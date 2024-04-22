RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction RR 55 % Chance of Winning MUM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.172 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in the 38th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 22 at 07:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far in this competition and even though Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t found his footing thus far, they have six wins in the first seven matches and with 12 points are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, RR won the game with two wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians started off their campaign with three losses but have managed to turn things around as they have three wins in the last four games. The return of Surya Kumar Yadav has been pivotal for MI. In the last game against PBKS, he scored 78 off 53 balls as MI won the game by nine runs. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 45%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even with all the struggles this season, Mumbai Indians have showcased their firepower in the batting lineup in the last few games. Only twice have Mumbai Indians conceded more sixes in a game in seven matches which makes us believe, Mumbai Indians would score more sixes than RR in this game.

Riyan Parag has been one of the most consistent batsmen this season for Rajasthan Royals this season. So far he has scored 43, 84, 54, 4, 76, 23 and 34 which clearly showcases his consistency. We believe Parag will continue his brilliant form and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 72.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have five wins in six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had three defeats in the first three games but they managed to turn things around and have three wins in four games and are currently seventh on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this game against Rajasthan Royals 16-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR registered a comprehensive victory.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Mumbai Indians: 16

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after a contrasting start to the campaign. MI started off with three defeats on the bounce but managed to turn things around as they bagged two wins in the last three games at home. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals couldn’t have hoped for a better start as they have six wins in seven games and are currently at the top of the table and a win in this fixture would almost confirm a playoff spot. Even though RR have looked dominant, the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal would be a cause of concern and after a heroic innings by Jos Buttler who wasn’t fit could miss this game causing even more issues for RR at the top order. MI have managed a better opening partnership in four of the last five games which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.757 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Riyan Parag played an important knock as he scored 34 off 14 balls as RR managed to complete a record chase against KKR in the last game. Parag has been phenomenal in this campaign and with 318 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

We are going to back Rohit Sharma once again as he scored a brilliant century against Chennai Super Kings. In the last four matches, Sharma has scored 49, 38, 105 and 36 and with 297 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great game against Kolkata Knight Riders but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season for Rajasthan Royals as with 12 wickets thus far, Chahal is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational for Mumbai Indians in the last few games and has been the main reason behind MI’s change of fortunes. In the last four matches, Bumrah has bagged 10 wickets and with 13 wickets this season he is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.