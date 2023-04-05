RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs PK (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction RR 57 % Chance of Winning PK 43 % Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will take on each other in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - a venue that is set to host its first-ever IPL match. Rajasthan Royals have always been loyal to improving the cricketing infrastructure in the Northeast. As a part of that effort, they are hosting a couple of matches at the venue. Punjab Kings will be the visiting franchise for the match, which will be played on April 5, 2023 (Wednesday).

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are stacked with very good players. That was reflected in their performance in their respective opening encounters in which both sides got the better of their oppositions. However, our affiliate partner Melbet is siding with Rajasthan Royals for this, with odds of 1.73 compared to Punjab Kings’ odds of 2.104, simply because of the all-round dominance that the last year’s finalist showed in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals Implied Probability to win - 57.80%

Punjab Kings Implied Probability to win - 47.53%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Betting Tips

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings might not be the most fancied teams in the competition, but they surely hold the power to be the most exciting teams, purely based on team composition. With both teams boasting of winning records early on in the competition, this one could turn out to be a fun game to watch.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

At the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, teams have opted to bowl first in most of the matches, but the result has been contrastingly different. The team that has batted first have had more success at this venue in T20s since 2019. The average first innings score at this venue is 153, while the average first-innings winning score has been 170 in T20s since 2019. Whereas the average first innings score is 178 at this venue in T20Is. That gives it away.

Weather Report

The match is to be played in the evening, and there is a 13% chance of precipitation during the match. Given that the stadium is in a hilly region, the chances of dew increase magnificently, and that delivers a sucking punch to the teams who rely on their spinners to do well.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donavon Ferreira, Obed McCoy, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler KM Asif Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals made it to the finals of the 2022 Indian Premier League in which they were expectedly the best team in the tournament but faltered in the final hurdle in which Hardik Pandya’s men came out triumphant. Come the 2023 season, they literally destroyed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening encounter before some semblance was restored by Abdul Samad’s batting. Hence, you can rest assured that Rajasthan Royals will give you a run for the money.

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran SinghBatter

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batter Kagiso Rabada Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game and if you extend the search to 2022 season as well, in the last five games, Punjab Kings have won three out of five matches. That might not be massive and Punjab will have to pull up their socks to get the better of Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Head-To-Head

Rajasthan Royals have won 14 out of 24 games against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Since 2018, both teams have played nine times each other, where RR won five times, and PBKS won four times. The Royals have won two games against Punjab Kings in 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2020. The Kings have won two games against Rajasthan in 2014 and 2019.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Royals to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89

In their first match against SRH, all of RR’s top three scored half-centuries, which was just the fourth instance where all top three batters of a side registered a 50+ score in a match in the IPL. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been at his best in the first six overs as he averages close to 38 with an SR of 147, which are impressive numbers. Sanju Samson has been a consistent performer in the IPL recently, as he has scored over 300 runs in every season since 2019 and has scored his runs at a good rate. Add Buttler to the stable, you have a destructive powerplay side.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Best Batters

Buttler to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

Jos Buttler has been at the top of his game and has started this season off on a great note with a quick-fire half-century - which was Buttler’s second-quickest fifty in the IPL. No batter has scored more runs than Jos Buttler in the IPL since 2022. He has now scored 2885 runs in the IPL in 82 innings and is 115 runs away from 3000 runs in the IPL. If he reaches this milestone in the next 11 innings, he will become the third quickest to the milestone in the IPL. You can understand how magnificent he has been for the Royals from all these.

Dhawan to be PK’s best batter (Melbet)

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the few batters who have played the IPL since its inception and has consistently scored runs throughout. The batter has been at his peak with 400+ runs each in the last seven seasons, accumulating over 1,500 runs since 2020. Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for registering 450+ runs in most consecutive seasons, notching it seven times in a row in the past seven years. Additionally, the Southpaw has scored 300+ runs for 12 seasons in a row, which is the second-longest streak for a batter in the IPL. Hence, be confident in his abilities to be the best batter for Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Best Bowlers

Boult to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Trent Boult’s success in the powerplay has equated to his team’s success in the IPL since 2020 as his team has won all but one game where he has taken two or more wickets at the phase. In the IPL since 2020, no bowler has taken more wickets than Boult in the first six overs and the very first over of the innings. Boult has taken two or more wickets in the powerplay on nine occasions since IPL 2020, which is the most for a bowler. He has taken two or more wickets thrice in the first over of an innings which are the most for a bowler in the IPL. Hence, you can be sure that Boult will do his job once again and put a smile on every RR fans’ face.

Arshdeep Singh to be PK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Arshdeep Singh has had a magnificent start to his 2023 IPL campaign against KKR as he bowled an excellent spell of 3/19 is his second-best spell in IPL. What stood out was that not only was he a good wicket-taking option in the final five overs, but he also became a great wicket-taking option in the first six overs. Trust him to repeat his heroics once again.