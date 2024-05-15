RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction RR 60 % Chance of Winning PBKS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.652 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in the 65th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The game is scheduled to be played on May 15 at 07:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have had an excellent campaign thus far and another win in the upcoming game would seal a playoff spot this term. RR has stuttered in the recent games as they head into this fixture on the back of three straight defeats. In the last game they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings with five wickets to spare.

Punjab Kings have had an underwhelming campaign as once again they are knocked out in the group stages. PBKS would be hoping to end the season on a high. They head into this game after two straight losses and are currently tenth on the table. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 60%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 40%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Riyan Parag had a brilliant start to the campaign but struggled in the second half of the campaign. But it seems as if Parag has found his form again and has scored 77, 27 and 47 in the last three games which makes us believe, Parag would continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.

Jitesh Sharma has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. In the last five matches, Sharma has scored 29, 9, 13, 0 and 5 and so far this season he has scored 133 runs with an average of 13.30. We believe Sharma would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 75.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign but have lost each of the last three games and need a win in the next two fixtures to seal a playoff spot.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game hoping to end the season on a high. PBKS have lost two games on the bounce and have been knocked out of the competition.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game with three wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 11

Rajasthan Royals: 16

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after a disappointing loss in the last game. After a phenomenal campaign, RR seems to have stuttered in the last few games. RR head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and need a win to seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been knocked out of the competition and would be hoping to have a strong finish in what has been a disappointing tournament. With Jos Buttler returning to England camp, it is a big blow for RR for the remainder of the season as Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled for consistency this season and to have a new opening partnership for the remainder of the season could hamper their season. RR has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches and we believe PBKS would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Sanju Samson did not have a great game against Chennai Super Kings in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as the Rajasthan Royals skipper has had a terrific season and with 486 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though we haven’t seen a big score by Shashank Singh in the last couple of games we are going to stick with him once again as he has been the most consistent batsman for PBKS this season and with 352 runs, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal ended the rut as he bowled well in the last game against Chennai Super Kings and ended the game with bowling figures of 1/22. Even though Chahal hasn’t had a great season he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Harshal Patel continued his brilliant form in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he ended the game with bowling figures of 3/38 and ended up with best bowling figures. With 20 wickets thus far, Patel is the leading run wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.