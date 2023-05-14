RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction RR 53 % Chance of Winning RCB 47 % Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 14, 2023 (Sunday), at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams are tottering in the middle half of the table and need all the results to go their way in order to secure a playoff berth. While Rajasthan are placed in the fourth position, with 12 points against their name, with one less win, RCB are at the sixth position on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Given this is a home game for Rajasthan Royals, and they made a splendid return by thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, the odds are in their favour. Melbet provides odds of 1.805 to the Royals, but for RCB, the value is set at 2.005. That explains their positon on the points table in a way.

RR’s chance of winning is 53%

RCB’s chance of winning is 47%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

The script for this game pretty much writes itself. The way Jaiswal is going, expecting him to stop, would be like running a fool’s errand. Further, the Royals have a very good bowling attack, headlined by Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Sandeep Sharma. Trust them to leave their imprint. While it is certain that Faf and Kohli will certainly be amongst runs, I doubt their bowlers will have any sort of impact.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

Since 2018, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has hosted a total of 18 matches, in which chasing teams have come out on top 11 times. In 10 out of those 18 encounters, toss-winning captains have decided to bowl first, indicating a pattern. A run rate of 8.4 has been maintained at the venue, with the average first innings score being 167.

Weather Report

It is Jaipur and Summer. What do you expect from it otherwise? It is going to be very hot, and with this being an afternoon encounter, one could only think of possible ways to stop distracting themselves. The temperature is set to hover around 43%, with the humidity quotient being under 30%.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jason Holder

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi JaiswalBatter

Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals were at the top of the table after five games, but then they lost five of their next six games to squander things. Now, after beating Kolkata Knight Riders, they are back at the fourth position but can’t let anything go if they want to seal the playoff spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler David Willey Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved up and down on the points table pretty frequently to find themselves at 10 points currently. After being at the receiving end of a SKY masterclass in Mumbai, they would want to salvage some pride by beating RR, which would open some doors for them.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played each other 28 times, in which the former have won 12 and lost 14 games. In the last eight games between both teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won six games, which means they clearly have the edge going into this encounter.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

RR to score over 53.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Even when wins were few far and few for the Royals, runs at the top didn’t stop coming, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. In the ongoing IPL 2023, the team have scored at a powerplay run rate of 9.23 runs per over, which is extraordinary. In Jaiswal and Buttler, they have two of the most explosive batters in the IPL, hence there shouldn’t be much contemplation.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Faf du Plessis to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Death, Taxes, and Faf du Plessis plundering runs in the IPL. There are not a lot of things that work out the way it does for the former South African skipper. So far he has 576 runs which came at an average of 57.6 and a very good strike rate of 157.71. In 11 innings, he has six fifties, attesting his importance to this RCB set-up. Expect the highest run-scorer in the tournament to add even more runs to his tally.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

With 575 runs, just one run less than Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal is second on the list of highest run-scorers this season, and has an average of 52.27 with a strike rate of 167.2. With four half-centuries and one century, Jaiswal has proven that he has moved on from the time of anchoring and is a sure hitter of the cricket ball. What more are you looking for?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Even though I would want to change it, there is no incentive for me to look at it that way with Mohammed Siraj continuing to be the best RCB batter this season. He has been impeccable with the new ball but overall has a total of 15 wickets this season at an average of 21.1 and an economy of 7.90. Trust on Miya Magic against RR.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

In 12 matches, Yuzvendra Chahal has 21 wickets at an average of 16.9 and an economy of 7.9. He already has three four-wicket hauls, ensuring that Rajasthan Royals could trust him to deliver in almost every situation. That has propelled them to newer heights; hence, one could be sure that Chahal will be RR’s best batter this season.