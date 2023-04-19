RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction
RR
57%
Chance of Winning
LSG
43%
India
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts
- In their previous meeting, Yuzvendra Chahal was named the Player of the Match by claiming 4/41 off his four overs.
- Shimron Hetmyer, the last match’s Player of the Match for RR, scored 59 not out off 36 balls when the two sides last met in IPL 2022.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Set by the bookmakers, table-toppers RR are heavy favourites to win, and thus, they have been handed odds of 1.73. LSG, on the other hand, have been rewarded with lucrative odds of 2.104. The numbers suggest RR’s chances of winning this fixture are 57.80%, while LSG’s chances of having the last laugh are 47.53%.
- Rajasthan Royals Implied Probability to win @ 57.80%
- Lucknow Super Giants Implied Probability to win @ 47.53%
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
With four wins and a solitary defeat, the Royals are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table, having bagged eight points at an NRR of +1.354. The likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and even uncapped Yashasvi Jaiswal have fired at the top of the order, and Shimron Hetmyer has stepped up as well whenever required. Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult lead the attack, while Sandeep Sharma, who came as a replacement of injured Prasidh Krishna, staged a brilliant display of swing bowling in their previous two encounters.
Similar to RR, LSG did little wrong in IPL 2023, helping them register three wins and two defeats in the ongoing season which lead them to sit just behind their forthcoming opposition. KL Rahul, who struggled to score runs, hit 74 runs in their recent encounter against Punjab Kings, albeit it did not come in a winning cause. Their bowling attack, including Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, and Amit Mishra among others, is arguably one of the best in the competition. To stun the high-flying Royals in their own backyard, they must produce a spirited performance altogether, which will incidentally take them to the top of the points table.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
As persportsf1.com,a total of 47 T20s have been played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and of them, chasing teams ended up emerging victorious 32 times. In the other 15, teams batting first clinched victories, while not a single contest was washed out. Therefore, considering the high percentage of lead of batting second sides, teams should prefer chasing after winning the toss here.
Weather Report
A sunny day at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is forecast byworldweatheronline, with the highest temperature set to be 41°c and the lowest 28°c. There will be 16% cloud cover and 19% humidity, but no chance of rain suggests there won’t be any inclement weather to interrupt the game.
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Rajasthan Royals squad:Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, KM Asif, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jos Buttler
|
Batsman
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batsman
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batsman/ Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player)
|
Sanju Samson (C/WK)
|
Batsman
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batsman
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batsman
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Batsman
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Ravichandran Ashwin
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All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
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All-rounder
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
The Royals’ only defeat came against Punjab Kings, which was their second match in the season. After that, they enjoyed a hat-trick of victories, against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans respectively.
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
KL Rahul (C)
|
Batsman
|
Kyle Mayers
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Hooda
|
All-rounder
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batsman/Amit Mishra (Impact Player)
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
Yudhvir Singh Charak
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
LSG began the season with a comfortable 50-run victory against Delhi Capitals. Then they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs but came back strongly with back-to-back victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore until a two-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
The Royals and LSG met twice last season, and on both occasions, the former cruised past the other. That means LSG are yet to win against the Royals.
Matches played - 2
Rajasthan Royals - 2
Lucknow Super Giants - 0
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Total sixes over 13.5 @1.88
The Royals have blasted 47 sixes in five matches (8, 10, 7, 7, 15) so far in the season, averaging 9.4 sixes per match. LSG, on the other hand, have hit 46 sixes (16, 9, 3, 12, 6) in five matches. Therefore, the numbers indicate both teams tend to smash sixes quite often, and expecting them to score over 13.5 should be the safest bet for the punters.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batsmen
Jos Buttler to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Even though Buttler could only muster 15 runs across two outings against LSG, he has an aura of playing substantial knocks more often than not. In the previous encounter, he fell for duck for the first time in IPL after seven years, which will motivate him, even more, to get back to his usual best. The Englishman, last season’s Orange Cap winner, has tallied 204 runs in five innings at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 163.20, so, it is fair to say that he is the most crucial wicket for LSG.
Lokesh Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Despite not having the greatest of form, Rahul’s numbers over the years (540 runs in 13 outings against RR, having averaged 49.09) would trigger many to keep faith in him for this fixture. While the others around him tend to score runs aggressively, his role in the side is to anchor the innings. Hence, it increases his chances of scoring more than others.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Chahal, last season’s Purple Cap holder, has already scalped 11 wickets in five matches in IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 10.91. He has been brilliant for the Royals as always, and his tally of five wickets in two matches against LSG last season would tempt the punters to bank upon him even more.
Mark Wood to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
By picking 11 wickets in four matches, Wood has already established himself as the fiercest fast bowler of the season. His strike rate of 8.73 is as impressive as his lethal pace, and no wonder, he will be in focus against a star-studded RR batting unit, who tends to dominate the opposition. Yet, among other options, Wood should be your go-to bowler as a wicket-taker.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Rajasthan Royals
This is a tough one to predict, given both sides boast of having quality match-winners in every department. Yet, keeping home conditions in mind, we would recommend the punters to back Sanju Samson and his boys for this fixture.
- Rajasthan Royals to win @1.73 (Melbet)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @2.104 (Melbet)