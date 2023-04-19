RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction RR 57 % Chance of Winning LSG 43 % Bet Now! For the first time in IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals will play at Sawai Mansingh Stadium – their actual home ground – on April 19, and they will go up against KL Rahul-starred Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This will be Match 26 of the ongoing edition, and the contest will get underway at 7.30 PM IST. Of course, the toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Set by the bookmakers, table-toppers RR are heavy favourites to win, and thus, they have been handed odds of 1.73. LSG, on the other hand, have been rewarded with lucrative odds of 2.104. The numbers suggest RR’s chances of winning this fixture are 57.80%, while LSG’s chances of having the last laugh are 47.53%.

Rajasthan Royals Implied Probability to win @ 57.80%

Lucknow Super Giants Implied Probability to win @ 47.53%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With four wins and a solitary defeat, the Royals are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table, having bagged eight points at an NRR of +1.354. The likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and even uncapped Yashasvi Jaiswal have fired at the top of the order, and Shimron Hetmyer has stepped up as well whenever required. Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult lead the attack, while Sandeep Sharma, who came as a replacement of injured Prasidh Krishna, staged a brilliant display of swing bowling in their previous two encounters.

Similar to RR, LSG did little wrong in IPL 2023, helping them register three wins and two defeats in the ongoing season which lead them to sit just behind their forthcoming opposition. KL Rahul, who struggled to score runs, hit 74 runs in their recent encounter against Punjab Kings, albeit it did not come in a winning cause. Their bowling attack, including Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, and Amit Mishra among others, is arguably one of the best in the competition. To stun the high-flying Royals in their own backyard, they must produce a spirited performance altogether, which will incidentally take them to the top of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

As persportsf1.com,a total of 47 T20s have been played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and of them, chasing teams ended up emerging victorious 32 times. In the other 15, teams batting first clinched victories, while not a single contest was washed out. Therefore, considering the high percentage of lead of batting second sides, teams should prefer chasing after winning the toss here.

Weather Report

A sunny day at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is forecast byworldweatheronline, with the highest temperature set to be 41°c and the lowest 28°c. There will be 16% cloud cover and 19% humidity, but no chance of rain suggests there won’t be any inclement weather to interrupt the game.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Rajasthan Royals squad:Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, KM Asif, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman/ Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player) Sanju Samson (C/WK) Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Riyan Parag Batsman Dhruv Jurel Batsman Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

The Royals’ only defeat came against Punjab Kings, which was their second match in the season. After that, they enjoyed a hat-trick of victories, against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Batsman Kyle Mayers All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran (wk) Batsman Ayush Badoni Batsman/Amit Mishra (Impact Player) Mark Wood Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

LSG began the season with a comfortable 50-run victory against Delhi Capitals. Then they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs but came back strongly with back-to-back victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore until a two-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

The Royals and LSG met twice last season, and on both occasions, the former cruised past the other. That means LSG are yet to win against the Royals.

Matches played - 2

Rajasthan Royals - 2

Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Total sixes over 13.5 @1.88

The Royals have blasted 47 sixes in five matches (8, 10, 7, 7, 15) so far in the season, averaging 9.4 sixes per match. LSG, on the other hand, have hit 46 sixes (16, 9, 3, 12, 6) in five matches. Therefore, the numbers indicate both teams tend to smash sixes quite often, and expecting them to score over 13.5 should be the safest bet for the punters.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batsmen

Jos Buttler to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Buttler could only muster 15 runs across two outings against LSG, he has an aura of playing substantial knocks more often than not. In the previous encounter, he fell for duck for the first time in IPL after seven years, which will motivate him, even more, to get back to his usual best. The Englishman, last season’s Orange Cap winner, has tallied 204 runs in five innings at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 163.20, so, it is fair to say that he is the most crucial wicket for LSG.

Lokesh Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Despite not having the greatest of form, Rahul’s numbers over the years (540 runs in 13 outings against RR, having averaged 49.09) would trigger many to keep faith in him for this fixture. While the others around him tend to score runs aggressively, his role in the side is to anchor the innings. Hence, it increases his chances of scoring more than others.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Chahal, last season’s Purple Cap holder, has already scalped 11 wickets in five matches in IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 10.91. He has been brilliant for the Royals as always, and his tally of five wickets in two matches against LSG last season would tempt the punters to bank upon him even more.

Mark Wood to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

By picking 11 wickets in four matches, Wood has already established himself as the fiercest fast bowler of the season. His strike rate of 8.73 is as impressive as his lethal pace, and no wonder, he will be in focus against a star-studded RR batting unit, who tends to dominate the opposition. Yet, among other options, Wood should be your go-to bowler as a wicket-taker.