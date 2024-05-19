RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction RR 55 % Chance of Winning KKR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.031 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 70th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The game is scheduled to be played on May 19 at 07:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals had an excellent start to the campaign but have struggled to get going in the second half of the season as they head into this fixture after four defeats on the bounce and need a positive result to seal a top two spot this season. In the last game they got outplayed by PBKS who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a solid campaign this season. After the disappointments of last campaign, KKR managed to turn things around and became the first team to make the playoffs this season. KKR heads into this game after three wins in the last four games. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Riyan Parag had a brilliant start to the campaign but struggled in the second half of the campaign. But it seems as if Parag has found his form again and has scored 77, 27, 47 and 48 in the last four games which makes us believe, Parag would continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.

The game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was the first T20 game at the venue this season and it turned out to be a low scoring game. The wickets seemed slow but still low scores happened because of poor batting display by RR in the first innings and not because of the wicket. We believe this would be a high scoring game and total runs in the game to be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 78.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign but have lost each of the last three games and need a win in the next two fixtures to seal a playoff spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Nitish Rana Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have stuttered in the second half of the campaign but have managed to turn things around and have won three games in a row and have qualified for the playoffs this season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have an even record in this fixture with 14 wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game with two wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 14

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals head into this game in contrasting forms. Even though both sides find themselves occupying the top two spots, both teams are placed at opposite ends of the form table. RR has struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game on the back of four straight defeats. On the other hand, KKR has been flying at the moment and have won four straight games as they head into this fixture. One of the biggest issues for RR this season has been the lack of consistency in the top order and with Jos Buttler returning to England camp those issues have escalated further. RR has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four games which makes us believe KKR would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.827 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Sanju Samson haven;t had the greatest of games against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent scorers for Rajasthan Royals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Sunil Narine did not have a great game against MI, he has had a phenomenal season thus far and with 461 runs he remains the leading run scorer for KKR thus far. We expect Narine to continue his brilliance and to score well against RR in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal ended the rut as he bowled well in the last game against Punjab Kings as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/31. Even though Chahal hasn’t had a great season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has been sensational for KKR in the second half of the season and he continued his great run in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18. With 18 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.