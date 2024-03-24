RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction RR 45 % Chance of Winning LSG 55 % Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 24 at 03:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start to the season last year as they won four of the first five matches but failed to manage expectations as their crumbles to five loses in the next six games and ended up fifth on the table. They have enough quality in the side to take the next step this season and aim for the playoffs this term.

Lucknow Super Giants had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third on the table but were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the playoffs. LSG were one of the most consistent sides in the group stages and would be hoping to go all the way this season. As per our calculations LSG are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

Lucknow Super Giants’s chances of winning - 55%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Rajasthan Royals have had a dismal record at home, their openers have fared well in Jaipur. In five matches at the venue, RR has managed three 50 runs opening stands. In the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, RR had a 87 runs opening stand which makes us believe RR’s opening partnership would be over 31.5.

Even though we had some batting collapses at the venue, historically we have seen teams bat well at the venue. In the five matches last season, total wickets that were taken in the game were 13, 11, 11, 8 and 15. In four of the five matches total wickets taken has been below 13.5 which makes us believe once again in the upcoming match total wickets would be under 13.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Rajasthan Royals 1.65 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Lucknow Super Giants 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals had a decent campaign last season as they ended up fifth on the table and were two points away from making the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Mayers, Arshin Kulkarni, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan, M. Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter KL Rahul Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs last season. LSG were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have locked horns thrice in this tournament and RR hold a slight edge (2-1). Both sides went head to head last year in the group stages and LSG won the game by 10 runs.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 2

Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals go head to head for the fourth time in this tournament. Both sides fared well last season. One one hand LSG ended the group stages with eight wins and made the playoffs where they were beaten by Mumbai Indians and on the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were fifth on the table and missed the playoffs by two points. Both teams went head to head last season in Jaipur where LSG managed to defend the target as they eventually won the game by 10 runs. Even though LSG won the game, RR had an opening stand of 87 runs which was better than LSG. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact on road, LSG openers have failed to provide a good start in games. In eight of the nine matches, LSG conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Rajasthan Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a stunning campaign last season as he scored 625 which includes one century and five half centuries and he was the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals last season. In the last game against LSG, Jaiswal scored 44 off 35 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’s top batter

KL Rahul was a big miss for Lucknow Super Giants as his absence was felt in the playoffs last season. Rahul scored 274 runs in nine matches and in the last game against Rajasthan Royals, he scored 39 off 32 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most consistent bowler for Rajasthan Royals in the last few seasons. Last year, Chahal bagged 21 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his team. Even though Chahal did not have a great outing against LSG, he would be our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Ravi Bishnoi was one of the most consistent bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants last year. Even though he did not have a great outing in the last game against Rajasthan Royals, he bagged 16 wickets and was the top wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.