RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction
RR
57%
Chance of Winning
RCB
43%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- With 181 runs, Riyan Parag is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
- With 203 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this tournament.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far in this competition as they have beaten Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the first three matches and with six points are currently at the top of the table. Last season, RR lost four of the five games at this venue but this year they have a perfect home thus far.
Unlike their opponents, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to find their footing so far in this competition as they have lost three of the first four games and even though we are still in the early stages of this competition it almost seems like a must win game for RCB. As per our calculations, RR are firm favourites in this fixture.
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 57%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances of winning - 43%
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled in the batting department thus far. Apart from Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartik the entire batting department has faltered so far. Considering the fact Rajasthan Royals have bowled well in the powerplay and have taken early wickets in all three games, we expect RCB to score below 55.5 in the first six overs.
Faf du Plessis has struggled to get going this season. He did not have a great outing in the last few tournaments prior to IPL. In the four matches thus far, Faf has scored 35, 3, 8 and 19 and we expect his struggle to continue in the upcoming game and him to score low once again.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Rajasthan Royals
Most Sixes: Rajasthan Royals
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though three of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Batter
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Karn Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game on the back of two defeats at home. RCB haven't looked comfortable at all as they have lost three of the four games and are currently ninth on the table.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 15-12. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and RCB went 2-0.
Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals: 12
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals head into this campaign after a contrasting start to the campaign. Rajasthan Royals have looked brilliant thus far as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. On one hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost three of the last four games. They head into this game on the back of two straight losses at home. The common denominator for both teams has been their struggles in the powerplay as both sides have lost quick wickets in all games so far. Even though RR openers have struggled so far they still have managed to have a better opening partnership in two of the three games which makes us believe RR would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Batters
Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
We are going to stick with Riyan Parag once again as once again he was sensational against Mumbai Indians as he scored a brilliant half century and he took his team over the line. With 181 runs, Parag is the leading run scorer for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter
Virat Kohli has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing batting display by Royal Challengers Bengaluru thus far. Even though Kohli did not have a great outing in the last game, he is the leading run scorer for RCB this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Yuzvendra Chahal once again as after an underwhelming game against Lucknow Super Giants, Chahal has been excellent in the last two games as he has ended up with best bowling figures in both matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler
RCB bowlers have been second best in all games thus far, Yash Dayal has been the shining light for RCB as he has been the most consistent bowler for them. With four wickets, Dayal is the leading wicket taker for RCB along with Glenn Maxwell which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win @ 2.07 (PariMatch)
Parimatch