot this season. In the last game they got outplayed by PBKS who won the game with five wickets to spare.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a solid campaign this season. After the disappointments of last campaign, KKR managed to turn things around and became the first team to make the playoffs this season. KKR heads into this game after three wins in the last four games. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Riyan Parag had a brilliant start to the campaign but struggled in the second half of the campaign. But it seems as if Parag has found his form again and has scored 77, 27, 47 and 48 in the last four games which makes us believe, Parag would continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.
The game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was the first T20 game at the venue this season and it turned out to be a low scoring game. The wickets seemed slow but still low scores happened because of poor batting display by RR in the first innings and not because of the wicket. We believe this would be a high scoring game and total runs in the game to be extremely high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 78.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign but have lost each of the last three games and need a win in the next two fixtures to seal a playoff spot.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Rana
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have stuttered in the second half of the campaign but have managed to turn things around and have won three games in a row and have qualified for the playoffs this season.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have an even record in this fixture with 14 wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game with two wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 14
Rajasthan Royals: 14
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals head into this game in contrasting forms. Even though both sides find themselves occupying the top two spots, both teams are placed at opposite ends of the form table. RR has struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game on the back of four straight defeats. On the other hand, KKR has been flying at the moment and have won four straight games as they head into this fixture. One of the biggest issues for RR this season has been the lack of consistency in the top order and with Jos Buttler returning to England camp those issues have escalated further. RR has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four games which makes us believe KKR would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Even though Sanju Samson haven;t had the greatest of games against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent scorers for Rajasthan Royals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Even though Sunil Narine did not have a great game against MI, he has had a phenomenal season thus far and with 461 runs he remains the leading run scorer for KKR thus far. We expect Narine to continue his brilliance and to score well against RR in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal ended the rut as he bowled well in the last game against Punjab Kings as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/31. Even though Chahal hasn’t had a great season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy has been sensational for KKR in the second half of the season and he continued his great run in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18. With 18 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.79 (PariMatch)
Parimatch