RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
RR
55%
Chance of Winning
MUM
45%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- With 318 runs, Riyan Parag is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
- With 297 runs, Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this tournament.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far in this competition and even though Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t found his footing thus far, they have six wins in the first seven matches and with 12 points are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, RR won the game with two wickets to spare.
Mumbai Indians started off their campaign with three losses but have managed to turn things around as they have three wins in the last four games. The return of Surya Kumar Yadav has been pivotal for MI. In the last game against PBKS, he scored 78 off 53 balls as MI won the game by nine runs. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 45%
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even with all the struggles this season, Mumbai Indians have showcased their firepower in the batting lineup in the last few games. Only twice have Mumbai Indians conceded more sixes in a game in seven matches which makes us believe, Mumbai Indians would score more sixes than RR in this game.
Riyan Parag has been one of the most consistent batsmen this season for Rajasthan Royals this season. So far he has scored 43, 84, 54, 4, 76, 23 and 34 which clearly showcases his consistency. We believe Parag will continue his brilliant form and score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 72.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have five wins in six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Shams Mulani
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games but they managed to turn things around and have three wins in four games and are currently seventh on the table.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this game against Rajasthan Royals 16-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR registered a comprehensive victory.
Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals: 14
Mumbai Indians: 16
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after a contrasting start to the campaign. MI started off with three defeats on the bounce but managed to turn things around as they bagged two wins in the last three games at home. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals couldn’t have hoped for a better start as they have six wins in seven games and are currently at the top of the table and a win in this fixture would almost confirm a playoff spot. Even though RR have looked dominant, the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal would be a cause of concern and after a heroic innings by Jos Buttler who wasn’t fit could miss this game causing even more issues for RR at the top order. MI have managed a better opening partnership in four of the last five games which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters
Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Riyan Parag played an important knock as he scored 34 off 14 balls as RR managed to complete a record chase against KKR in the last game. Parag has been phenomenal in this campaign and with 318 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
We are going to back Rohit Sharma once again as he scored a brilliant century against Chennai Super Kings. In the last four matches, Sharma has scored 49, 38, 105 and 36 and with 297 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great game against Kolkata Knight Riders but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season for Rajasthan Royals as with 12 wickets thus far, Chahal is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational for Mumbai Indians in the last few games and has been the main reason behind MI’s change of fortunes. In the last four matches, Bumrah has bagged 10 wickets and with 13 wickets this season he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch