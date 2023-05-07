RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction RR 67 % Chance of Winning SRH 33 % Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on each other in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2023, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on May 7, 2023 (Sunday). While after having a solid start to the tournament, Rajasthan Royals have lost four out of their last fives games, Sunrisers Hyderabad just have three wins from nine games, and now there’s a very little chance that they could go past the league stage hurdle.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals are heavy favourites to win the match, with Melbet providing odds of 1.67 as against Sunrisers Hyderabad’s winning odds of 2.2. It is fortune that decides the outcome, and there’s absolutely zero confidence in Sunrisers Hyderabad after their continuous failures to get going.

RR’s chance of winning 67%

SRH’s chance of winning 33%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Tips

It will be the game in which Jos Buttler would finally break his run-scoring draught because, well, why not? You can’t contain Jos the Boss for long. Can you? Then there is always a big knock expected in the kind of form that Yashasvi Jaiswal is having. The hope of Aiden Markram and Harry Brook being amongst the runs from the Hyderabad camp can’t be discounted, for the 2016 champions need their two important overseas members to do well.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has hosted 17 IPL matches since 2018 in which chasing teams have won 10 games. It is kind of surprising considering the incredible batting-first record that Rajasthan Royals have but they haven’t played a lot of games at the venue in the last three years either. The average batting first score at the venue has been 162, but the average first innings winning score increases to 167. In IPL 2023, The average first innings score at this venue is 158 and the average first innings winning score has been 178 at this venue.

Weather Report

It is summer and Jaipur. Don’t expect anything else than scorching heat. The only good thing is that the match will be played in the evening, with not a lot of rain predicted during the match.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jason Holder

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi JaiswalBatter

Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

After winning four of their first five matches, Rajasthan Royals were at the top of the table. In their sixth game of the season, their first in Jaipur, they looked well on their way to becoming the first side to hit 10 points. But things have gone downhill for them since then as the Sanju Samson-led side have lost four of their next five encounters. A win here is important for them to restore belief in their plans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Heinrich Klassen Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have just three wins from nine games, and if you take a look at the last five encounters, they have registered four losses. That has put them in a position of complete fear, and if anything goes against them in the Royals encounter, they pack their bags well and head home.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-To-Head

The contests between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have always been interesting, with the former nine and the latter registering eight wins in 17 games. Since 2019, however, it is Rajasthan Royals who have won five and lost three games to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Royals to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Even though there is a paucity of runs from Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals have ensured that their batting is going strong as ever. They have scored runs at a 9.45 run rate in the powerplay, and only in the last game did it drop below 8 runs per over. Isn’t it enough to convince you to go for the Royals to score over 54.5 runs in the powerplay of this encounter at home?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Batters

Jaiswal to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been Rajasthan’s best batter in this season and has scored 442 runs which is the second most for a batter in this season. His balls-per-boundary frequency is amongst the best for a batter in this season and no batter has hit more boundaries than him in IPL 2023. He has scored most of his runs while batting 1st. All his three fifties and the century came while batting first. That makes sure he is one of our best bets for this match.

Klassen to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

Heinrich Klaasen has been the most consistent and fiery batter for SRH in IPL 2023 till now. In only 104 balls played this season, Klaasen has already smacked 189 runs which is the second-most runs scored by an SRH batter this season. Amongst all batters who have scored at least 150 runs in the season so far, Klaasen has one of the highest SRs. Then why are you being tentative?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Ashwin to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Ashwin has bowled well against right-handed batters this season and is the joint-fifth leading wicket-taker against RHB in IPL 2023. With SRH having many RHB in their lineup, it will be an interesting battle to watch. His bowling performance at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is terrific, and he has the best bowling strike rate at this venue among the venues he has played in the IPL.

Markande to be SRH’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mayank Markande has been a great addition to SRH as he despite bowling in just seven innings, he is their highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets to his name, and he has also been very economical, having conceded runs at just 6.5 an over which is very impressive. His economy of 6.5 is the best for a bowler this season. He has outperformed the other SRH spinners put together this season, as he has taken 11 of SRH’s 19 spin wickets in this season.