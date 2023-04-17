RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction RCB 55 % Chance of Winning CSK 45 % Bet Now! The Cauvery derby is back! MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, CSK and RCB. There is a lot riding on the game. Even though Kohli is no longer the skipper of the franchise, he still remains the team's supreme face - a smattering of his glory days that seem to be coming back in 2023. On the other hand, Dhoni has batted lower down the order but showed signs of his glory with regular strikes into the crowd. Hence, when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will take on each other on April 17, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, it will be a lot more than a game for bragging rights.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

In four matches, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have won two games each this year and hence, will be gunning for their third win to strengthen their position on the points table. However, given the match is being played in Bengaluru, the oddsmakers have provided the hosts a deal of 1.805 to win the game, but for Chennai Super Kings, the same is set at 2.005.

RCB’s implied probability of winning 55.40%

CSK’s implied probability of winning 49.88%

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Tips

With Tushar Deshpande firing on all cylinders in the last couple of games and MS Dhoni showing glimpses of his hitherto ability, there is a sense of assuredness to CSK’s performance this season. We can predict a barrage of fours and sixes from the RCB top order; the same may be repeated by the CSK batting order. There is no way out.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Teams have opted to bowl first in most of the games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2018, and the chasing side have had more success at this venue in T20s and in IPL since 2018. The batting first team has won seven games compared to the nine games won by the chasing side. The average first innings score at this venue is around 180, while the average first-innings winning score has been 189 in T20s since 2018. In IPL 2023, the average first innings-winning score has been 174.

Weather Report

Teams would be dying to come to Bengaluru purely on the basis of the heavenly weather conditions in the city. As compared to cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. There are no predictions of precipitation either, but the evening will be pleasant.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won two and lost two in the last four games, which indicate their inconsistent performance this season. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have done well, their bowlers haven’t lived upto the mark, bringing inconsistent returns to the side.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Sisanda Magala Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have played four games in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and have won two, but lost two. After losing their opening game to Gujarat Titans on March 31, the MS Dhoni-led side beat Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in back-to-back games, but Sandeep Sharma held his nerves to put CSK behind Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Head-To-Head

The RCB and CSK encounters have always been most hyped, but nothing about the result would give some hope to RCB fans. The Bangalore-based franchise have lost the most number of times against CSK in IPL. But in Bangalore, the contest has been close, with both teams winning four games each. Since 2018, CSK have won seven times against RCB, and RCB have won only thrice. CSK have performed a clean sweep against RCB in 2015, 2018 and 2021. RCB have not performed a clean sweep against CSK in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

RCB’s first six overs score over 51.5 runs @ 1.84 (Melbet)

RCB openers have performed well this season as they have the most runs as a pair amongst all openers in the IPL 2023, along with the best average. The duo has managed to add 40+ runs in each of the 4 matches played and is the only opening pair to do so in this IPL. This has resulted in a massive improvement for RCB’s openers as they struggled to get going in most of the games last year, managing to score only five 50+ partnerships in 16 innings in IPL 2022. Hence, you can be very much confident of this marke coming to fruition for you.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Best Batters

Virat Kohli to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Virat Kohli started this season well as he is the third leading run-scorer this season. He already has three fifties in four innings he has played so far this season which is the joint-best for a player this season. This is the third time that he has scored 200 plus runs in his first four matches of an IPL season. He has improved his striking ability in the powerplay this season when compared to last season. He had a strike rate of just 117 in this phase last season but this season he has a strike rate of 141 in this phase. 50 percent of his runs this season were scored in this phase. That makes it clear why we should trust Kohli to deliver.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a rare failure against Rajasthan Royals in the last game as he was dismissed for just eight runs. He started this season on a good note as he scored two back-to-back fifties in the first two matches of this season and then scored an unbeaten 40 runs against Mumbai Indians in the third match. He has hit 14 sixes so far this season which is the joint-most for a batsman. He is CSK’s leading run-getter in this season with 197 runs to his name. Don’t be surprised if he does that again.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Best Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Last year, Mohammed Siraj had a terrible time bowling in the first six overs as he maintained an economy of 10.2 in this phase. However, the pacer has massively improved his performance and has an economy rate of just 4.7 while bowling in this phase. Siraj’s economy of 4.7 is the 2nd best amongst bowlers with 5 or more overs bowled in overs 1-6 in IPL 2023. Can’t he do it against CSK on Monday? I surely think so.

Maheesh Theeksana to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Out of Maheesh Theekshana’s 12 wickets in IPL, seven have been taken against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the spinner would be against his favorite opposition in the IPL. Theekshana picked up three and four wickets respectively in the two matches played against RCB in IPL 2022. The spinner’s wickets are spread across phases against RCB, with two wickets each in the first six overs and middle overs along with three wickets in the final five overs. A proper bowler for all phases, eh?